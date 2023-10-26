Best camera settings for UFC 5

Here now are our recommendations for the best camera settings in UFC 5. This includes the differences between each camera style and movement settings.

For those who want to improve their fighting skills in UFC 5, be prepared to get acquainted with the controls.

But on top of the controls, it’s also important to figure out which camera angles and movement settings to use. After all, it’s not easy to fight if it’s hard to see what is going on in the fight.

Article continues after ad

Here are our recommendations for the best camera settings in UFC 5, including a look at preferred camera styles and movements.

Article continues after ad

EA Sports

Camera style

Before we get into camera style recommendations for UFC 5, let’s quickly go over the four different styles and what each one does:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Tight : Camera is framed tightly around fighters.

: Camera is framed tightly around fighters. Medium : Camera zoomed in enough to have fighters just in frame.

: Camera zoomed in enough to have fighters just in frame. Wide : Camera is further from the fighters with more peripheral view.

: Camera is further from the fighters with more peripheral view. Classic: Camera is positioned higher and has a top-down view of the fighters.

Realistically, it’s a good idea to be able to have both fighters around in the frame and have some distance around them. This will help with positioning and avoid getting pinned in a corner in the Octagon.

Article continues after ad

Classic is a solid camera angle for those who want a fuller view of the Octagon, while Wide does, as well. However, Classic is likely the better option for those who want to be able to see the action a little bit clearer

Article continues after ad

Camera movements

There are two camera movement settings in UFC 5: Arcade and Cinematic. Cinematic allows for more varied angles, whereas Arcade is more responsive.

Always go with the more responsive when it comes to camera movements. We recommend Arcade for those who want to play the game from a more competitive standpoint.