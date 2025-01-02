Best CAR-15 loadout in Delta Force: Meta build and import code

You wouldn’t expect too much from a starter gun, yet the CAR-15 is actually among the best assault rifles in Delta Force if you use the best build possible.

Most players beginning their journey will use the CAR-15 sooner or later. It is the classic AR of this game and the very first weapon you get access to. Given this, it’s important that you make the most of it to avoid being stuck with a rotten loadout while you work toward unlocking other guns.

To help you out, we’ve put together this meta CAR-15 that features the best build possible, as well as the import code that you can use to add it to your loadout and give it a try in your next game.

Best CAR-15 Delta Force build

Use code 6ETJ4TS00AB0VBU781RJM to import the following CAR-15 build that offers a well-balanced loadout focused on maximizing control while keeping it feeling snappy and responsive:

Muzzle: Sandstorm Vertical Compensator

Sandstorm Vertical Compensator Barrel: Raid Short Barrel Combo

Raid Short Barrel Combo Left, Right, and Upper Rail: Ranger Handguard

Ranger Handguard Optic: OSIGHT Red Dot

OSIGHT Red Dot Foregrip: K1 Elite Bevel Foregrip

K1 Elite Bevel Foregrip Mag Mount: Badger Small Mag Assist (Black)

Badger Small Mag Assist (Black) Mag: 5.56×45 30-Round Polymer Mag

5.56×45 30-Round Polymer Mag Rear Grip: Invasion Rear Grip

Invasion Rear Grip Stock: 416 Stable Stock

Dexerto

Just like any other assault rifle in Delta Force, the CAR-15 is at its best when you improve control. The best attachments to boost control are the Sandstorm Vertical Compensator, K1 Elite Bevel Foregrip, and 416 Stable Stock. Using all of these greatly reduces recoil, making this build easy to keep on target even at long range.

However, you don’t want to neglect handling entirely, as it’s a waste to make the CAR-15 sluggish. This is one of the most mobile ARs in the game, so using attachments like the Invasion Rear Grip and Raid Short Barrel Combo is highly recommended to keep it feeling snappy.

Beyond that, most of the other attachments on this loadout are optional, but our testing showed that this particular setup produced the most well-balanced build. In particular, the three Ranger Handguards on the left, right, and upper rail provide a surprisingly big boost to control while having no downsides.

The two attachment slots you may want to adjust are optic and mag. For optic, we’ve gone for the OSIGHT Red Dot, but there are several close to medium-range options worth considering, including the Cobra Accuracy Sight and Reflex Sight. As for the magazine slot, you might want to upgrade to the M4 45-Round Extended Mag to carry more rounds, but this reduces handling significantly.

CAR-15 pros and cons

PROS CONS Reasonably competitive TTK Damage can feel lackluster up close Low recoil Fairly slow fire rate Great handling for an assault rifle Doesn’t excel in any particular area Extremely well-rounded Can be frustrating to level up early on

The CAR-15 is the most used weapon in Delta Force, with it leading the meta. This versatile weapon is essentially this game’s generic assault rifle that is versatile but doesn’t excel in any particular area. Naturally, this means players of varying skill levels and playstyles can all use it to great effect, hence its popularity.

In saying that, it’s not necessarily the best gun, with its lower fire rate and mediocre damage leaving it outgunned in a lot of situations. The CAR-15 is especially difficult to use on smaller maps where more or less every competent SMG dominates it.

Even so, this is still objectively a strong weapon that is among the best options in Delta Force. It makes up for its lower damage by having next to no recoil, great handling, and being the most well-rounded gun in the entire game. If you want a reliable option that will rarely ever let you down, the CAR-15 is never going to be a bad choice.

How to unlock the CAR-15

The CAR-15 is one of the starter weapons in Delta Force, so you will already have it unlocked immediately on all four classes. There is no extra work needed, and you can jump right into the action and try it out.

Best CAR-15 alternative in Delta Force

The QBZ95-1 performs very similarly to the CAR-15, with both being slower-firing weapons that offer a great balance of handling and mobility. However, a key area where the former wins is range, with the QBZ95-1 being the more effective option in long-range gunfights.

