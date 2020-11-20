Best Football Manager 21 free agents | FM21 FA's - Dexerto

It can be difficult to decide which players are worth picking up in Football Manager 21. It’s often a good idea to sign free agents who are no longer under contract. Here’s a list of free-agent players that you might be interested in signing.

It can be difficult to pick up players who are locked under a contract in Football Manager 2021. Clubs will often request extortionate amounts of money for a buyout agreement.

However, a great option is to look for players who are currently not under a contract. This negates the huge upfront fees associated with buying a player from another club.

That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best players in Football Manager 2021 that are currently not in a contract with a club. This list was put together using the FMScout database.

It’s worth noting that none of these players are world-class and a lot of them are coming to the end of their career. However, they’re still great players who would make a solid addition to any team.

Position Name Age Nation Goalkeeper Adam Stachowiak 33 Poland Goalkeeper Danijel Subasic 35 Croatia Central Defender Ezequiel Garay 33 Argentina Central Defender Raúl Albentosa 31 Spain Left Back Kwadwo Asamoah 31 Ghana Left Back Gaël Clichy 35 France Right Back Antonio Valencia 34 Ecuador Right Back Julian Korb 28 Germany Defensive Midfielder Víctor Sánchez 32 Spain Defensive Midfielder Lee Cattermole 32 England Central Midfielder Jack Wilshere 28 England Central Midfielder Yohan Cabaye 34 France Central Midfielder José Mauri 24 Argentina Left Winger Robinho 36 Brazil Left Winger Ibrahim Afellay 34 Netherlands Right Winger Markel Susaeta 32 Spain Right Winger Renato Santos 28 Portugal Attacking Midfielder Samir Nasri 33 France Attacking Midfielder Víctor Vázquez 33 Spain Striker Mario Mandžukić 34 Croatia Striker Daniel Sturridge 30 England

Hopefully, this list will help you pick up some players to fill out your squad that don’t cost an enormous amount to sign. Although these players are not in their prime, for the price they’re certainly worth signing.