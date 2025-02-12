Best Civilization 7 mods: Early unlocks, UI fixes, more

If you’re looking to spice up your journey through the ages in Civilization 7, you can’t go wrong with the addition of a few mods. We’ve rounded up a list of the best mods for the game so far.

Civilization 7 has entered into the age of Antiquity but you can expect a long procession over its lifetime thanks to a robust post-launch roadmap. For now, players can enjoy a solid list of leaders to helm the game’s starting roster of titular Civilizations.

Of course, if you can’t wait for Firaxis to add more content or changes to the game, you can do so yourself. Despite the game releasing quite recently, the franchise’s dedicated fanbase has already started publishing mods.

We’ve compiled a list of the best mods for Civilization 7 so far as well as a few details about why they made the cut.

The best mods for Civilization 7

If you’re looking for a range of different mods for Civilization 7, most of them can be found on the Civilization Fanatics Center. Thanks to the diverse range of players, there are already a tonne of mods that cater to different wants or needs.

Whether you’re interested in saving time, adding more content to the game, or just fixing up what’s already there, you should find something in our list of the best mods for Civilization 7 below.

Unlock all Civilizations

Firaxis/Sukritact

If you’re looking to save yourself a tonne of hassle and experience all Civilization 7 has to offer as quickly as possible, the Unlock All Civs mod from Sukritact is one for you. As the name suggests, this will automatically unlock every Civilization in the game.

Specifically, it removes any requirements to access new Civilizations once you hit the Exploration and Modern Ages. As soon as you progress far enough, they’ll all be available to you.

To install it, simply download the mod and extract the folder to AppData\Local\Firaxis Games\Sid Meier’s Civilization VII\Mods.

Sukritact’s Simple UI Adjustments

From the same creator as the Unlock All Civs mod, Sukritact’s Simple UI Adjustments give an overhaul to the game’s interface with some QOL and aesthetic changes. It already has a tonne of five-star reviews and is very popular among players.

The current list of changes in this mod include:

Diplomacy with other Civs and IPs can now be initiated by clicking on the city banner (provided you have met them).

Plot Yield icons are smaller on tiles that are not improved/worked.

Tooltips are enhanced. The default improvement is now shown on unimproved tiles. All Constructibles now display their icon. Wonders receive a large fancy icon with a description. Buildings now note if they are damaged or in-progress or ageless.



Sukritact is playing around with some more changes that will come in future updates. Once again, you can install it by downloading the mod and extracting the folder to AppData\Local\Firaxis Games\Sid Meier’s Civilization VII\Mods.

Larger maps

Firaxis Games

Gedemon’s YnAMP – Larger Map, TSL, Continents++ mod is a very early alpha that allows players to experiment with bigger play areas. It automatically unlocks Large and Huge sizes and implements a new Massive (128×80) map size.

It’s an exciting preview of what’s down the road for Civilization 7 mods but it has a number of known issues so we advise caution when using it. Just like the other mods on our list, you can install this one by downloading the mod and extracting the folder to AppData\Local\Firaxis Games\Sid Meier’s Civilization VII\Mods.

Is Civilization 7 getting official mod support?

While the mods above are fan creations with limited tools, Lead Game Designer Ed Beach has confirmed that official mod support for Civilization 7 is in the pipeline. No official date has been given for the release of mod support but Civilization 6 gained the feature roughly four months after release.

“As 2025 unfolds, we’ll be sharing modding tools and tips with these creators so they can get to work bringing their own ideas to life for you, our fans,” Beach revealed. Thankfully, it sounds like players can expect the toolkit before the year is out.

If you’re after more help with Civilization 7, check out our tier list of the best Wonders in the game, our ranking of each of the Leaders, or our tips and tricks for beginners.