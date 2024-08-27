Best Deadlock crosshairs: Optimal crosshair settings explained

As a shooter, finding a good crosshair that fits you is a must in Deadlock. So, here are some of the best options, and some handy tips to be aware of.

After months of secret playtesting, Valve has finally acknowledged Deadlock, allowing the world to talk about it and get a proper glimpse of the game in its early stages.

A unique take on the hero shooter and MOBA genre, it’s attempting to balance the two worlds. Being a shooter also means it requires some mastery of aim mechanics in comparison to your average MOBA.

This is where a crosshair comes in. Here are some of the best crosshairs to use if you’re starting out as well as some things to be aware of when customizing it to your own liking.

Best Deadlock crosshairs

Being in early access, our crosshair options are quite limited in comparison to Valve’s other games like Counter-Strike 2. However, there are still enough customization options to make some simple adjustments.

However, because of its early access nature, there are quite a few bugs in the game. Here are some crosshair bugs to be aware of before customizing:

Making Gap zero only makes the crosshair gapless when the height is at 20

The dot in Dot Opacity is slightly misaligned

Depending on settings, Pip Opacity can make your crosshair completely black

Of course, these are just early bugs and will no doubt be patched out soon. We will be sure to update you here when they are. For now, if you’re making your own crosshair, you should keep these issues in mind.

So with that out of the way, here are a few crosshairs you can start off with:

Basic crosshair

Gap: 0

0 Width: 0

0 Height: 10

10 Pip Opacity: 1.00

1.00 Show Pip Border: Off

Off Dot Opacity: 0

0 Dot Outline Opacity: 0

0 Red: 255

255 Green: 255

255 Blue: 255

This crosshair is as simple as it gets, a basic white crosshair that will fit almost everybody out there.

You may notice that even though the gap is put at 0 there is still a gap, that’s because Deadlock’s crosshair has a few bugs that we’ve mentioned above.

Ideally, the gap wouldn’t be there and it would be a simple cross. Once the issue is fixed it should be gapless.

Basic cross with dot

Gap: 3

3 Width: 0

Height: 15

Pip Opacity: 1.00

Show Pip Border: Off

Dot Opacity: 1.00

Dot Outline Opacity: 0

Red: 255

Green: 255

Blue 255

This crosshair is a relatively simple cross and dot, quite similar to the default one but cleaner and less opaque.

Generally, this will be most player’s pick for a crosshair, as it’s just big enough to see what you’re doing, with a dot in the middle to help you accurately aim at targets.

You may notice that the dot is misaligned, that’s another bug, and hopefully Valve patches it out soon.

Dot crosshair

Gap: 0

Width: 0

Height: 0

Pip Opacity: 0

Show Pip Border: Off

Dot Opacity: 1.00

Dot Outline Opacity: 1.00

Red: 255

Green: 255

Blue: 255

If you’d prefer a simple dot as your crosshair, this will be for you.

You may notice the colored dot is slightly off-center from the outline, yet another bug. It would normally be centered.

So if you are a dot crosshair user, you may just have to live with the misalignment until Valve fixes it.

Green crosshair

Gap: 0

Width: 0

Height: 10

Pip Opacity: 1.00

Show Pip Border: Off

Dot Opacity: 0.65

Dot Outline Opacity: 0

Red: 0

Green: 255

Blue: 0

This crosshair is quite a simple one that we use, turning it green so it contrasts better against the red enemy outlines and environment.

We’ve also turned down the Dot Opacity to 0.65 so we aren’t distracted by the slight off-centering of the dot, but still useful enough to help us aim.

Purple crosshair

Gap: 0

Width: 2

Height: 13

Pip Opacity: 1.00

Show Pip Border: Off

Dot Opacity: 0

Dot Outline Opacity: 0

Red: 200

Green: 67

Blue: 200

This is another simple crosshair, this time it’s purple if you’d prefer your crosshair color to be that.

This one should be just large enough for you to aim quickly, but small enough for you to be as precise as possible.

We’ve also opted for a slightly lighter shade of purple because that’s what works best for us, but your eyesight and monitor are different from ours so do adjust the colors to your own liking.

That is all you need to know about crosshairs in Deadlock for the time being. As its still in an early playtest, more crosshair options and types will certainly be coming in future patches, so we will update you here as work on the game continues.

