Best Black Myth: Wukong mods to download on PC in 2024

Black Myth: Wukong may be relatively new but that hasn’t stopped modders from making their own adjustments to the game. Here are some of the best ones so far.

Black Myth: Wukong has taken the world by storm with an explosive launch that rocketed it to the second-most concurrently played game of all time on Steam. All within 24 hours of its release.

The massive player count is well-earned too. The game perfectly captures the iconic legend of Journey to the West and our own review calls Black Myth: Wukong “one of the most striking marriages of graphical prowess and artistic vision”.

Of course, gamers have proven time and time again that there’s no game so great, it couldn’t do with a few tweaks. To that end, we’ve compiled the best Black Myth: Wukong mods to download on PC. Here they are in no particular order.

Black Myth: Wukong – Simple Map mod

Simply titled ‘Simple Map’, this mod adds a much-needed map to the game. Despite its name, the map added is actually quite detailed.

It has functions that allow the player to zoom in, scroll the map around, and even choose to display nearby resources to reduce some tedium. It may sound like a small inclusion but with Black Myth: Wukong’s easy-to-miss branching pathways, this mod is a lifesaver. With over 30,000 downloads at the time of writing, players seem to agree.

Nexus Mods: Wmm555

Black Myth: Wukong – Son Goku mod

This one might be a little sillier but Goku feels undeniably suited to Black Myth: Wukong, partially due to the character’s parallels to the Monkey King. The mod has already taken social media by storm and is hugely popular among players.

Nexus Mods user NorskPL’s Son Goku mod does exactly what it says on the box and turns the Destined One into Goku from Dragon Ball Z. Well, technically Super since there is an option to go Ultra Instinct.

Black Myth: Wukong – Double Diamond Pickaxe mod

Another one that’s a little on the sillier side but our inner Minecraft fan wouldn’t let us leave it off the list. This Mod replaces your Willow Wood starter staff with the iconic Diamond Pickaxe. Well, two of them technically.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t give you any extra benefits like the ability to mine Obsidian but that’s not exactly useful in Black Myth: Wukong.

Nexus Mods: NorskPL

Black Myth: Wukong – Better Dodge mod

Black Myth: Wukong’s Better Dodge mod adds extra I-frames to your dodge making it easier to avoid some of the more frustrating combo strings from bosses. It also compensates for some of the input lag that players have complained about meaning the dodge feels more responsive.

At present, its settings can’t be tweaked so you’re stuck with what you’re given. If it feels a little too much like cheating, it may conflict with certain players’ sensibilities.

Game Science

Black Myth: Wukong – Double-Bladed Lightsaber mod

If you thought Black Myth: Wukong was lacking a little sci-fi flare, why not turn all of the game’s weapons into Darth Maul’s iconic Double-Bladed Lightsaber? That’s exactly what NorskPL’s mod does.

Unleashing your inner Sith Lord is fun and all but if a monkey with a Double-Bladed Lightsaber is too ridiculous for your taste, NorskPL also has a mod that will change the Destined One into Darth Maul himself. Much better.

Nexus Mods: NorskPL

How to install mods in Black Myth: Wukong

With no official mod support, there isn’t a uniform way of installing mods on Black Myth: Wukong. Each of the mods on this list has its own separate instructions for installation but for most of them, you’ll need to ensure you place them in a specific folder for them to work.

Go to the folder where you’ve installed Black Myth: Wukong, and look for this path: BlackMythWukong\b1\Content\Paks~mods. If there isn’t an existing ~mods folder, you can create one yourself.

You’ll also need to set up Launch Options for the game on Steam by right-clicking and selecting Properties. Then, in the Launch Options box, add -fileopenlog. Nexus Mods also has its own launch tool called Vortex which can be helpful when organising your load order.

Do Black Myth: Wukong mods work on console?

There is not currently a way to use mods in the console version of Black Myth: Wukong and developer Game Science has not made any official announcement about the possibility of adding a method in the future.

We can’t speak to the likelihood of any official mod support for consoles but it is not common in games outside of Bethesda titles like Starfield, Skyrim, and Fallout.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Black Myth: Wukong mods on PC. If you’re looking for more ways to enhance your experience without mods, check out our guides on where to find all its bosses or the best Shapeshifting forms.