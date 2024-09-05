Best Atlantean build order for Age of Mythology Retold

You must carry out the optimal build order when using the Atlantean Pantheon in Age of Mythology Retold to advance through each Age quickly and lead you to victory.

Atlantean excels in mobility and economic flexibility with various benefits that help you run on auto-pilot in AoM Retold. This is due to its villagers not needing drop-off points, a uniquely passive Favor system, economic-focused God Powers, and automatic military upgrades every time you advance.

You can also turn individual human units into Heroes with the click of a button and all buildings and units have an increased line of sight to keep a careful eye on the map and enemy actions.

Here’s the Atlantean’s best build order, including the goal of each age, and the order in which you should make certain villagers, military units, and buildings as you transition through each age.

Archaic Age

Goal: Establish a strong economy and advance to the Classical Age quickly.

World’s Edge / Dexerto Mastering your build order in the Archaic Age is vital to your success.

Out of all four Panthetons to choose from, the Atlanteans have the simplest Archaic Age build order. Your three starter Oracles will be what makes Altanteans different at this stage, they will be your scouts and also generate Favor passively as soon as your match begins. Aside from that, it’s fairly standard.

Here is the best Atlantean build order for the Archaic Age:

Spread out your 3 Oracles to give sight to nearby areas and look out for any Relics. Send 2 starter villagers to collect Food. Order 1 villager to mine Gold. Order 1 villager to collect Wood. Build House. Order 2 villagers to collect Food. Order 2 villagers to collect Wood. Order 2 villagers to mine Gold. Order 1 villager to collect Wood. Build Temple Advance to Classical Age

You will need to make sure your Oracles are not close enough to each other’s vision area that will be shown, as this will stop the Favor production of any other Oracle overlapping.

Classical Age

Goal: Start military production and maintain economic growth.

World’s Edge / Dexerto Build on your economic growth by also spawning Oracles to produce Favor.

Your villagers are fairly spread out as you enter this Age, with 4 on Food, 4 on Wood, 3 on Gold, and 3 on Favor and this ratio will need to be kept pretty much the same. Instead, just increase your collection levels, especially for Favor compared to other Pantheons, and start your army.

Here is the best Atlantean build order for the Classical Age:

Order 2 villagers to collect Food.

Order 2 Oracles.

Build Economic Guild to improve resource efficiency.

Order 2 villagers to collect Wood.

Build Barracks and Counter Barracks.

Build 3 houses.

Order 15 military units (5 Murmillo, 5 Turma, 5 Cheiroballista).

Build Armory.

Advance to Heroic Age.

Atlanteans can produce Siege units incredibly early compared to other Pantheons, which is a key advantage during the Classical Age. This is thanks to the Cheiroballista, which is one of their strongest units that is very effective against infantry and can be ordered from the Counter Barracks.

If you choose to advance to the Heroic Age with the Minor God Rheia, you will be able to also generate Favor passively from Town Centers by investing in her Horns of Consecration technology. This is a change brought to Retold, whereby in the original game Atlantean Town Centers were the sole way to earn Favor.

Heroic Age

Goal: Expand your army with stronger units, make efficiency and military upgrades, and scout nearby areas for resources, relics and enemies.

World’s Edge / Dexerto You will need to build a Fortress to advance in the Heroic Age.

Here is the best Atlantean build order for the Heroic Age:

Increase your villagers to a total of 25 (10 on Food, 8 on Wood, and 7 on Gold).

Upgrade farming, mining, woodcutting.

Order 3 Oracles.

Build 4 houses (max)

Scout the area with some of your military units and collect Relics.

Double your military units to around 30 units.

Turn 5-10 human military units into Heroes.

Build another Town Center if possible to increase the Population Cap. Note: If you advanced with Rheia then you will want to build as many Town Centers as you can nearby to generate passive Favor.

Order 3 Donkey Caravans to travel between your two Town Centers to produce passive Gold.

Order 3 Llama Caravans.

Build Fortress.

Advance to Mythic Age.

Mythic Age

Goal: Establish dominance and attack your enemies or strive for the final Wonder Age.

World’s Edge / Dexerto The crucial era for really gaining dominance over the map is the Mythic Age.

Ensure your resource economy remains strong, as nearby resources will likely be depleting. If your opponents haven’t attacked yet, they soon will. The priority is to quickly build a massive, well-balanced army, including powerful Myth units, regular soldiers, cavalry, Siege units, and, of course, a Titan.

Here is the best Atlantean build order for the Mythic Age:

Order 2 Oracles to reach the max amount of 10. Upgrade farming, mining, woodcutting. Build more military buildings for the units you use to improve efficiency. Double your army size again to around 50-80 units in total. Turn 10-25 human military units into Heroes. Research the Secrets of the Titans from the Town Center. Build a Titan gate when you reach enough Favor. Build a Wonder.

To construct a Wonder, you must spend 5,000 Gold, 5,000 Food, and 5,000 Gold. Once it has been built, it will automatically advance you to the Wonder Age. If you’re struggling to obtain the resources naturally, use your Market to exchange other resources to speed up the process.

Wonder Age

Goal: Maximise your army’s potential and wipe out all your enemies with the benefits.

World’s Edge / Dexerto The Wonder will provide some superior benefits to help you wipe out your enemies.

In Retold, the Atlanteans benefit from advancing to the Wonder Age by it making their Mythic units stronger and the Wonder providing a massive boost to Favor generation. This will allow you to turn as many human military units into Heroes as you can and continue to develop your strongest Mythic units.

If you have made it this far, all that’s left is for you to attack any remaining opponents with your entire army. Just make sure that your infrastructure is still in place and that you have any essential military buildings close by to deploy fast reinforcements.

Build orders are liable to change in response to opponent actions, your chosen God, and unforeseen situations while playing against more experienced players online or AI with a higher degree of difficulty.

For the first two stages, the preset build order will be followed; however, from Stage 3, it will start to vary because of enemy attacks and other circumstances.

We have provided the best build order guides for every other Pantheon in Age of Mythology Retold, including the Greeks, Norse, and Egyptians.

You can also check out every cheat available and how to use them during your matches.