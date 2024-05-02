Best Burgage Plot Upgrades in Manor Lords

Manor Lords uses the Burgage Plot residential system as a major driver of progression and resource generation in a settlement. Here’s everything you need to know about what to prioritize when upgrading plots.

Burgage Plots can be upgraded in two ways. The first is to simply upgrade the building to the next tier, increasing size and living standards. The main purpose of this is to progress settlements to the next size, with Burgage Plots of varying sizes required to upgrade from a village to a town.

The other way to upgrade is by adding extensions to plots. These come in various forms and allow the citizens of a town to contribute materials and resources without heading to purpose-built structures. The only caveat is that the plot needs to be large enough to include one.

As expected, some of these extensions are far more useful than others. Read on for our recommendations on what to build.

Complete list of Burgage Plot extensions

Level 1 Burgage Plot extensions

Extension type Construction cost Resource Apple Orchard 50 Wealth Apples Chicken Coop 25 Wealth Eggs Goat Shed 25 Wealth Hides Vegetable Garden 15 Wealth Vegetables

Level 2 Burgage Plot extensions

Extension type Construction cost Resource Armorer’s Workshop 10 Wealth / 4 Planks Helmets / Mail / Plate Bakery 5 Wealth / 5 Planks Bread Blacksmith’s Workshop 5 Wealth / 5 Planks Spears / Swords / Tools Bowyer’s Workshop 4 planks Warbows Brewery Extension 5 Wealth / 5 Planks Ale Cobbler’s Workshop 5 Wealth / 5 Planks Boots Joiner’s Workshop 4 planks Wooden Parts / Shields Tailor’s Workshop 5 Wealth / 5 Planks Cloaks / Clothes / Gambesons

Burgage Plot extension recommendations

Chicken Coop: The humble Chicken Coop is a fantastic choice from the early game onwards. It provides a passive food source to keep villagers satiated and adds variety to the Marketplace, one of the major requirements for upgrading Burgage Plots to higher levels.

Vegetable Garden: Joining the Chicken Coop as a great source of early food is the Vegetable Garden. Adding it to a Burgage Plot provides regular and plentiful food in the early game, allowing you and your citizens to focus on more complex and lucrative areas of time investment.

Tailor’s Workshop: The Tailor’s Workshop has a ton of utility, which arguably makes it the most impressive Burgage extension in the entire game. The ability to switch between product types is key, allowing Lords to provide for their people before switching to expensive goods to export for a tidy sum later.

Blacksmith’s Workshop: Though it isn’t necessary in the earlier throes of the game, as the villages and towns on the map begin to expand, war is often inevitable. That’s where the Blacksmith’s Workshop comes in, allowing the militia to be properly armed without prohibitively expensive weapon import costs.

