Best Daiyan build in Girls’ Frontline 2: Abilities, team comp & weapons

Daiyan is an upcoming Elite Doll in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium, bringing in new abilities, Keys, and of course the best team comp.

While many GFL2 players are currently rolling on the Makiatto banner, that hasn’t stopped us from looking into one of the upcoming characters — Daiyan. This powerful SSR is known for her ability to remove enemy buffs and eliminate them before they can even attack.

So, if you’re wondering whether you should save your Collapse Pieces for her upcoming banner or just want to know everything about her, then our best Daiyan build has you covered.

Article continues after ad

No, the devs have yet to announce a release date for Daiyan. She was originally released on December 25th, 2023 in China just days after the game’s release on December 21, 2023. It’s important to note, that the current GFL2 banner features Makiatto, and runs until January 15, 2024.

So, we’ll update this section as and when info about Daiyan’s banner release is revealed.

Article continues after ad

Sunborn

Who is Daiyan?

Daiyan is an Elite Doll (SSR) who is a member of the Vanguard class. She uses an Assault Rifle (Type 95) to deal physical damage to her enemies. Her design features a traditional Chinese fan and Guzheng instrument, which has been woven into her abilities.

Article continues after ad

Daiyan abilities

Despite not being released on the global server, Prydwen has translated Daiyan’s abilities. The Vanguard uses her AR to deal physical damage to her enemies, while also debuffing them with her Active Skill — Perfect Tuning.

Her passive also gives her Tuning stacks, which increase her damage and give her the ability to intercept enemy attacks before receiving damage. You can read Daiyan’s full ability breakdown below:

Basic Attack

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Plucking Strings

(Targeted, Medium Ammo) Deals Physical damage to one enemy within a six tile radius. (Equal to 80% of Daiyan’s attack)

Active Skill

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Perfect Tuning

(Targeted, Dispel, Light Ammo) Choose one enemy target within six tiles, dispel one buff, and deal Physical damage equal to 150% of Daiyan’s attack power.

Active Skill

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Qing Shang Harmony

(Buff) Gains three stacks of Tuning, as well as Pitch Perfect for one turn. Gains one instance of Extra Command.

Sunborn

Ultimate

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Subtle Resonance

(Targeted, Buff, Medium Ammo) Select one enemy target within six tiles and deal Physical damage equal to 190% of Daiyan’s attack power. For each stack of Tuning, reduce this skill’s cooldown by one turn. After the attack, consume all stacks of Tuning and gain one stack of Permanent Tuning, stacking up to three times.

Passive Skill

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Swift Harmony

(Interception) At the start of the action, gain one point of Confectance Index and one stack of Tuning. When performing an active attack against a target not protected by Cover, gains one point of Confectance Index.



Before taking targeted damage, if the number of Tuning stacks is greater than two, launches Interception, dealing light ammo Physical damage equal to 150% of attack and four points of Stability damage, and permanently gains one stack of Tuning.



This can be triggered once per turn.

If the number of Tuning stacks is greater than three, increases damage dealt by 20%.

Keys

Sunborn

Resonance: While you have Tuning, gain one extra tile of movement.

While you have Tuning, gain one extra tile of movement. Ascending to the Heavens: At the start of battle, gain three points of Confectance Index.

At the start of battle, gain three points of Confectance Index. Smoke and Melody: For each additional tile of movement, increase critical hit rate by 10%.

For each additional tile of movement, increase critical hit rate by 10%. Melodious Heartfelt: If your movement is greater than the target’s, gain one stack of Tuning before performing an Active Skill.

If your movement is greater than the target’s, gain one stack of Tuning before performing an Active Skill. Shattering the Formation: For every three stacks of Tuning, when using the Active Skill Perfect Tuning, additionally dispel one buff.

For every three stacks of Tuning, when using the Active Skill Perfect Tuning, additionally dispel one buff. Flowing Fragrance: After using the Active Skill Qing Shang Harmony, if a kill is made during this turn, restore 20% of your maximum health and two points of Stability Index.

Common Key

Stone and Silk Split: At the start of action, gain Movement Boost I, lasting one turn. Cooldown one turn.

Article continues after ad

Best Daiyan weapon

Sunborn

The best Daiyan weapon is the Heavy Chord rifle. This signature weapon gives Daiyan one random buff whenever she has full health at the start of each action. If that wasn’t enough, Heavy Chord also has the chance to Dispel one buff from the target before attacking.

Article continues after ad

This synergizes incredibly well with her Perfect Tuning ability, which also debuffs the target. This is incredibly useful during boss fights and where the target often ramps up their defense or damage.

Article continues after ad

Failing that, you can also use the Golden Melody, Planeta, and Type 95 – the latter being a great option for F2P and limited-spend accounts. You can read all the traits and effects for each weapon in the table below:

Weapon Trait Effect Heavy Chord (SSR) If the unit has full HP at the start of the action, they gain a random buff for 1 turn. Has 20/36/52/68/84/100% chance to Dispel 1 buff from the target before attacking. For every 3/3/3/2/2/1 tiles moved, damage dealt increases by 5/7.5/10/10/10/10% (up to 10/15/20/20/20/20%). Critical damage against targets without cover increases by 10/10/10/10/15/20%. Golden Melody (SSR) If the unit has full HP at the end of the action, they gain a random buff, lasting for 1 turn. Increase damage dealt by 10/10/15/20/20/20%. When gaining buffs, increase damage dealt by the next support attack by 10/15/15/15/20/20%, and grants 1/1/1/1/1/2 stacks stacking up to 2/2/3/3/4/4 times. Planeta If the unit has full HP at the start of the action, they gain 1 random attack buff for 1 turn. When a kill is made or after this unit’s Extra Action ends, damage dealt by active skills is increased by 4/5/5/5/5/5%, stacking up to 5/5/6/7/8/8 times by 1/1/2/2/2/3 times. After reaching 5/5/6/7/8/8 stacks, gain 2/3/3/3/3/4 tiles of Additional Movement after active attack. Type 95 If the unit has full HP at the start of the action, they gain a random buff for 1 turn. If extra movement points are available at the start of your turn, the next damage dealt is increased by 10/12/14/16/18/20%.

Best Daiyan team comp

Sunborn

While Daiyan isn’t currently available yet, we have formulated a team comp based on the current global synergies within the game. While this list may change upon her release, we currently recommend using the following team comp to get the best results:

Article continues after ad

Daiyan (DPS/Debuffer)

(DPS/Debuffer) Makiatto (DPS)

(DPS) Suomi (Healer)

(Healer) Qiongjiu (DPS)

This team has amazing damage output thanks to the two best single-target damage dealers — Makiatto and Qionjiu. In fact, with both, of these characters you’ll be constantly triggering support attacks and interception, both of which will enable you to damage your foes before they land a hit.

Article continues after ad

Even if your enemy does manage to make it through your firing squad, Suomi’s shield will keep your DPS units out of harm’s way. This pint-sized healer also lowers the defense units with her Freeze debuff, which makes them even weaker toMakiatto’s long-range shots.

Article continues after ad

Now that you know what the best Daiyan weapons and team comp are, be sure to check out our codes page to get some free items you can use on the game’s current banner.