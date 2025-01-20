The CI-19 is the best weapon in Delta Force thanks to its incredible stats and low recoil, but you’ll still need to use a meta loadout to make the most of this powerful assault rifle.

Delta Force’s meta has finally settled, with the game’s top options being more apparent than ever. Among these is the CI-19, which is an incredible gun that has very few weaknesses, beating out all of the game’s other weapons. Essentially, it is the ultimate jack of all trades option, perfect for anyone needing a firearm that will never let them down.

To help you rack up more kills with this incredible AR, we’ve put together the best CI-19 build possible, which you can import using this handy code.

Best CI-19 Delta Force build

Use code 6F3HTGG00AB0VBU781RJM to import this CI-19 build that has very high control, making it easy to keep on target even at long range:

Muzzle: Sandstorm Vertical Compensator

Sandstorm Vertical Compensator Underbarrel: Secret Order Bevel Foregrip

Secret Order Bevel Foregrip Gas Block: CI-19 Newtype Stable Gas Block

CI-19 Newtype Stable Gas Block Left, Right, and Upper Rail: Ranger Handguard Panel

Ranger Handguard Panel Barrel: Newtype Leopard Short Barrel

Newtype Leopard Short Barrel Optic: OSIGHT Red Dot

OSIGHT Red Dot Stock: 416 Stable Stock

416 Stable Stock Rear Grip: Newtype Sword Heavy Grip

Newtype Sword Heavy Grip Mag Mount: Small Mag Assist (Black)

The main goal with this build is to maximize control, as this plays to the CI-19’s biggest strength – its remarkable accuracy. For this, the Sandstorm Vertical Compensator, Secret Order Bevel Foregrip, and CI-19 Newtype Stable Gas Block are by far the three most important attachments. When combined, they massively improve control and make the CI-19 easy to use at just about any range.

This build becomes even more accurate with the 416 Stable Stock and Newtype Sword Heavy Grip, which raise its stability, reducing idle sway as you fire. This might not directly improve gun kick, but it does make it more predictable, giving you the opportunity to master this gun’s recoil pattern. With practice, it becomes possible to laser enemies from over 100 meters without missing a shot.

The main downside of these attachments is that they noticeably reduce handling, so to counteract that, you’ll want to equip the Newtype Leopard Short Barrel and Badger Small Mag Assist (Black). These keep the gun feeling responsive, which is a must if you prefer a more aggressive playstyle.

For the remaining attachments, these are largely preference and can be freely adjusted. However, we recommend using the OSIGHT Red Dot for the optic and three Ranger Handguard Panels to further improve control. These help round off this meta CI-19 build and make the gun as effective as possible.

CI-19 pros and cons

PROS CONS Highly competitive TTK Fairly slow fire rate Very easy to control Relatively small magazine Incredible stats across the board Mediocre muzzle velocity The best all-around assault rifle Expensive in Operations

Where is the CI-19 in the Delta Force meta?

The CI-19 is the best all-around assault rifle in Delta Force, as it is very controllable yet also has incredible stats across the board. What’s especially impressive is that you can build it almost exclusively for control yet still have great handling, so it’s effective both up close and at long range.

This unrivaled versatility has seen it take over Delta Force’s meta. That’s not to say that it’s perfect though, as the CI-19 is let down by its slower fire rate and mediocre muzzle velocity. However, these are relatively minor flaws in the grand scheme of things, especially since other meta options like the SCAR-H and SG552 have similar cons anyway.

If you want to dominate lobbies and need a gun that works for every occasion, the CI-19 is currently the best choice in the game. Unfortunately, it is a high-level unlock, so you’ll want to get grinding before this incredible primary weapon inevitably gets nerfed.

How to unlock the CI-19

You can unlock the CI-19 by reaching Operation Level 43. Alternatively, acquiring any CI-19 weapon skin will also immediately unlock the assault rifle, with these being available from the Store, Battle Pass, Market, or as event rewards.

Best CI-19 alternative in Delta Force

The most obvious alternative is the M4A1, which is the other assault rifle that had been leading the meta. Much like the CI-19, the M4A1 is an accurate weapon that’s easy to use and has a ton of versatility. It’s also a lower-level unlock, so you’ll be able to use it early on.

For more meta options like these, check out our CAR-15 loadout and this M250 loadout, both of which are top-tier weapons in their own right.