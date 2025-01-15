Best AWM loadout in Delta Force: Meta build and import code

The AWM is an immensely powerful sniper rifle in Delta Force that is capable of downing an enemy in one shot at extreme ranges with this meta loadout.

From time to time, you’ll want to kick back, put on a sniper, and get to work. After all, there’s something unbelievably satisfying about landing a headshot from miles away that little else compares to. If that’s your goal, the AWM is easily the best option in the game.

However, this weapon isn’t all that useful unless you make the most of its strengths, so to help you out, we’ve put together this meta build that you can import with the following code.

Best AWM Delta Force build

Use code 6F1U1BC00AB0VBU781RJM to import the following build that maximizes muzzle velocity, turning the AWM into a deadly long-range weapon:

Muzzle: Resonant Sniper Rifle Suppressor

Resonant Sniper Rifle Suppressor Barrel: AWM Skyline Long Barrel

AWM Skyline Long Barrel Left and Right Patch: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Unique: AWM M-Lok Kit

AWM M-Lok Kit Optic: ACOG Precision 6x Scope

The AWM is at its best when you maximize muzzle velocity and range, as these are the two areas where it beats every other gun. The former is especially important since it reduces bullet travel time, making it easier to land shots at extreme ranges.

To do this, equip both the Resonant Sniper Rifle Suppressor and AWM Skyline Long Barrel. Using these attachments will make landing shots as easy as possible while also suppressing outgoing fire, keeping you hidden from the other team.

Equally, a scope is a must when using any sniper rifle, and the AWM is no exception. There are a few good options in this slot, but the ACOG Precision 6x Scope stands out as the best. It offers an impressive level of zoom but doesn’t affect your handling nearly as much as most other high-zoom optics.

The remaining attachment slots should be used to improve handling, as this gun aims slower than its counterparts. By using two DD Python Handguards and the AWM M-Lok Kit, you can at least make it handle reasonably fast. We still wouldn’t recommend trying to quickscope with this loadout anytime soon, but it’s perfectly fine for general use.

AWM pros and cons

PROS CONS Incredible muzzle velocity Sluggish handling Excels at long range Small magazine Downed enemies take longer to rescue Very slow fire rate Can dominate large maps if used right Not versatile at all

Where is the AWM in the Delta Force meta?

If you want to use a sniper rifle at long range, the AWM is the best option in the game. While it may not be versatile or practical to use in most situations, there is simply no better weapon for landing headshots at extreme distances, making this Delta Force’s premier precision rifle.

When built for maximum muzzle velocity, the AWM’s shots travel at a staggering 1,308 meters per second. That means it will feel hitscan out to a very long distance, making it easy enough to line up headshots. Realistically, anything within 250 meters will require no prediction at all, and even beyond that, it’s still not that hard to compensate for travel time.

The big downside to the AWM is that it’s only useful for this one thing. Any attempt to play the objective or enter close to medium-range gunfights is going to end badly. It just isn’t designed with aggression in mind, limiting its usefulness on most maps and modes.

How to unlock the AWM

You can unlock the AWM by reaching Operation Level 35. Alternatively, acquiring any AWM weapon skin will also immediately unlock the sniper rifle, with these being available from the Store, Battle Pass, Market, or as event rewards.

Best AWM alternative in Delta Force

The AWM is the ultimate option for traditional sniping, but you might prefer using the R93 if you are confident in your abilities. This alternative sniper has way better handling, which is excellent for playing more aggressively, but the trade-off is its lower muzzle velocity and reduced range.

However, Recon operators aren’t limited to only snipers. You might prefer using something else altogether, such as this CAR-15 build or SMG-45 build, both of which are meta guns that will serve you well.