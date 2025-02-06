Best Dushevnaya build in Girls’ Frontline 2: Abilities, team comp & weapons

The best Dushevnaya build can amplify your Freeze team in Girls’ Frontline 2 and enable you to take down even the toughest enemies.

Dushevnaya is the latest GFL2 character to be added to the game’s current limited banner. This deadly Support uses a sniper rifle to deliver Freeze debuffs that leave her enemies weak to follow-up attacks.

Whether you’re fielding a second team needed to take down Deichgraf in the Boss Fight challenge, or just looking to enhance your Suomi and Makiatto, then you really can’t go wrong with Dushevnaya. However, you’ll need to equip her with the best weapon and team comp if you want to see her truly shine on the battlefield.

The Dushevnaya banner was released on February 6, 2025, and runs until February 26, 2025. During this time, you have a 50% chance of securing Dushevnaya when pulling an Elite Doll. Her banner will also feature increased drop rates for SR characters Krolik and Littara.

Who is Dushevnaya?

Dushevnaya is an Elite Doll (SSR) who is a member of the Support class. She is known for buffing her team’s Freeze damage and providing AoE Freeze debuffs that weaken foes.

Her official description describes her as a “ highly sensitive Doll who has lost her neural records,” and that she is “persistently searching for her past and wholeheartedly fulfilling the requests of others.”

Dushevnaya abilities

Dushevnaya uses her long-range sniper to deliver Freeze damage, with damage buffs that apply to all friendly units with a seven-tile radius. You can read Dushevnaya’s full ability breakdown below:

Basic Attack

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Daybreak

(Targeted, Heavy Ammo) Select 1 enemy target within 8 tiles and deal Physical damage equal to 80% of your attack power to them.

Active Skill

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Hero’s Code

(Targeted, Heavy Ammo) Select 1 enemy target within 8 tiles and deal Physical damage equal to 110% of your attack power.



When an enemy unit with Freeze damage debuff dies, gain 1 stack of Ice’s Grace.

Active Skill

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Marzanna’s Sanction

(Ice debuff tile) Select 1 tile within 6 tiles, and deal AoE Freeze damage equal to 50% of your attack power to all enemy targets within 2 tiles of it, creating a Frost tile for 2 turns. Enhance this skill the next time it is used, damage increases to 70%, and the target receives Frigid for 1 turn. This enhancement cannot trigger again until used.



When your Confectance Index reaches full, the skill can be immediately used again.

Ultimate

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Book of Prophecy Book

(Buff, Support) Apply 1 stack of Artic Benediction to all friendly units within 7 tiles. Gain 2 points of Confectance Index and gain Glacial Domain for 2 turns.



While in Glacial Domain, if your Confectance Index is 0 at the end of your turn, gain 2 points of Confectance Index.

Passive Skill

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Blessed Artwork

(Buff) Increase damage dealt by all friendly units by 10%, with additional 10% increase in Freeze damage. Gain 2 points of Confectance Index at the end of the turn.



When your HP is above 80%, reduce the Stability Damage taken by 1 point, and gain Insight. While you have Insight, increase the range of all non-Ultimate Active Skills and Support attacks by 1 tile.

Keys

Lance of Longinus: Each [Ice’s Grace] stack gained above the maximum amount increases the critical rate of Hero’s Code by 5%, up to a maximum increase of 30%.

Each [Ice’s Grace] stack gained above the maximum amount increases the critical rate of Hero’s Code by 5%, up to a maximum increase of 30%. Adventurer’s Will: When an active attack only hits 1 target, increases Freeze damage dealt by 20% and stability damage dealt by 2 points.

When an active attack only hits 1 target, increases Freeze damage dealt by 20% and stability damage dealt by 2 points. Magical Support: When an active skill generates Freeze tiles, if there are Freeze tiles that already exist within range, triggers a tile reaction, removes the tiles beneath the enemy targets and cleanses 1 buff from them. For each tile removed, gains 1 stack of Ice’s Grace, up to 3 stacks.

When an active skill generates Freeze tiles, if there are Freeze tiles that already exist within range, triggers a tile reaction, removes the tiles beneath the enemy targets and cleanses 1 buff from them. For each tile removed, gains 1 stack of Ice’s Grace, up to 3 stacks. Courageous Claymore: When using Marzanna’s Sanction, if it causes the target to enter Stability Break, applies Defense Down II to them for 2 turns.

When using Marzanna’s Sanction, if it causes the target to enter Stability Break, applies Defense Down II to them for 2 turns. Heart of the Sage: When under the effects of Glacial Domain, gains immunity to movement debuffs.

When under the effects of Glacial Domain, gains immunity to movement debuffs. Holy Light: At the start of the turn, if this unit is standing on an allied Freeze tile, 2 debuffs are cleansed.

Common Keys

Artistic Inspiration: For targets with mobility less than or equal to the user or that cannot move, increases Phase damage dealt by 10%.

Best Dushevnaya weapon

The best Dushevnaya weapon is the Eulogistic Verse rifle. This signature weapon ignores 10% of the target’s defense when a phase weakness is exploited. This goes up to 20% when an enemy is weak to ice, which pairs incredibly well with Dushevnaya’s Freeze abilities.

If that wasn’t enough, Eulogisitc Verse also increases damage whenever a user has Insight or if an enemy has a Freeze debuff. This means you’ll be able to set up some one-shot damage onto squishy targets and make a significant dent in tankier opponents.

If you don’t have access to Eulogistic Verse then you can always use Makiatto’s signature weapon (Bittersweet Caramel) if you unlocked it during her banner run. Samosek is also a great option and can be obtained for free by using your Redundant Pieces in the in-game shop.

Failing that, the Walther WA 2000 is the best free-to-play SR option. You can read all the traits and effects for each weapon in the table below:

WEAPON TRAIT EFFECT Eulogistic Verse (SSR) If a phase weakness is exploited, ignores 10% of the target’s defense. If it is a Freeze phase weakness, ignores another 10% of defense. When the user has Insight, increases damage dealt by 10/12/14/16/18/20%. Before an allied unit makes an active attack, if the target has Freeze debuffs, increases Freeze damage dealt by 5/6/7/8/9/10%. If the target has Frigid, this damage increase is enhanced to 10/12/14/16/18/20%. Bittersweet Caramel (SSR) Increases damage dealt to Paradeus units by 2.5%. If the target is inflicted with Frozen, this bonus is further boosted by an additional 2.5%. Increases Freeze damage dealt by 10%. For every 4 instances of damage dealt outside of the user’s turn, increases damage dealt by the next active attack by 10%. Samosek (SSR) Attacks ignore 1 point of Stability index. When possessing Insight, additionally ignore another 1 point of Stability index. Phase Damage is increased by 10/12/14/16/18/20%. Electric Damage is increased by another 10/12/14/16/18/20%. Walther WA 2000 (SR) Ignores 10% of the target’s defense. Ignores an additional 10% for targets with Freeze debuffs. If HP is above 80%, off-turn damage increases by 10/12/14/16/18/20%.

Best Dushevnaya team comp

Sunborn

To make Dushevnaya truly shine on the battlefield, you’ll need to pair her with characters that synergize well with her Freeze abilities. So, we recommend using the following team comp to get the best results on each stage.

Makiatto (DPS)

(DPS) Suomi (Support/Healer)

Dushevnaya (Support/Debuffer)

(Support/Debuffer) Qiongjiu/Tololo/Sharkry (DPS)

As Dushevnaya specializes in weakening her enemies with Freeze debuffs, you’ll want to build a Freeze team that can capitalize off this. That’s where Makiatto comes in as she’ll be able to deliver even more damage, while Suomi’s tanks shields and healing will be able to keep everyone safe from harm.

Her added Freeze abilities also further capitalize on the debuffs provided by Dushevnaya. We recommend rounding off this team with Qiongjiu, as her deadly support attacks still make her the best single-target DPS Doll in the entire game.

The added Burn damage is also nice for when you’re enemies aren’t weak to Freeze. This means you’ll consistently be able to exploit enemy weaknesses.

Now that you know what the best Dushevnaya weapons and team comp are, be sure to check out our codes page to get some free items you can use on the game’s current banner.