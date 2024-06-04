Best Emma Laurent Solo Leveling Arise build: Skills, stats, weapons, Artifacts

Emma Laurent has proven to be a formidable force in Solo Leveling: Arise. However, you’ll need to level up certain stats and skills, as well as use particular Artifacts and weapons to create the ultimate build.

Laurent is one of Arise’s best all-around hunter characters, offering a wealth of support, breaking, and damage-dealing benefits. Despite not being included in the original series, fans have quickly warmed to her Fire Damage skills and abilities, which has seen her ranked as an A-tier hunter in our ranked tier list.

Here are all the best skills, stats, weapons, and Artifact sets you need to construct the best Emma Laurent build in Solo Leveling: Arise.

Best stats

Health and Fire Damage are the most important stats you should focus on leveling up when creating the ultimate Emma Laurent build in Solo Leveling: Arise.

Netmarble Emma Laurent’s Health stats are vital to prioritize and level up throughout her build.

Emma Laurent is one of the most versatile hunters you can use in Arise due to her high Damage Per Second capabilities, distinctive Burn effects, and support benefits.

Whether you want to build Laurent as more of a support or DPS member of your hunting team, focusing on boosting her Health and Fire Damage will still be the stats you will want to prioritize.

Not only does increasing her Health make her harder to beat as a Tank character, but the majority of her skills convert a percentage of her Health to deal some serious Fire Damage and activate several effects, such as her overpowered Burn effect.

Best skills

Emma Laurent’s best skills are her Basic Attack Flare Strike, the Basic Skills Burn Up and Flame Cleave, Special Skill Flame Judgement and her Ultimate skill Burning Pride.

Netmarble Emma Laurent’s Fire Damage skills make her one of the strongest hunters in Solo Leveling: Arise.

Laurent’s skills center around activating the Burn effect, which deals 17.77% of her max Health over a 3-second period. Therefore, increasing Health stats is key to inflicting the most damage on targets.

The best ones to focus on are the Flare Strike Basic Attack at the start, and then the Burn Up and Flame Cleave Basic Skills, which will become your two main damage dealers. These all share very similar effects and damage dealt, but their cooldowns, Burn effects and Break damage dealt slightly differ.

As you progress further, the Flame Judgement Special QTE Skill will become key, as it not only deals enormous damage but also buffs both Basic Skills damage by 10%. Lastly, the Burning Pride Ultimate will also need some attention to give its multiple Fire effects and damage a rise.

Skill type Skill Benefits Basic Attack Flare Strike Emma attacks the enemy with her sword to deal 777% of her max Health as Fire Damage and inflicts weak Break damage.



When enemies are hit it activates the Burn effect and the final hit in the move inflicts the Airborne effect. Basic Skill Burn Up It inflicts 777% of her max Health at base level with Fire and deals medium Break damage. The cooldown is 8 seconds.



It activates the Burn effect when enemies are hit and the Airborne effect on the final blow, but if attacking a Burned target, the damage increases by 10%. Basic Skill Flame Cleave It deals 777% of her max Health at base level with Fire and deals heavy Break damage. The cooldown is 12 seconds.



It activates the Burn effect when enemies are hit and the Airborne effect on the final hit, but if attacking a Burned target, the damage increases by 10%. Special Skill Flame Judgement It inflicts 777% of her max Health at base level with Fire and deals weak Break damage. The cooldown is 20 seconds.



It activates the Burn effect when enemies are hit and requires the Extreme Evasion, Core Attack or Ultimate Skill to be used to perform the skill. Ultimate Skill Burning Pride Burning Pride strikes enemies with 1555% of Laurent’s max Health as Fire Damage.



While Heat Absorption is activated, the Ultimate’s damage is decreased by 33.3%, but the Power Gauge consumption and cooldown are reduced by 50%.



If Heat Emission is active, the Ultimate damage increases by 77.7%.

Best weapons

The best Emma Laurent weapon to use in Solo Leveling: Arise is her own hunter-exclusive SSR weapon Night-Thoughts.

Netmarble Night-Thoughts is the best weapon Emma Laurent can use in Solo Leveling: Arise.

The hunter’s own special weapon in Arise is always the best choice for any character due to the exclusive effects she can use by equipping it. If you don’t already have Night-Thoughts, the Ancient Grimoire is a worthy replacement for non-exclusive weaponry.

Ancient Grimoire gives Laurent a boost to her Power and Health stats, which are vital for getting the most of out her abilities. In particular, the Health boost allows her to deal even more damage from her skills due to most of their damage output being based on a percentage of her Health.

Weapon Skills & Abilities Night-Thoughts Powerful Fire Damage weapon that also provides healing benefits.



Increases damage dealt to enemies who have been affected by the Break effect by 4%.



Emma Laurent exclusive effects: When Heat Absorption is activated, damage dealt increases by 1.5% and can be stacked up to 4 times. Ancient Grimoire Increases Power Gauge Acquisition Rate by 12%. At the minimum level, it boosts Power by 212 and Health by 300.

Best Artifacts

Solid Analysis (New Hunter) and Noble Sacrifice (Holy) are the best Armor Artifact sets and Executioner (Behemoth) and Outstanding Connection (Aquamarine) are the best Jewelry Artifact sets to equip with Emma Laurent.

Netmarble Emma Laurent equipped with the four-piece Noble Sacrifice and Outstanding Connection Artifact sets.

Whether you want to build Emma Laurent as a main damage dealer or support character for your hunting team, will decide which Artifact set combinations you will need to choose.

For a DPS build, the Solid Analysis Armor set will be your best choice to buff her Break abilities and increase her Fire Damage. This is then best paired with the Executioner Jewelry set, which will significantly boost her Attack damage, especially when using all four pieces.

Meanwhile, if you want to use Laurent as more of a support character in your hunting team, then the Noble Sacrifice Armor set’s Health and hunting team Attack buffs give you the best of both worlds. The Outstanding Connection Jewelry set then allows you to switch to high-damage dealers in your hunting team during fights to provide some sizeable Attack buffs for the whole team.

Armor Artifact sets Two-piece benefits Four-piece benefits Solid Analysis (New Hunter) Damage increases by 15% while Break attack activated. Break effect increases by 30% when attacking Weakness attribute. Noble Sacrifice (Holy) Health increases by 8%. Decreases Attack by 8% while increasing hunting team’s attack by 8%.

Jewelry Artifact sets Two-piece benefits Four-piece benefits Executioner (Behemoth) Damage increases by 8% while attacking enemies with 40% or less Health. Health condition changes to 70% and damage increases to 20%. Outstanding Connection (Aquamarine) Attack of the hunter and team increases to 12% for 10 seconds while switching characters. Attack of the hunter and team increases to 28% for 15 seconds while switching characters.

For Solo Leveling: Arise we have also provided the best build for Sung Jinwoo and strongest character Cha Hae-In, as well as the best Artifact sets for every hunter character. If you need free Arise codes or are wondering what the current and next banners are, then we have you covered.