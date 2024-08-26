Best Deadlock keyboard & mouse settings: Finding your sensitivity and keybinds

To be the best at Deadlock you’ll need to find the best settings for your own playstyle. So, here is what you need to know about the best keyboard and mouse settings, as well as some suggestions for optimal sensitivity and keybinds.

Deadlock has finally been acknowledged by Valve, allowing the world to talk about the hero shooter MOBA game in full. Now that it’s finally in the hands of testers, it’s gaining a tremendous amount of hype.

Being a shooter means that before fully diving into the game, you’ll need to fine-tune your mouse and keybind settings to options that fit you, especially since the game relies heavily on your aim and timing.

So with that in mind, here are the best keyboard and mouse settings for Deadlock on PC.

Best mouse settings for Deadlock

Below you can find the best mouse settings for Deadlock:

Mouse Sensitivity: 2.10

2.10 Zoom Sensitivity Ratio: 1.00

1.00 Invert Mouse: Off

Off Toggle Zoom: On

Valve These mouse settings at 400 dpi are a good starting point.

None of the settings above should be taken as gospel, however, we’d recommend using them as a base and adjusting it to your preference from there.

These mouse settings were set to 400 dpi. With this selected, it should allow you to do a 360 in 24.7 centimeters, which will be just right for most players. Though obviously, you are free to make the sensitivity higher or lower as you see fit.

If you are using a higher dpi, you will need to reduce the sensitivity if you want the same 360 distance as us.

For every dpi you exponentially increase, you will need to decrease the in-game sensitivity by half. So, if you’re at 800 dpi, you’ll put the sensitivity at 1.05, if you’re at 1600 dpi, you’ll put the sensitivity at 0.53, and vice versa.

Generally, it’s best to set the Zoom Sensitivity Ratio to 1.00 as it will be the same speed as the hipfire, but if you’d prefer your zoom sensitivity to be faster or slower it’s best to adjust it to your liking.

Additionally, we’ve opted to turn on toggle zoom as that’s what we’re used to, but if you’re more comfortable without it then do turn it off.

Best keybind settings for Deadlock

Keybinds in Deadlock are quite tricky. By default, most abilities are bound to your number row, and the items are bound to your traditional buttons for abilities (ie. the Z, X, and C buttons).

However, if you come from other hero shooters like Overwatch 2 and Valorant, you may find the default keybinds for Deadlock to be quite confusing and not in line with your muscle memory.

So to that end, we’ll recommend two different keybind settings, one of which is more in line with the default and the other a setup Valorant and Overwatch 2 players will be more used to.

Best Keybinds for Deadlock beginners

Keybinds in-line with default:

Move Forward: W

W Move Backward: S

S Move Left (strafe): A

A Move Right (strafe): D

D Jump/Mantle: Space

Space Dash: Left Shift

Left Shift Crouch/Slide: Left CTRL

Left CTRL Fire: Mouse 1

Mouse 1 Zoom: Mouse 2

Mouse 2 Item 1: Z

Z Item 2: X

X Item 3: C

C Item 4: E

E Melee: Q

Q Ability 1: 1

1 Ability 2: 2

2 Ability 3: 3

3 Ability 4: 4

4 Melee Parry/ Throw Held Item: F

F Cancel Ability: Space

Space Push to talk: V

V Ping: Mouse 3

Scoreboard: Tab

These settings are relatively close to the default, and if you don’t have much experience with hero shooters coming into Deadlock, these settings might be just right for you.

For these settings, we’ve made V the push to talk, as that is what most are used to. Additionally, we’ve changed the keybind for Item 4 into E for easier access.

Other than those small changes, the settings largely remain similar to the default. You are of course free to modify it as you see fit as this is just a template to find your right keybinds.

Best Keybinds for Valorant and Overwatch 2 players in Deadlock

Keybinds for Valorant and Overwatch 2 players:

Move Forward: W

W Move Backward: S

S Move Left (strafe): A

A Move Right (strafe): D

D Jump/Mantle: Space

Space Dash: Left Shift

Left Shift Crouch/Slide: Left CTRL

Left CTRL Fire: Mouse 1

Mouse 1 Zoom: Mouse 2

Mouse 2 Item 1: 1

1 Item 2: 2

2 Item 3: 3

3 Item 4: 4

4 Melee: Z

Z Ability 1: E

E Ability 2: C

C Ability 3: X

X Ability 4: Q

Q Melee Parry/Throw Held Item: F

F Cancel Ability: Space

Space Push to talk: V

V Ping: Mouse 3

Mouse 3 Scoreboard: Tab

These settings are a good template for players with experience in Valorant or Overwatch 2.

We’ve played a lot of Overwatch 2, so we’re used to having the Ultimate, called Ability 4 in Deadlock, bound to Q. However, if you are a Valorant player you may be more used to having X as your ult.

Valve These are the best keybinds to start off with if you’re a Valorant or Overwatch 2 player

Overall, if you are used to other hero shooters, it is best to have the E, C, X, Q, Z, and F keys as your abilities, as these are all buttons close to WASD and are normally used as ability buttons in other hero shooters. It’s best to just use the number row for your items.

However, you may notice that Deadlock has way more buttons and actions than your average hero shooter. For this reason, we’d also recommend binding actions to your side mouse buttons, if you have one that is.

In our own settings, we have Melee set to Mouse 4 and Melee Parry/Throw Held Item to Mouse 5. We would highly recommend testing in the Hero Sandbox and trying out different button configurations to suit your style of play.

That is all you need to know about the best mouse and keyboard settings for Deadlock. Once again, these are all suggestions, so be sure to experiment with different keybinds and sensitivities to see which combination suits you best.