Amazon is offering deep savings on some of the best board games

Dead of Winter is currently available from the world’s largest online retailer with a reduced price of $37.99 (down from $60) for 37% off the MSRP. That’s a saving of $22 which is only a couple of bucks off the historic lowest-ever price, last seen almost five years ago.

If you’re a fan of zombie fiction such as The Last of Us then you’ll enjoy Dead of Winter. It’s a post-apocalyptic survival horror experience for ages 13 and up and from two to five players which can last anywhere from an hour to the full 120 minutes depending on group size. There are dozens of different characters to play as with variables such as psychological differences, and differing strengths and weaknesses ensuring that no run is ever the same.

In contrast, Wavelength is an entirely different beast. This super simple and rapid-fire party game is ideal for groups of up to 20 people, or more, with takes mere seconds to set and only around a minute or two to learn. That means that no matter the party size, you can get up and running and have a great time without getting bogged down in rules or complicated systems.

Teams take it in turns to get the red dial as close to a colored target as they can with the twist being that the target is obscured randomly between rounds. That’s where the “physic” in the team comes into play as they can give clues to help each group find where the dial should sit. That means a combination of guesswork, general knowledge, and a little luck to get ahead. Easy to play, but hard to master, where no two games are the same.

