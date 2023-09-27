Best Bow build in Monster Hunter Now: Armor, weapons & skills

The best Monster Hunter Now Bow build can deal some incredible damage, so here are all the armor pieces and Bows you should be using.

The Bow has some of the highest damage output of any weapon, making it a top-tier contender in the game. While it may be one of the best weapons in Monster Hunter Now, it can be rather tricky to master.

This is largely down to the need to charge shots and remain within the critical distance of your target. Fortunately, the best Monster Hunter Now Bow build makes using this ranged weapon much more manageable.

So, if you’re a Bow player who wants to maximize your damage output, then you’ll want to check out the best Monster Hunter Now Bow build.

Contents

Best Bow build in Monster Hunter Now

The best Light Bow build in Monster Hunter Now utilizes the following pieces of armor and skills:

ARMOR SKILLS HEAD Rathalos Helm Attack Boost 2

Fire Attack 1 (Grade 6) CHEST Rathalos Mail Weakness Exploit 2 (Grade 6) ARMS Kulu Vambraces Last Stand 1

Critical Eye 1 (Grade 4) WAIST Rathalos Coil Focus 1

Fire Attack 1 (Grade 6) LEGS Jyura Greaves Focus 2

Last Stand 1 (Grade 4)

Best Bow armor skills in Monster Hunter Now

Niantic/Capcom The best Bow skills really amplify the ranged weapon’s DPS.

Once you upgrade all the armor pieces outlined in the table above to Grade 4/6, you’ll have access to the best Bow build in Monster Hunter Now. This set gives the following skills:

Attack Boost 2

Weakness Exploit 2

Last Stand 1

Critical Eye 1

Focus 3

One of the best Bow skills in Monster Hunter Now is Focus, which drastically shortens the charging time needed to reach your level three charge shot. Having quicker charge times will enable you to pump out more DPS, which is incredibly important when you need to quickly take down your foe.

Attack Boost provides a decent buff to your attack power, while Weakness Exploit increases your affinity when hitting a monster’s weak point. When this is combined with the added affinity from the Kulu Vambraces (Crit Eye), you have a recipe for some incredibly powerful Bow shots.

Last Stand also increases your defense by 50 whenever your health drops below 29%, providing you with a nice backup should things go south.

It’s important to note, that just like the best Light Bowgun build in Monster Hunter Now, you can switch the Arms (Kulu Vambraces) with the Rathian Vambraces. This will give you access to the Burst skill, which is particularly powerful when using spread shot bows as landing consecutive hits increases attack power for four seconds.

Best Bow in Monster Hunter Now

Niantic/Capcom The Diablos Bow is one example of how powerful the Bow can be in Monster Hunter Now.

There is no single best Bow in Monster Hunter Now — this is because you’ll want to focus on utilizing each monster’s elemental weakness. However, we’ve listed the best Bows you should focus on building below:

Pulsar Bow (Thunder)

(Thunder) Aqua Arrow (Water)

(Water) Glacial Bow (Ice)

(Ice) Rathslinger (Fire)

(Fire) Diablos Bow (High raw damage)

That’s the best Bow build in Monster Hunter Now. Now that you know which weapons and armor pieces to build, why not check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides?

