While there may be three different classes in Avowed, there’s nothing quite like facing the Dream Scourge-afflicted face-to-face as a melee fighter. However, to do that and survive, you need the best Fighter build.

As we mentioned in our review, one of the best aspects of Avowed is the fact that players can mold their characters around their own playstyle, which is perfect for someone like the Fighter, who prefers to get up close to the enemy and protect the rest of their companions.

That being said, if you’re going to get that close you’ll need to be prepared to withstand attack and survive tough battles. To do that, you’ll want the best Fighter build in Avowed.

Best build for a Fighter in Avowed: Sword and Shield

Background: War Hero

War Hero Attributes: 3 Might, 2 Constitution, 1 Dexterity, 1 Perception, 1 Intellect, 2 Resolve

3 Might, 2 Constitution, 1 Dexterity, 1 Perception, 1 Intellect, 2 Resolve Abilities: Charge, Constant Recovery, Toughness, Power Jump, Into the Fray, Retribution, Clear Out, Inspiring Triumph, Devastating Criticals

Charge, Constant Recovery, Toughness, Power Jump, Into the Fray, Retribution, Clear Out, Inspiring Triumph, Devastating Criticals Weapons: The Emperor’s Reach, Nimanna’s Ward

The Emperor’s Reach, Nimanna’s Ward Armor: Steel Garrote Plate, Tranton Family Greaves, Tranton Family Gauntlets

Steel Garrote Plate, Tranton Family Greaves, Tranton Family Gauntlets Companions: Marius and Giatta

The best Fighter build in Avowed uses a Sword and Shield rather than a two-handed weapon. While armor is powerful in this RPG, it doesn’t exactly keep you alive like a shield, and that extra damage protection and block will double your survivability.

Attributes

Dexerto / Obsidian You’ll want to prioritize damage over anything at the start of Avowed.

During character creation, you’ll want to put the following points into your Attributes:

3 Might

2 Constitution

1 Dexterity

1 Perception

1 Intellect

2 Resolve

At the beginning of Avowed, you’ll only have ten points to spend, and can only max out an Attribute to three. However, once you start leveling up, we recommend you focus on Might (damage and carry capacity), Constitution (health and resistance), and Resolve (stamina).

You’ll be in the forefront of the battle, meaning you need the damage and health to take the enemy down, and the stamina to block and dodge their incoming attacks.

Aside from this, you’ll want to put a few points into Perception to increase your hit change, then Dexterity for attack speed. Ideally, ignore Intellect, you won’t have much use for Essence that chugging potions can’t cover.

Abilities

When you start Avowed, you’ll want to instantly pick up Charge, which allows you to dash forward and deal Explosive Damage to break walls and enemies. It’ll also interrupt your target, letting you get a few extra hits in.

Dexerto / Obsidian Max out your healing abilities as best as you can.

Next, choose Constant Recovery, throughout your game, you’ll come across a lack of health, especially if you’re under-leveled for a fight. So, slowly regenerating 50% of the last amount of health lost will ease some of that pain and should save your life on more than one occasion.

To back up Constant Recovery, choose Toughness, which increases your Maximum Health by 20%. Upgrade this whenever you begin to struggle with health outside of your Might increases and your survivability will skyrocket.

When you reach level ten, unlock Power Jump. This will allow you to slam into the ground and interrupt enemies. Not only does it make one hell of an entrance, but you’ll be able to get more hits off, and eventually deal more damage to them when it’s upgraded to Rank Two.

After this, once you reach level 15, focus on unlocking Into the Fray, then Retribution. You’ll be able to reach forward and pull an enemy towards you. Then, when they attack you, your next attack will deal +70% of the original damage you received, which is an impressive payback. Level up Retribution to Rank Three when you get the chance.

Dexerto / Obsidian Whirlwind is extremely effective against groups.

Once you get to level 20, grab Clear Out and Inspiring Triumph. Clear Out sends you into a whirlwind, hitting all nearby enemies and making you Uninterruptable. It’s a deadly attack that’s perfect for the larger number of enemies you’ll be facing at this level. Then, inspiring Triumph restores your Companions’ health, meaning not all the attacks have to be on you.

Outside of these abilities, you’ll want to look into unlocking Devastating Criticals, and Finesse in the Ranger skill tree. Given you’re going one-handed with a shield, it makes sense to increase your damage with the weapon.

Weapons

The best sword for the Fighter in Avowed is undeniably The Emperor’s Reach, which is found in the southwest of Shatterscarp, in a small pond. This sword offers immense damage and has the ability to stun nearby Kith (humanoids). On top of this, killing an enemy will restore Health and give you +15% Attack Damage and +20% Move Speed for eight seconds if you choose the Triumph of Conquest Enchantment in camp.

Dexerto / Obsidian The Emperor’s Reach is a fantastic weapon to carry you to endgame.

Combine this with the Nimanna’s Ward shield, which is found in a chest during the Trial of Wisdom in the Shadows of the Past main quest. You’ll have a small negative of -5% Damage to Spirits, but that’s combatted by the ability to gain Temporary Health when you perform a successful Parry. Given that’s your primary protection, it’s perfect.

Armor

For your Armor, we suggest going for the following:

Steel Garrote Plate

Tranton Family Greaves

Tranton Family Gauntlets

Wildwalker Ring

Ring of the Founder

Steel Garrote Plate is the best piece of armor for any fighter, particularly one who uses heavy. This plate will grant you more Constitution and, when taking damage greater than 25% of your max health, your attacker receives 50% of that damage. Combine that with your Retribution, and chances are, you’ll take enemies down without relying on your own attacks.

You can get the Steel Garrote Plate by completing the Nacib bounty.

Complementing these are the Tranton Family Greaves and Tranton Family Gauntlets, found by completing the Tranton bounty. The Greaves will grant you +20 to your max health, as well as 20% more Dodge Distance, and 10% more Move Speed, perfect for a tight situation.

The Gauntlets offer a +5 to your Power Attack Damage and allow them to deal a +5% bonus Shock Damage. This will be perfect for that last powerful hit or when you need to break someone’s guard.

Lastly, grab the Wildwalker Ring and Ring of the Founder. They’ll grant you 50% of your Max health regeneration at all times and +10% Damage against enemies with full Health respectively. You’ll find the Wildwalker Ring in The Garden by the Broken Aqueduct and the Ring of the Founder in Emerald Stair inside the Ancient Grotto.

Companions

The best companions to accompany your fighter in Avowed are Marius and Giatta.

Dexerto / Obsidian Marius will keep you covered from a distance.

Giatta comes in as S-tier on our companion tier list, purely because she’s so good at support. Her healing spells will keep you and Marius alive, and her shields or speed increase always come at the right time. She’s able to bring Companions back from the dead and is perfect for any melee fighter.

Combine her with Marius and you have your perfect team. A healer (Giatta), a tank (you), and the ranged DPS (Marius). He’s a fantastic damage dealer, and controller, and will complement your fighting style perfectly.

How to play

When playing a Fighter with a sword and a shield, you’ll need to master three things. Knowing the right time to strike, when to parry, and when to dodge. Keep an eye on their attacks and this will come, if they’re performing a power attack, dodge, if it’s light, stand your ground and parry then get off as many hits as you can.

We suggest stealthing into the battlefield, finding the biggest enemy, and then using your Charge to drive into them. This will interrupt them and let you get off some great hits. Alternatively, if you’re above the enemy, use your Power Jump and start the combat like that.

Then, keep pulling the enemy to you with Into The Fray, letting your healing abilities and parry skills keep you alive. If things start to get tricky, activate Giatta’s healing and use Marius’ control spells to keep enemies where they are while you down a potion and prepare for battle again.

Ultimately, keep blocking, dodging, and hitting and you should be okay. Just don’t forget, that while your health is high and your regeneration is strong, you’re not immortal, so don’t assume that damage will be negated.

So, that’s all you need to know about how to build the best Fighter in Avowed. While working on your character, check out our guides regarding how to level up fast, the best way to make money, or our classes tier list, in case you want to choose something else, like the Ranger.