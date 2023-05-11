Best Diablo 4 Druid Builds

Diablo 4‘s Druid is a force of nature that calls on the spirits of animals and the natural world to aid them in battle. Here’s the best Druid build you can use in Diablo 4.

The Druid in Diablo 4 is a returning class from the expansion of Diablo 2 and Diablo 2: Resurrected. Thanks to the Diablo 4 beta, we’ve had a good look at the Druid class and spent several hours testing out their skills. While not as physically imposing as the Barbarian, the Druid is still a powerful melee fighter, but their main skills involve using the powers of nature to do their bidding.

However, there is more than one way to play as the Druid in Diablo 4 as the class comes with a variety of builds. Picking the right one for you is important if you’re going to survive the hordes of Hell in the game.

Here is the best Druid build in Diablo 4.

Contents

Blizzard Entertainment The Druid is nature’s chosen warrior against evil.

How to use the Druid in Diablo 4

The Druid is for players who want a strong and powerful melee fighter, but one that also has some unique spells and skills that can differentiate the class from the more standard casters. Think of the Druid as a powerful battle mage who has a foot in both camps. They can burn enemies with scorching spells but just as easily turn into a werewolf and rip demons asunder with their claws.

The Druid can also summon minions, while not as committed to this playstyle as the Necromancer, the Druid can still enjoy a retinue of followers who can join players in battle. The class is a great all-rounder, showing little snippets of what other Diablo 4 classes have to offer, but all in one place.

Where Diablo has picked a fight with life itself, the forces of nature plan on biting him back – and the Druid is nature’s champion.

Diablo 4 Druid skill overview

Here are all the skills you can learn as the Druid in Diablo 4:

Basic Druid Skills

Claw: Shapeshift into a Werewolf and claw at an enemy for damage. (Generate 9 Spirit)

Enhanced Claw: Claw’s Attack Speed is increased by 10%. Fierce Claw: Claw applies Poisoning damage over 6 seconds. Wild Claw: Claw has a 10% to attack twice.



Earth Spike: Sunder the earth, impaling the first enemy hit for damage.

Enhanced Earth Spike: Earth Spike has a 10% chance to Stun for 2.5 seconds. (Generate 8 Spirit) Fierce Earth Spike: Fortify for 2% of your Base Life whenever Earth Spike damages enemies who are Stunned, Immobilized, or Knocked Back. Wild Earth Spike: Summon a second Earth Spike when hitting an immobilized or Stunned enemy.



Maul: Shapeshift into a Werebear and maul enemies in front of you, dealing damage. (Generate 11 Spirit)

Enhanced Maul: If an enemy is hit by Maul, then Fortify for 2% of your Base Life. Fierce Maul: Increases the range and radius of Maul by 30%. Wild Maul: Maul has a 10% chance to Knock Down enemies for 1.5 seconds.



Storm Strike: Electricity gathers around your weapon, dealing damage to your target and chaining to up to 3 surrounding enemies, dealing 20% less damage each time is chains. You gain a 25% Damage Reduction for 3 seconds after dealing damage with Storm Strike. (Generate 15 Spirit)

Enhanced Storm Strike: Storm Strike has a 15% chance to Immobilize all enemies hit for 2.5 seconds. Fierce Storm Strike: Storm Strike has a 50% chance to make enemies Vulnerable for 3 seconds. Wild Storm Strike: Storm strike chains to 2 additional targets.



Wind Shear: Conjure a piercing blade of wind, dealing damage. (Generate 12 Spirit)

Enhanced Wind Shear: Wind Shear has a 20% chance to make enemies Vulnerable for 4 seconds. Fierce Wind Shear: Each enemy hit by Wind Shear increases your Movement Speed by 5% for 5 seconds, up to 20%. Wild Wind Shear: Wind Shear grants 3 additional Spirit for each enemy hit beyond the first.



Blizzard Entertainment The Druid returns from Diablo 2.

Druid Core Skills

Heart of the Wild: Maximum Spirit is increased by 3. (3 levels)

Abundance: Basic Skills generate 10% more Spirit. (3 levels)

Wild Impulses: Your Core Skills cost 5% more Spirit but deal 10% increased damage.

Landslide: Crush enemies between 2 pillars of earth, dealing damage.

Enhanced Landslide: After Landslide damages enemies 4 times, the next hit will Immobilize enemies for 3 seconds. Primal Landslide: When you Immobilize or Stun an enemy, you gain a Terramote. Each enemy hit by Landslide consumes a Terramote causing a guaranteed Critical Strike with 40% Critical Strike Damage. Bosses always have up to a 10% chance to grant a Terramote when hit. Raging Landslide: When you strike an Immobilized or Stunned enemy with Landslide, an additional pillar of earth is formed.



Lightning Storm: Conjure a growing lightning storm that deals damage per strike and increases the number of strikes the longer it is channeled up to a maximum of 5.

Enhanced Lightning Storm: The size of your Lightning Storm is preserved for 4 seconds after channeling. Primal Lightning Storm: Lightning Storm has an 8% chance to immobilize enemies hit for 3 seconds. Raging Lightning Storm: Lightning Storm gains 1 additional lightning strike.



Predatory Instinct: Critical Strike Chance against Close enemies is increased by 3%. (3 levels)

Digitigrade Gait: You gain 3% Movement Speed while in Werewolf form. This bonus persists for 3 seconds after leaving Werewolf form. (3 levels)

Iron Fur: You gain 3% Damage Reduction while in Werebear form. This bonus persists for 3 seconds after leaving Werebear form. (3 levels)

Pulverize: Shapeshift into a Werebear and slam the ground, dealing damage to surrounding enemies.

Enhanced Pulverize: Your next Pulverize will Overpower every 10 seconds while you remain Healthy. Primal Pulverize: Enemies are Stunned for 2 seconds when they are Overpowered with Pulverize. Raging Pulverize: Enemies hit with Pulverize deal 20% reduced damaged for 4 seconds.



Shred: Shapeshift into a Werewolf and perform a trio of combo attacks. Each attack deals more damage than before.

Enhanced Shred: Shred gains 30% Attack Speed and Heals for 2% of your Maximum Life if an enemy is struck. Primal Shred: Shred’s second and third attacks also perform a dash. In addition, Shred’s Critical Strike Damage is increased by 20%. Raging Shred: Shred’s third combo attack is larger and applies additional Poisoning damage over 5 seconds.



Tornado: Conjure a swirling tornado that deals damage.

Enhanced Tornado: Each time you cast Tornado, you have a 20% chance to spawn an additional Tornado. Primal Tornado: Enemies damaged by Tornado are slowed by 8% for 3 seconds, stacking up to 40%. Raging Lightning Storm: Enemies with Tornado have a 10% chance to become Vulnerable for 3 seconds.



Druid Defensive Skills

Ancestral Fortitude: Increase your Non-Physical Resistances by 5%. (3 levels)

Vigilance: You gain 5% Damage Reduction for 6 seconds after using a Defensive Skill. (3 levels)

Blood Howl: Shapeshift into a Werewolf and howl furiously, Healing you for 20.0% of your Maximum Life.

Enhanced Blood Howl: Kills reduce the Cooldown of Blood Howl by 1 second. Innate Blood Howl: Blood Howl also generates 20 Spirit. Preserving Blood Howl: Blood Howl also increases your Attack Speed by 15% for 4 seconds.



Cyclone Armor: Passively, powerful winds surround you, granting 20.0% Non-Physical Damage Reduction. When activated, the winds rapidly expand, Knocking Back enemies and dealing damage.

Wolves: Passive skill that summons 2 wolf companions that bite enemies for 60-73. The active skill directs the wolves to focus an enemy. The wolves have a 50% increased chance to critically strike the enemy.

Ravens: Passive skill where ravens fly above you and periodically attack your enemies for 21-26. The active skill causes the target area to be swarmed with ravens. Enemies take 64-78 and suffer 107-131 Vulnerability for 6 seconds. Vulnerable enemies take 30% increased damage until all of their vulnerable life is removed.

Vine Creeper: A passive skill where a vine creeper periodically emerges from the ground and poisons a nearby enemy for 34-41 over 8 seconds. The active skill causes vines to strangle enemies in a target area, poisoning them for 171-209 over 6 seconds and stunning them for 2 seconds.

Debilitating Roar: Shapeshift into a Werebear and bellow a mighty roar, reducing Nearby enemies’ damage dealt by 50% for 4 seconds.

Enhanced Debilitating Roar: Debilitating Roar fortifies you for 22% Base Life. Innate Debilitating Roar: Debilitating Roar also Slows enemies by 40% for its duration. Preserving Debilitating Roar: Debilitating Roar also Heals you for 4% of your Maximum life each second for its duration.



Earthen Bulwark: Rocks surround you for 3 seconds, granting a Barrier that absorbs 45% of your Base Life in damage.

Enhanced Earthen Bulwark: Earthen Bulwark makes you unstoppable while active. Innate Earthen Bulwark: Rock Shrapnel flies outward when Earthen Bulwark is destroyed or expires, dealing damage to surrounding enemies. This damage is increased by Barrier bonuses. Preserving Earthen Bulwark: Casting Earthen Bulwark grants 18% Base Life as Fortify.



Blizzard Entertainment The Druid contains elements of various other classes.

Druid Companion Skills

Call of the Wild: Your companions deal 10% bonus damage. (3 levels)

Clarity: Gain 2 Spirit when transforming into Human form. (3 levels)

Nature’s Reach: Deal 3% increased damage to Distant enemies. Double this bonus if they are also Slowed, Stunned, Immobilized, or Knocked Back. (3 levels)

Ravens: Passively, 1 raven flies above you and periodically attacks your enemies for damage every 5 seconds. When activated, the target area is swarmed with ravens, dealing damage over 6 seconds.

Enhanced Ravens: You have 5% increased Critical Strike Chance for 6 seconds against Enemies hit by Ravens. Brutal Ravens: 2 Additional Ravens periodically attack enemies. Ferocious Ravens: Enemies inside the swarm of Ravens when it is activated become Vulnerable for 3 seconds.



Vine Creeper: Passively, a vine creeper periodically emerges from the ground every 7 seconds and applies Poisoning damage over 6 seconds to an enemy in the area. When activated, vines strangle all surrounding enemies, Immobilizing them for 2 seconds and poisoning them for damage over 2 seconds.

Enhanced Vine Creeper: Vine Creeper’s Immobilize duration is increased by 1 second. Brutal Vine Creeper: Your Critical Strike Chance is increased by 20% against enemies strangled by Vine Creeper. Ferocious Vine Creeper: Vine Creeper’s active Poisoning duration is increased by 3 seconds.



Wolves: Passively, summon 2 wolf companions that bite enemies for damage. When activated, direct your wolves to focus on an enemy, leaping to them and striking them for damage.

Enhanced Wolf Pack: Wolves deal 20% increased damage to Immobilized, Stunned, Slowed, or Poisoned enemies. Brutal Wolf Pack: When you Critically Strike, your wolves gain 20% Attack Speed for 3 seconds. Ferocious Wolf Pack: Your Wolves’ attacks have up to a 10% chance to Fortify you for 5% Base Life.



Druid Wrath Skills

Boulder: Unearth a large rolling boulder that Knocks Back and crushes enemies, dealing damage with each hit.

Enhanced Boulder: When Boulder reaches the end of its path, enemies hit are Slowed by 30% for 3 seconds. If Boulder Overpowered, enemies are Stunned for 4 seconds instead. Natural Boulder: While you have any Fortify, Boulder has a 20% increased Critical Strike Chance. Savage Boulder: Boulder’s Critical Strike Chance is increased by 3% each time it deals damage.



Crushing Earth: Earth Skills deal 5% increased damage to Slowed, Stunned, Immobilized, or Knocked Back enemies. (3 levels)

Safeguard: Critical Strikes with Earth Skills Fortify you for 2% Base Life. (3 levels)

Stone Guard: While you have Fortify for over 50% of your Maximum Life, your Earth Skills deal 4% increased damage.

Elemental Exposure: Your Storm Skills have up to a 20% chance to make enemies Vulnerable for 1.0 seconds. (3 levels)

Charged Atmosphere: Every 18 seconds, a lightning strike hits a Nearby enemy dealing damage. (3 levels) Electric Shock: Dealing Lightning damage to enemies has a 5% chance to Immobilize them for 3 seconds. (3 levels)

Endless Tempest: Increase the duration of Hurricane and Cataclysm. (3 levels) Bad Omen: Up to a 10% chance when dealing damage to a Vulnerable, Immobilized, or Stunned enemy that a lightning strike also hits dealing damage.



Hurricane: Form a hurricane around you that deals damage to surrounding enemies over 8 seconds.

Enhanced Hurricane: Enemies who are damaged by Hurricane are Slowed by 25% for 2 seconds. Natural Hurricane: Hurricane has a 15% chance to make enemies Vulnerable for 3 seconds. Savage Hurricane: Enemies affected by Hurricane deal 20% less damage.



Mending: While in Werebear form, you receive 5% additional Healing from all sources. (3 levels)

Provocation: When you remain in Werebear form for at least 25 seconds, your next Skill will Overpower. (3 levels)

Neurotoxin: Poisoned enemies are slowed by 8%. (3 levels)

Envenom: Poisoned enemies take 10% additional Critical Strike Damage. (3 levels)

Toxic Claws: Critical Strikes with Werewolf Skills deal 8% of their Base damage as Poisoning damage over 4 seconds. (3 levels)

Rabies: Shapeshift into a Werewolf and perform an infectious bite on the target dealing damage, and applying additional Poisoning damage over 6 seconds. Infected enemies spread Rabies to other surrounding targets.

Enhanced Rabies: Rabies’ Poisoning damage also increased over the lifetime of the disease, dealing 30% bonus damage at max duration. Natural Rabies: Rabies spreads 100% faster. Savage Rabies: Rabies deals its total Poisoning damage in 4 seconds instead of 6.



Trample: Shapeshift into a Werebear, become Unstoppable, and charge forward, dealing damage and Knocking Back enemies. Enemies who are Knocked Back into the terrain take additional damage and are Stunned for 3 seconds.

Enhanced Trample: Trample deals 30% bonus damage. This bonus is reduced by 15% for each enemy hit after the first. Natural Trample: Casting Trample grants 20% Base Life as Fortify. Savage Trample: Casting Trample grants 20 Spirit.



Activision Blizzard The Barbarian returns along with the Sorcerer, Rogue, Necromancer, and Druid.

Druid Ultimate Skills

Cataclysm: A massive storm follows you for 8 seconds. Tornadoes Knock Back enemies, and lightning strikes wildly dealing damage.

Prime Cataclysm: Cataclysm’s duration is increased by 2 seconds. Supreme Cataclysm: Lightning strikes from Cataclysm make enemies Vulnerable for 2 seconds.



Defensive Posture: Increases the amount of Fortify you gain from all sources by 5%. (3 levels)

Nature’s Resolve: 5% chance when struck to Fortify you for 4% Base Life. (3 levels)

Thick Hide: Whenever you are Stunned, Immobilized, or Knocked Down, Fortify for 6% Base Life. (3 levels) Unrestrained: Reduce the duration of Control Impairing Effects by 3%. Triple this effect while you have Fortify for over 50% of your Maximum Life. (3 levels)



Defiance: Nature Magic Skills deal 4% increased damage to Elites. (3 levels)

Circle of Life: Nature Magic Skills that consume Spirit Heal you for 1% of your Maximum Life. (3 levels)

Natural Disaster: Your Earth Skills deal 4% increased damage to Vulnerable enemies. Your Storm Skills deal 4% increased damage to enemies that are Stunned, Immobilized, or Knocked Back. (3 levels) Resonance: Nature Magic Skills deal 2% increased damage. Triple this bonus if an Earth Skill is the next Skill cast after a Storm Skill, or a Storm Skill is the next Skill cast after an Earth Skill. (3 levels)



Grizzly Rage: Shapeshift into a Dire Werebear for 10 seconds gaining 20% bonus damage and 20% Damage Reduction. Damage bonus is increased by 3% each second in this form. Kills extend the duration by 1 second up to 10 additional seconds.

Prime Grizzly Rage: You are Unstoppable while Grizzly Rage is active. Supreme Grizzly Rage: Gain 8% Base Life as Fortify per second while Grizzly Rage is active.



Lacerate: Shapeshift into a Werewolf, become Immune, and quickly dash 10 times between enemies in the area dealing damage.

Prime Lacerate: Each time Lacerate deals a Critical Strike, Heal for 3% Maximum Life. Supreme Lacerate: Lacerate’s initial strike is guaranteed to Critically Strike and deals 150% increased damage.



Petrify: Encase all Nearby enemies in stone, Stunning them for 3 seconds. You deal 25% increased Critical Strike Damage to enemies affected by Petrify. Against Bosses, the Critical Strike Damage bonus is increased to 50% and its duration is increased to 6 seconds.

Prime Petrify: Petrify’s effect durations are increased by 1 second. Supreme Petrify: Killing an enemy affected by Petrify grants 25 Spirit.



Quickshot: When a Shapeshifting Skill transforms you into a different form, it deals 5% increased damage. (3 levels)

Heightened Senses: Upon shapeshifting into a Werewolf or Werebear, gain 4% Damage Reduction against Elites for 5 seconds. (3 levels)

Natural Fortitude: Shapeshifting Fortifies you for 1% Base Life. (3 levels)

Passive Druid Skills

Bestial Rampage: After being a Werewolf for 2.5 seconds, gain 20% Attack Speed for 15 seconds. After being a Werebear for 2.5 seconds, deal 20% increased damage for 15 seconds.

Earthen Might: Damaging enemies with Earth Skills has up to a 5% chance to restore all of your Spirit, cause your attacks to be guaranteed, and cause Critical Strikes for 5 seconds. This chance is increased by 10% for Critical Strikes and 10% if the target is Stunned, Immobilized, or Knocked Back.

Lupine Ferocity: Every 6th Werewolf Skill hit Critically Strikes and deals 60% increased damage.

Nature’s Fury: Casting an Earth Skill has a 20% chance to trigger a free Storm Skill of the same category. In addition, casting a Storm Skill has a 20% chance to trigger a free Earth Skill of the same category.

Perfect Storm: Your Storm Skills grant 2 Spirit and deal 20% increased damage when damaging a Vulnerable, Immobilized, or Slowed enemy.

Ursine Strength: Gain 20% additional Maximum Life while in Werebear form for 3 seconds after leaving Werebear form. While Healthy, deal 30% increased damage.

Blizzard Entertainment The Druid can turn into a werewolf or werebear!

Best Druid build

Since the Diablo 4 beta the best Druid build is the Wind Druid, a version of the class that brings the full force of the elements down to smite his enemies. The Wind Druid is great for crowd control and gives players a range of melee and ranged options.

Here are the skills you’ll need to focus on to assemble the build:

Basic Skill – Wind Shear

Core Skill – Tornado

Passive Skills – Hear of the Wild and Abundance

and Defensive Skill – Cyclone Armor

Companion Skill – Wolves

Wrath Skill – Hurricane

Ultimate Skill – Cataclysm

You can decide how much you want to invest in each skill, or if you want to tailor the build and add others, but we’d advise maxing out and upgrading each of these to truly create the most powerful Wind Druid you can.

Of course, the fun of Diablo is experimenting with builds, so go nuts and see what else you can do to improve the Wind Druid, such as adding more minions or shape-shifting abilities.

That wraps up everything we know about the best Druid build in Diablo 4, and if anything changes, we’ll be sure to update our build. For example, we’ll soon be adding item builds and much more – so keep checking back.

