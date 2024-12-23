Best couch co-op & party games to play this Christmas

Christmas is a busy time of year, but there’s always time for a great game or two with your loved ones, especially if they involve a little bit of competition.

In between filling yourself up on Turkey, watching your family’s favorite Christmas movie (the best one is Polar Express and I won’t be convinced otherwise), and of course, unwrapping all your gifts, it’s traditional to indulge in a game of some sort. But rather than listening to your dad moan about Monopoly or trying to explain Cards Against Humanity to your gran, why not crack out the console and indulge in some party games?

Article continues after ad

After all, nothing says Christmas quite like making a fool of yourself by dancing in front of your new partner or crushing your parents in a brutal racing game (they’re weak and need reminding that the future is now). For that, you’ll need some of the best party and co-op games available for your entire family to enjoy.

Article continues after ad

Super Mario Party

Nintendo

Nothing says Christmas quite like competing in various minigames against (and sometimes with) your family or friends to grab the most stars and be crowned the victor in Mario Party.

Article continues after ad

Regardless of whether you’re a gaming veteran or have never picked up a controller, you’re bound to love Mario Party. This delightfully simple adventure pits players against one another as they move round the board to grab Stars, competing in minigames as teams or enemies in order to ensure you come out on top.

It might make you a few enemies, or you might find some unlikely alliances, either way, it’s a perfect game for the Holidays.

Article continues after ad

Mario Kart

Nintendo / Bandai Namco

Following on from the Mario streak is a game that’ll have you screaming at your loved ones while desperately trying to hit them with banana peels or falling so far behind that you turn into a giant bullet and speed past the players who have worked hard to get near the front. We’re talking of course about the one and only Mario Kart.

Article continues after ad

This simple racing game is undeniably one of the best party games out there, allowing for shorter races, up to four players (if you’re only using one Switch), and enough chaotic maps to keep even the most competitive coming back for more.

Article continues after ad

Just Dance

Nintendo

If sitting on the sofa waving about a Switch controller isn’t quite as exciting as you want this Christmas, then Just Dance is the game for you.

This classic game will have you and your loved ones dancing about to classic and new songs. It’s the perfect game for Christmas and will get anyone on their feet, even your sibling who just wants to bury themselves in the latest single player game they just got (it’s acceptable if it’s Black Myth Wukong). Just Dance brings joy, laughter, and the right amount of silliness required for such an event.

Article continues after ad

Jackbox Games

Jackbox Games

Now, finding a party or co-op game for a large group of people often feels impossible, especially when you find one and your nan just doesn’t understand the rules and pulls the “you play without me” card, leaving everyone feeling a little guilty (love you, nan).

Article continues after ad

This is where Jackbox games come in, providing easy-to-understand games with enough variety to ensure everyone’s happy with what’s going on. Want a quiz? Design competition? Conversational debates? It’s all here.

Article continues after ad

For the best Jackbox games, be sure to check out our rankings.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Bandai Namco

Who said Christmas is all about joy and getting together with the ones you love? What it’s really about is kitting yourself out with your favorite Nintendo character and driving your unsuspecting loved one into the ground… or pushing them off the ledge to claim that sweet victory.

Eight players can take part in a chaotic battle on a small platform in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and regardless of the competitive nature, you’re bound to have plenty of fun. Unless you’re the one being driven into the ground.

Article continues after ad

Overcooked

Ghost Town Games

Chaos doesn’t always have to be competitive or cause loved ones to fight. Sometimes, it can be represented in a cooking game that will make being in the kitchen at The Bear akin to a kid’s imagination and a tiny toy stove.

Article continues after ad

Overcooked is madness wrapped up in a lettuce wrap and will have even the most introverted family members yelling at each other to watch the plates or grab the bread. If anything, the chaos will make the resident chef at your house feel a little better about cooking the Turkey on their own.

Article continues after ad

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sumo Digital Ltd.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure strips back the chaos of Christmas and allows bunch of people sitting in front of the screen working together to enjoy some adorable characters, and joyful worlds as they try and come out on top.

There’s limited stress, action, and frustration, which makes way for a truly delightful adventure that can be enjoyed at any time of the year, but nothing represents the cozy collaboration of Sackboy quite like Christmas.

Article continues after ad

Unravel Two

Coldwood Interactive

Christmas isn’t always about celebrating with tons of people, sometimes its about spending quality time with the person you feel closest to, almost like there’s an invisible thread keeping the two of you together (do you see where I’m going with this).

Article continues after ad

Unravel Two is exactly that. It’ll tie you and your teammate together, forcing you to work as one (sometimes literally) to stay safe and find your way out of the situation you find yourself in. It’s adorable, calming, and undeniably a fantastic co-op game for the festive period.

Article continues after ad

We Were Here Forever

Total Mayhem Games

We Were Here Forever is a hidden gem that shouldn’t be missed. It’s similar to It Takes Two and Unravel Two, in that it pits two players against the world as they navigate the games storyline and fight to free themselves of the Kings reign.

Players will solve puzzles together, explore a stunning world, and will often have to rely on each others skills both in the game and outside of it. If collaboration and a little challenge is your aim, then We Were Here Forever is your game.

Article continues after ad

It Takes Two

Hazelight Studios

Perhaps the most famous couch co-op game in the world right now, It Takes Two is a relatively unconventional adventure to go on at Christmas, given the season is all about love and joy, and this is all about two parents getting a divorce.

Article continues after ad

Except, there’s more to it than that. You’ll find yourself as small toys, riding on tiny trains, ice skating, dealing with an elephant (this will be tough), and having to put up with quite frankly the most irritating book you’ve ever spoken to.

Article continues after ad

With a brand new adventure coming from the developers in 2025, there’s no better time to catch up on It Takes Two.