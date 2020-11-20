Best Football Manager 21 free agents | FM21 FA's - Dexerto

It can be difficult to decide which players are worth picking up in Football Manager 21. It’s often a good idea to sign free agents who are no longer under contract. Here’s a list of free-agent players that you might be interested in signing.
It can be difficult to pick up players who are locked under a contract in Football Manager 2021. Clubs will often request extortionate amounts of money for a buyout agreement.
However, a great option is to look for players who are currently not under a contract. This negates the huge upfront fees associated with buying a player from another club.
That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best players in Football Manager 2021 that are currently not in a contract with a club. This list was put together using the FMScout database.
It’s worth noting that none of these players are world-class and a lot of them are coming to the end of their career. However, they’re still great players who would make a solid addition to any team.
|Position
|Name
|Age
|Nation
|Goalkeeper
|Adam Stachowiak
|33
|Poland
|Goalkeeper
|Danijel Subasic
|35
|Croatia
|Central Defender
|Ezequiel Garay
|33
|Argentina
|Central Defender
|Raúl Albentosa
|31
|Spain
|Left Back
|Kwadwo Asamoah
|31
|Ghana
|Left Back
|Gaël Clichy
|35
|France
|Right Back
|Antonio Valencia
|34
|Ecuador
|Right Back
|Julian Korb
|28
|Germany
|Defensive Midfielder
|Víctor Sánchez
|32
|Spain
|Defensive Midfielder
|Lee Cattermole
|32
|England
|Central Midfielder
|Jack Wilshere
|28
|England
|Central Midfielder
|Yohan Cabaye
|34
|France
|Central Midfielder
|José Mauri
|24
|Argentina
|Left Winger
|Robinho
|36
|Brazil
|Left Winger
|Ibrahim Afellay
|34
|Netherlands
|Right Winger
|Markel Susaeta
|32
|Spain
|Right Winger
|Renato Santos
|28
|Portugal
|Attacking Midfielder
|Samir Nasri
|33
|France
|Attacking Midfielder
|Víctor Vázquez
|33
|Spain
|Striker
|Mario Mandžukić
|34
|Croatia
|Striker
|Daniel Sturridge
|30
|England
Hopefully, this list will help you pick up some players to fill out your squad that don’t cost an enormous amount to sign. Although these players are not in their prime, for the price they’re certainly worth signing.