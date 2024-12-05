Best Delta Force PC settings for high FPS

Delta Force is here, bringing huge 64-player battles and a hardcore extraction mode in its PC Open Beta and using the best PC settings is as important as ever.

Being an FPS, it’s important that the game is running well, especially with how unforgiving the Tarkov-esque Hazard Operators mode can be. Having low FPS can make the game feel sluggish and ruin your reaction time, making it a frustrating experience.

To play your best and enjoy Delta Force to the fullest, you’ll need to lock in these best PC settings which will give you clear visuals, high FPS, and low latency.

Article continues after ad

Best PC settings for Delta Force

Display

Monitor: Your primary gaming monitor

Your primary gaming monitor Display Adapter: Auto

Auto Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: The resolution of your primary gaming monitor e.g 2560×1440

The resolution of your primary gaming monitor e.g 2560×1440 Display Refresh Rate: Auto

Auto Display Area Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Brightness: 60%

60% In-Match Frame Rate Cap: 240

240 Sharpness: 50

50 V-sync: Off

Off NVIDIA Fast Sync: Off

Dexerto / Team Jade

It’s important to turn V-Sync off as it can cause unnecessary input lag and stuttering. You should also double-check that the resolution is set the same as your primary gaming monitor. Too high and you’ll be pushing your PC harder for no reason, and too low, you’ll get more FPS but the game will look blurry.

Article continues after ad

Field of View

Default Field of View: 100

100 Vehicles 3rd Person FOV: 100

100 Scope Magnification: Off

Field of View is down to personal preference but I found 100 to be the sweet spot. You can reduce it for better performance and to make far-off targets easier to see but if you like getting in the mix, then increasing it will expand your peripheral vision.

Article continues after ad

Basic Graphics

Graphics Preset: Custom

Custom Graphics Style: Default

Default Anti-Aliasing: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Reflections: Low

Low Texture Filtering: Medium

Medium Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Particles: Low

Low Distortion: Low

Low Scene Details: Low

Low Scene View Distance: Medium

Dexerto / Team Jade

Advanced Graphics

Rendering Scale: 100

100 Depth of Field: Off

Off Global Illumination Quality: Low

Low Shaders: Low

Low Textures: Medium

Medium Streaming: Low

Low Shadows: Medium

Medium Shadows Map: Low

Low Post-Processing: Low

Low Volumetric Fog: Low

Low Animation: Low

These graphics settings won’t make the game look its best, but you’ll get a reasonable performance. If you don’t mind losing some frames to make the game look more modern, you can crank up some of these settings like Textures, Shading, and Shadows.

Super Resolution

Super Resolution Mode: Off

Off NVIDIA REFLEX Low Latency: Enhanced

Dexerto / Team Jade

If you can avoid a Super Resolution Mode like DLSS I would, as the game won’t look quite as good despite giving you a higher frame rate. NVIDIA REFLEX low latency is worth turning on though as it’ll improve latency, meaning your PC will recognize your button presses faster.

Article continues after ad

Delta Force PC requirements

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64 bit Windows 10 64-bit Processor Intel Core i3-4150 or AMD FX-6300 Intel Core i5-6500 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500x Memory 12 GB 16 GB Graphics Nvidia Geforce GTX 960 or AMD R9 380 or Intel Arc A380 Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 5G or AMD RX5500 XT or Intel Arc A580 DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Network Broadband Internet connection Broadband Internet connection Storage 50 GB available space 50 GB available space

The PC requirements are around what you’d expect from a modern shooter, and using the settings above will ensure you’re getting a consistent FPS.

Article continues after ad

Make sure you have the NVIDIA App, previously known as GeForce Experience, (head to NVIDIA.com to install it) and then launch it. Go to the ‘Drivers’ tab. Hit the ‘Download‘ button in the top right corner. Wait for the download to finish, and then install the drivers. It is recommended to restart your PC after this process finishes.

Right-click your desktop. Hit AMD Radeon Settings. Click the Home icon. Select ‘New Updates’ on the bottom left. Select ‘check for update.’ If there’s an update is available, follow the steps.

You can also check out everything we know about its Xbox and PlayStation launch.