Best Avowed mods: Extra ability points, increased carry weight, easy breathing, more

Avowed already has plenty of mods available to download when diving into the new open-world RPG. Here are the best of the bunch.

Obsidian Entertainment’s latest game, Avowed, is a new sprawling adventure set in the same world as Pillars of Eternity.

The most recent Xbox exclusive to drop, all eyes are on Avowed to see how it compares to other massive open-world fantasies such as Skyrim, Dragon Age: Veilguard, and more.

The title was released on Xbox Series S/X and is also available for PC users. As expected, plenty of early mods are already available to enhance gameplay, make traversal easier, and add some spice to the game.

That being said, here are some of the best mods already available for Avowed.

Realistic Visuals

Obsidian Entertainment

This mod is for those who aren’t big fans of Avowed’s colorful environments or cartoon-like aesthetic. The realistic visuals mod includes multiple different quality-of-life improvements to increase the “feel and realism” of Avowed.

This mod improves draw distance, provides more detailed textures, and reduces the game’s “oversaturated color.”

It is a great option for those who want Avowed to feel more like Skyrim when discovering its hidden secrets.

Easy breathing

Obsidian Entertainment/Caites

Avowed may be filled with plenty of mountains, caves, and other land-based areas to explore but the game also includes plenty of underwater sequences and locations that also require traveling through.

Sadly, you cannot simply dive into the water and stay underwater for as long as you want. Avowed has a tight breathing capacity that players must adhere to.

However, thanks to this easy breathing mod, you can stay underwater longer without constantly struggling to the surface.

This mod increases players’ air supply fivefold and doubles the speed at which it regenerates upon resurfacing.

Better Carry Weight & Encumbrance

Obsidian Entertainment

Carry weight limits the amount of armor, weapons, and items that can be picked up and included in your inventory while traveling the lands and exploring.

While this particular stat can be increased as you play through the game, you’ll have to be very careful not to exceed your carry weight amount; otherwise, you’ll be stuck walking around slowly and unable to run or move quickly.

Thankfully, a better carry weight and encumbrance mod has already been created. With this mod, players can hold more items and will not be impacted by the side effects of going above capacity.

With this mod, the base Carry Weight will be x2 or x100 bigger.

Removes penalty to walking/jogging when encumbered.

Allows slow sprint (x1.2 of jog speed) when encumbered.

More ability points

Obsidian Entertainment

Ability points are how you improve your character’s stats in Avowed. Each time players level up; they’re given an additional ability point to distribute however they please.

With this mod, twice the normal number of ability points will be unlocked per level, and the player can customize and change this number.

As such, the early portion of Avowed will be much easier to complete and explore, as the stats will be higher than they typically would be without this mod equipped.

Improve performance and stuttering issues

Dexerto / Obsidian

Install this mod to reduce stutter, lower latency, increase framerate, and improve overall performance for those who want the smoothest experience possible with Avowed.

There’s nothing worse than an open-world game beginning to lag or experiencing major framerate dips. These small but vital issues ruin the experience’s intended immersion.

After downloading, players will be treated to boosts for both the CPU and GPU, latency reduction, accelerated loading times, and enhanced streaming and memory management.

Better companions

Obsidian Entertainment/Caites

Companions are a pivotal aspect of Avowed. Along the journey, these characters can be recruited to help complete quests and lend a sword or bow during combat.

This mod is for those who notice their companions aren’t helpful during fight sequences, particularly against higher-level enemies.

According to the official outline of the mod, companions will be boosted in the following ways:

Reasonably better: Base hits they do will be twice as strong (still not close to the player’s damage), they will have 50% more HP, and all ability’s cooldowns will be 15-20% shorter for more active combat.

Significantly stronger: base damager is x10 bigger, and HP is x5 of vanilla values (same slightly shorter cooldowns not to break come mechanics).

All abilities unlocked

Obsidian Entertainment/Caites

The skill tree in Avowed locks certain abilities behind others, meaning players have to level up a great deal to have access to the best skills in the game.

Rather than sinking hours into gameplay to unlock these rare abilities, this mod makes them all accessible from level 2.

How to install mods

Before downloading each mod for Avowed, read through each description thoroughly to ensure no bugs or issues will arise once they are installed.

Typically, authors will include a more detailed outline of their creations in the description section.

To install mods, follow the steps below:

Download the mod.

Right-click the zip file and extract it.

Move the extracted file to the Avowed\Mods folder.

If you’ve followed these steps, the mods should work smoothly in Avowed and be ready to go when diving into the game next.

For more Avowed content, be sure to check out our articles on the best Fighter build, Dawntreader quest guide, and how to level up fast.