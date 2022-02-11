5 of the best dating sims to play for Valentine’s Day 2022

Who needs love when you’ve got dating sims, right? Whether you’re after cute and sweet or something with a little dark humor, here are some of the best you can play right now.

Gaming might be dominated by first-person shooters and explosive action-adventure titles, but if you’re looking for something a little more relaxing, dating sims are a great alternative, allowing players to live out their ideal romance without the risk of real heartbreak.

Fortunately, dating sims are more plentiful (and accessible) than ever before, with loads of quality indie titles pushing the genre forwards with unique takes on relationships – but with so many around, it can be hard to decide which one’s are worth your time.

Advertisement

Whether you’re happily single or being swept off your feet this Valentine’s Day, we’ve rounded up five of the best dating sims for you to play, from the pun-filled Dream Daddy to the bizarre cult classic Hatoful Boyfriend.

Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator

This lovingly hand-drawn dating sim follows a single dad who moves to the sleepy seaside town of Maple Bay, where every other dad is conveniently single (and very dateable). There are seven dads, loads of mini-games, and multiple endings to explore, giving it loads of replayability.

It’s a surprisingly wholesome dating sim that explores themes of single parenthood and the importance of community, with more bad dad jokes than you can shake a stick at… what’s not to love?

Advertisement

Monster Prom

Monster Prom is part ‘choose your own adventure’ and part post-modern dating sim, where you’ve got just three weeks to find a date for the biggest event of the school year. The writing is clever, the dating options are diverse, and there are countless absurd situations to get through.

What makes Monster Prom stand out from other dating sims is the fact that it can be played with up to four friends in Couch Multiplayer mode, adding a real competitive element if you all have the same potential partner in mind – just think of the drama!

Boyfriend Dungeon

Boyfriend Dungeon offers a unique take on the dating sim genre, where every picturesque partner is actually a weapon – from artistic dagger Valeria to sharp-suited estoc Isaac – who can accompany you on your demon-slaying, dungeon-crawling adventures. Sounds romantic!

Advertisement

Read More: Best survival horror games

The game’s approach to dating is also refreshingly forward-thinking, with male, female, and non-binary romance options, as well as the ability to enter platonic relationships – because who wouldn’t want to be best friends with a cat that can turn into a pair of brass knuckles?

Stardew Valley

Okay, so Stardew Valley may technically be a farming sim, but the best thing about this critically-acclaimed indie title is that you can invest your time however you want – whether that’s tending to your crops, fighting monsters down in The Mines, or simply trying to woo all of your neighbors.

There are 12 potential partners in the farming town of Stardew Valley, from arrogant jock Alex to loveable artist Leah, each with their own unique personality and interests. There are no restrictions on who you can date – or marry – meaning all kinds of relationships are welcome here.

Advertisement

Hatoful Boyfriend

The most bizarre dating sim on this list is without a doubt Hatoful Boyfriend, a game that’s gained a cult following thanks to its… interesting premise. You’re the only human student at St. PigeoNation’s Institute, the world’s greatest school for birds, and the sound of romance is cooing softly through the air.

There are 10 potential avian partners to choose between as you roam the school halls, but it’s not all fluttery wings and rainbows, as there are some pretty dark conspiracies to discover if you go down the wrong path. Hatoful Boyfriend is short and simple, but very enjoyable if you’re into quirky games.

Advertisement

While you’re here, check out our roundups of the best party games to play with friends, the games you probably missed in 2021, and our list of the biggest games to look forward to this year.