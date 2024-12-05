Best Delta Force PC settings for high FPS

Best Delta Force PC settings for high FPSDexerto / Team Jade
Delta Force is here, bringing huge 64-player battles and a hardcore extraction mode in its PC Open Beta and using the best PC settings is as important as ever.
Being an FPS, it’s important that the game is running well, especially with how unforgiving the Tarkov-esque Hazard Operators mode can be. Having low FPS can make the game feel sluggish and ruin your reaction time, making it a frustrating experience.
To play your best and enjoy Delta Force to the fullest, you’ll need to lock in these best PC settings which will give you clear visuals, high FPS, and low latency.
Best PC settings for Delta Force
Display
- Monitor: Your primary gaming monitor
- Display Adapter: Auto
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Resolution: The resolution of your primary gaming monitor e.g 2560×1440
- Display Refresh Rate: Auto
- Display Area Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Brightness: 60%
- In-Match Frame Rate Cap: 240
- Sharpness: 50
- V-sync: Off
- NVIDIA Fast Sync: Off
It’s important to turn V-Sync off as it can cause unnecessary input lag and stuttering. You should also double-check that the resolution is set the same as your primary gaming monitor. Too high and you’ll be pushing your PC harder for no reason, and too low, you’ll get more FPS but the game will look blurry.
Field of View
- Default Field of View: 100
- Vehicles 3rd Person FOV: 100
- Scope Magnification: Off
Field of View is down to personal preference but I found 100 to be the sweet spot. You can reduce it for better performance and to make far-off targets easier to see but if you like getting in the mix, then increasing it will expand your peripheral vision.
Basic Graphics
- Graphics Preset: Custom
- Graphics Style: Default
- Anti-Aliasing: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Reflections: Low
- Texture Filtering: Medium
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Particles: Low
- Distortion: Low
- Scene Details: Low
- Scene View Distance: Medium
Advanced Graphics
- Rendering Scale: 100
- Depth of Field: Off
- Global Illumination Quality: Low
- Shaders: Low
- Textures: Medium
- Streaming: Low
- Shadows: Medium
- Shadows Map: Low
- Post-Processing: Low
- Volumetric Fog: Low
- Animation: Low
These graphics settings won’t make the game look its best, but you’ll get a reasonable performance. If you don’t mind losing some frames to make the game look more modern, you can crank up some of these settings like Textures, Shading, and Shadows.
Super Resolution
- Super Resolution Mode: Off
- NVIDIA REFLEX Low Latency: Enhanced
If you can avoid a Super Resolution Mode like DLSS I would, as the game won’t look quite as good despite giving you a higher frame rate. NVIDIA REFLEX low latency is worth turning on though as it’ll improve latency, meaning your PC will recognize your button presses faster.
Delta Force PC requirements
|Minimum
|Recommended
|OS
|Windows 10 64 bit
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Processor
|Intel Core i3-4150 or AMD FX-6300
|Intel Core i5-6500 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500x
|Memory
|12 GB
|16 GB
|Graphics
|Nvidia Geforce GTX 960 or AMD R9 380 or Intel Arc A380
|Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 5G or AMD RX5500 XT or Intel Arc A580
|DirectX
|Version 12
|Version 12
|Network
|Broadband Internet connection
|Broadband Internet connection
|Storage
|50 GB available space
|50 GB available space
The PC requirements are around what you’d expect from a modern shooter, and using the settings above will ensure you’re getting a consistent FPS.
How to update graphics drivers
Update NVIDIA graphics drivers
- Make sure you have the NVIDIA App, previously known as GeForce Experience, (head to NVIDIA.com to install it) and then launch it.
- Go to the ‘Drivers’ tab.
- Hit the ‘Download‘ button in the top right corner.
- Wait for the download to finish, and then install the drivers. It is recommended to restart your PC after this process finishes.
Update AMD graphics drivers
- Right-click your desktop.
- Hit AMD Radeon Settings.
- Click the Home icon.
- Select ‘New Updates’ on the bottom left.
- Select ‘check for update.’
- If there’s an update is available, follow the steps.
