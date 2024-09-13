Best base location clearing tips in Satisfactory: How to get explosives and chainsaws

Satisfactory is all about setting up your base and turning it into the most successful factory on the planet. Unfortunately, it can get tricky with all the uneven terrain, rocks, and trees in the way.

It’s easy to get caught up in planning the perfect base layout and figuring out the best spots for everything. But have you thought about how you’ll actually flatten and clear the terrain to get started? It’s a crucial step that can easily be overlooked.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, the game provides a few ways to clear the terrain, though the methods are not the easiest to get or use. In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to unlock and use the Chainsaw and Explosives.

How to get and use the Chainsaw

Dexerto

The Chainsaw in Satisfactory is a fantastic tool for clearing large swathes of terrain quickly. With it, you can enhance your resource gathering and efficiently clear terrain for your projects.

Article continues after ad

Crafting the Chainsaw

Dexerto

To craft the Chainsaw, you need to reach Tier 2: Obstacle Clearing. Once unlocked, head to the Equipment Workshop. You’ll need the following to craft it:

Article continues after ad

5 Reinforced Iron Plates

25 Iron Rods

160 Screws

15 Cables

Equipping the Chainsaw

Once crafted, you need to equip the Chainsaw. Press the Tab key to open your inventory, then put the Chainsaw in one of your hand slots. The last step is to make sure you have solid biofuel in your inventory since it’s what the Chainsaw runs on.

Using the Chainsaw

Dexerto

Approach a tree or bush and right-click to start the Chainsaw. It will cut down the targeted flora and any nearby plants within a 5-meter radius. The Chainsaw works on trees, shrubs, and small rocks, yielding valuable resources like wood, leaves, and mycelium.

Article continues after ad

Chainsaw fuel

The Chainsaw uses solid biofuel, which you can craft from Biomass (obtained from leaves and wood). Each solid biofuel lasts about six seconds of operation. Keep an eye on your fuel levels to avoid running out mid-operation.

Article continues after ad

How to get and use explosives







Using a Chainsaw to cut leaves can only get you so far. When you reach the mid to late game, it’s time to upgrade to explosives.

You can unlock the Nobelisk Detonator and regular Nobelisks via the Sulfur Research chain. To craft the Nobelisk Detonator, you need an Object Scanner, 10 Steel Beam, and 50 Cable.

Article continues after ad

Using the Detonator and Explosive Nobelisks

Dexerto

Equip the Nobelisk Detonator. Then, press R to load or reload Nobelisks into the detonator. Use the left mouse button to throw Nobelisks and press the right mouse button to set off the Nobelisks.

When on higher ground, aim at a 30 to 45-degree angle to maximize throw distance.

Best Explosives for terrain clearing

Different Nobelisks serve different purposes. Here’s a quick overview:

Cluster Nobelisks: Great for clearing large areas quickly. To craft Cluster Nobelisks, you need 3 Nobelisk and 4 Smokeless Powder.

Great for clearing large areas quickly. To craft Cluster Nobelisks, you need 3 Nobelisk and 4 Smokeless Powder. Nuke Nobelisks: Best for extensive clearing but with the added risk of radiation. To craft a Nuke Nobelisk, you need 5 Nobelisk, 20 Encased Uranium Cell, 10 Smokeless Powder, and 6 AI Limiter.

Best for extensive clearing but with the added risk of radiation. To craft a Nuke Nobelisk, you need 5 Nobelisk, 20 Encased Uranium Cell, 10 Smokeless Powder, and 6 AI Limiter. Standard Nobelisks: Useful for smaller tasks or when you don’t need the big bang. To craft a regular Nobelisk, you need 2 Black Powder and 2 Steel Pipe.

Useful for smaller tasks or when you don’t need the big bang. To craft a regular Nobelisk, you need 2 Black Powder and 2 Steel Pipe. Explosive Rebar: This is faster than Standard Nobelisks for terrain clearing. To craft Explosive Rebar, you need 2 Iron Rebar, 2 Smokeless Powder, and 2 Steel Pipes.

That’s everything you need to know about clearing your base location in Satisfactory. If you want to pick the best spot for your factory, check out the Pure Node location and all SAM location guides.