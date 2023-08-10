Best Fantasy Premier League goalkeepers 2023/24 according to AI

Choosing the best goalkeeper in FPL is key as you need to balance a good value GK that will make saves and has a penchant for clean sheets. Thanks to AI, we know which goalkeepers could do the business for you in the 23/24 Fantasy Premier League season.

While everyone spends hours analyzing players in the middle of the park and at the top end of the pitch, it’s the one pretty much confined to the 18-yard area that will score you many points.

Article continues after ad

A well-chosen FPL GK won’t cost too much, but can still bring in hauls you’d expect from much more expensive players. To make this consideration easier, we’ve turned to the higher powers of FantasyFootballHub AI to deliver its verdict on who the best goalkeepers could end up being in the Fantasy Premier League this year.

AI predicts FPL points: Top 10 Goalkeepers

To give you plenty of depth and detail in this area, here are the top 10 FPL GK picks, in order, that AI believes will dominate the first four weeks of the 23/24 season.

Article continues after ad

Rank Player Price (£m) Predicted Points 1 Ederson 5.5 18 2 Flekken 4.5 16 3 Steele 4.5 16 4 Ramsdale 5.0 16 5 Alisson 5.5 16 6 Johnstone 4.5 16 7 Arrizabalaga 5.0 16 8 Martinez 5.0 15 9 Pickford 4.5 15 10 Pope 5.5 15

A couple of players here might be surprising to some, but the proof is in the pudding.

Alisson has kept countless clean sheets for Liverpool over the years, and while the Reds are expected to score a copious amount of goals this season, a refurbished midfield and question marks over the defense could leave the GK unprotected.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Ederson being a top choice is an easy one given City’s dominance and Ramsdale is another good option at a slightly cheaper price point, too.

Article continues after ad

One other keeper that just misses out on the top 10 is Manchester United’s new star Andre Onana (5.0), who is predicted to earn 15 points, with many FPL players choosing to take a chance on him.

There’s a lot for you to consider when picking your goalkeepers. But now that you know the best FPL GK according to AI, here are many other Fantasy Premier League guides for you to check out:

Best FPL midfielders according to AI | Best FPL forwards according to AI | Best FPL tips this Gameweek | Top 3 must-have FPL players from each team | Best budget defenders | Best budget midfielders | Best cheap forwards | Best FPL team names | Best FPL team according to AI | Best premium FPL players ranked | All FPL position changes this season | Best promoted players | Best underpriced players | Best new signings for FPL | Top FPL trap players to avoid