Best Clash Royale decks (January 2022) – Mother Witch, Archer Queen, LavaLoon

Are you having a tough time trophy pushing in the arena? We’ve got the best Clash Royale decks for grinding up the boards in January 2022, and any of these picks should give you a boost on your way to Master rank.

Making your way to the upper echelon of Clash Royale can be a grueling experience, but knowing what decks are performing the best at any given time can give you a serious leg up on the competition.

From cautious and patient play to an overwhelming barrage of units, our picks for the best decks in January contain a variety of ways to control the board.

Advertisement

Contents

Best decks in Clash Royale (January 2022)

Mother Witch Cannons

The secret to Mother Witch Cannons is not really a secret anymore. Getting all of the good structures onto the field is a major headache for anyone who opposes you.

By holding onto your big hitters until after your opponent has spun through their elixir, you can deliver some real pain to the opposing towers.

This is what you’ll need to pull it off successfully:

Barbarian Barrel

Cannon Cart

Fireball

Flying Machine

Furnace

Goblin Hut

Mega Knight

Mother Witch

Archer Queen Mega Knight deck Clash Royale

This deck is centered around clearing the way for your big damage cards through thoughtful responses to the enemy team. Do you need the assistance of a Log to get through to a tower or will a quick Lightning be enough to sneak your unit through?

Advertisement

These are simple rules of the game, but playing them perfectly will open up plenty of avenues that more reckless players simply will not have.

If a carefully measured playstyle is your strong suit, try out these cards:

Archer Queen

Bandit

Dark Prince

Electro Spirit

Lightning

Mega Knight

Ram Rider

The Log

Lava Hound Balloon Deck

You’re mostly relying on Lava Hound to get the job done with this one, but the supporting cards make a huge difference in how effective this strategy turns out to be.

While it’s fairly easy to figure out how to play LavaLoon, mastering the timing of Fireball and Lightning will be what really determines your skill level when using this deck.

Advertisement

If you’re interested in trying it for yourself, this is what it takes:

Balloon

Fireball

Guards

Lava Hound

Mega Minion

Skeleton Dragons

Tombstone

Zap

That’s all of the strongest and best Clash Royale decks in January 2022! If this was helpful, consider checking out our other gaming guides here