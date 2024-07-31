Best Amamiya Mirei Solo Leveling Arise build: Stats, skills, weapons, Artifacts

Here are all the best Yoo Soohyun skills, stats, weapons and Artifacts to create the ultimate build for the hunter character in Solo Leveling: Arise.

SSR hunter Amamiya Mirei was introduced as a brand-new character as part of the gacha game’s July 31 update. The Wind Assassin harnesses the power of spirits to fire high-damage attacks, and if built correctly, she easily becomes one of the best-ranked DPS hunters in Solo Leveling: Arise.

Netmarble / Dexerto Amamiya Mirei’s DPS capabilities makes her instantly one of the best hunters.

Best Amamiya Mirei build in Solo Leveling: Arise

We have outlined all the best stats, skills, weapons and Artifacts in the table below and explained the choices for these further down in the build guide.

Article continues after ad

Stats Skills Weapon Artifacts Attack

Mana Power

Critical Hit Damage Wings of Night

Raven’s Cry

Moonless Night Overture Bunny Bunbun Burning Curse

If you are yet to obtain Amamiya Mirei’s hunter-exclusive weapon Bunny Bunbun and the full eight-piece set of Burning Curse Artifacts, then have also provided alternatives to still create a strong build.

Best Amamiya Mirei stats

Attack, Mana Power and Critical Hit Damage are the best skills to focus on while building Amamiya Mirei in Solo Leveling: Arise.

Article continues after ad

Mirei scales off her Attack stats as a formidable DPS unit, therefore this is the most important stat out of all of them.

Article continues after ad

However, with her gameplay centering around using her powerful Ultimate skill to deal enormous amounts of damage to opponents and activate powerful abilities, then you will need to buff her Mana Power levels when you can.

Finally, Critical Hit Damage and Critical Hit Rate will both be vital when choosing which skills, weapons and Artifacts to equip and upgrade. This is because the majority of her Wind attacks are capable of inflicting high Critical Hit Damage, thanks to her high stat and passive skill benefits.

Article continues after ad

Best Amamiya Mirei skills

Wings of Night, Raven’s Cry, and the Ultimate Skill Moonless Night Overture are Amamiya Mirei’s best skills in Solo Leveling Arise.

Netmarble / Dexerto Amamiya Mirei’s Ultimate Skill Moonless Night Overtrue is vital.

All of Amamiya Mirei’s skills are part of her Kuroha Sword Techniques, which are all numbered and are given a name. Every skill available to her scales of her Attack stat and when paired with her Passive Skills on offer she can also deal massive amounts of Critical Hit Damage.

Article continues after ad

In particular, the two Basic Skills Wings of Night and Raven’s Cry both deal 1550% of Mirei’s Attack as Wind elemental damage and apply other effects. However, her Ultimate Skill resets the cooldown of these skills and her Passive Skills with advancements can increase their damage by a remarkable 80%.

Article continues after ad

As long as you have enough Mana Power at your disposal, Mirei is also able to spam her Ultimate Skill to compliment these skills and inflict high amounts of damage. This is thanks to abilities such as Wings of Night and her hunter-exclusive weapon Bunny Bunbun that increase her Power Gauge meter.

Skill Skill type Benefits Wings of Night Basic Skill Deals 1550% of Attack as Wind Damage and has a cooldown of 15 seconds.



When the skill is used, it charges Amamiya Mirei’s Power Gauge by 15%. If Wings of Night hits an enemy, it applies the Airborne effect. Raven’s Cry Basic Skill Deals 1550% of Attack as Wind Damage and has a cooldown of 15 seconds.



When the skill hits, it Knocks Down the target. Moonless Night Overture Ultimate Skill Deals 1150% of Attack as Wind Damage.



When she uses the Ultimate Skill it applies the Possessed effect and removes any debuffs from all team members.



Possessed resets the cooldown of Wings of Night and Raven’s Cry and when a Basic Attack is used it decreases their cooldown by 3 seconds.



This effect also grants Super Armor, which deals an additional 20% of damage per attack, but consumes 3% of her max Mana every 3 seconds.

Best Amamiya Mirei weapons

Bunny Bunbun is by far the best weapon Amamiya Mirei can equip to fight Gate enemies and bosses in Solo Leveling Arise.

Netmarble / Dexerto The Bunny Bunbun weapon is the best weapon Amamiya Mirei can use in Solo Leveling: Arise.

For every Arise character, the hunter-exclusive weapon is always the greatest choice. However, if you are yet to obtain Bunny Bunbun, the Steel Bow is a strong non-exclusive alternative. This is due to its high Critical Damage dealing benefits.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Weapon Skills & Abilities Bunny Bunbun Amamiya Mirei’s rabbit keychain charges up her Power Guage by 10% when she enters the battlefield. It also increases the Critical Hit Rate and Critical Hit Damage for the Basic Skills Wings of Night and Raven’s Cry by 5%. Steel Bow Deals high damage and Critical Hit Damage with ranged attacks. Increases Critical Hit Damage by 9% and can be leveled up to max it out at 24%.

Best Amamiya Mirei Artifacts

The Burning Curse Armor and Jewelry sets are the best Artifacts to equip with Amamiya Mirei to create the ultimate build in Solo Leveling: Arise.

Netmarble / ZilchyKOG Amamiya Mirei equipped with the eight-piece Burning Curse Artifact set.

With Amamiya Mirei scaling off of her Attack stats, then it is a no-brainer to choose the eight-piece Burning Curse set. These Artifacts will buff Mirei’s Attack more than any other option.

Despite them not buffing Critical Hit Damage or Mana Power, you can choose particular Burning Curse Artifacts that contain unique individual buffs to increase these.

Article continues after ad

However, getting Burning Curse Artifacts has proved challenging, especially to obtain the complete eight-piece set to reap all the Attack benefits. Here’s all the Artifact benefits for Burning Curse, as well as strong replacements.

Artifact sets Two-piece benefits Four-piece benefits Eight-piece benefits Burning Curse Increases damage taken by 20%, damage dealt by 10% and increases damage dealt by 0.1% every second. If the user has 25% Health or less, they recover 25% of their Health. Activates once per dungeon. Buffs two-piece effect. Increases damage taken by 20%, damage dealt by 30% and increases damage dealt by 0.2% every second. Armed (Black Lion) Attack damage increases by 5%. Attacking ignores 15% of the target’s Defense and attacks. N/A Destroyer (High-ranking Demon) Power Gauge acquisition rate increased by 20%. Power Gauge starts at 50%. N/A

The Armed Armor set also does well at providing significant Attack buffs for Amamiya Mirei, but it is just not as strong compared to Burning Curse. If you want to focus on boosting your Ultimate Skill, then the Destroyer Armor set’s Power Gauge increase makes it a worthy alternative.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Jewelry Artifact sets Two-piece benefits Four-piece benefits Eight-piece benefits Burning Curse Increases damage taken by 20%, damage dealt by 10% and increases damage dealt by 0.1% every second. If the user has 25% Health or less, they recover 25% of their Health. Activates once per dungeon. Buffs two-piece effect. Increases damage taken by 20%, damage dealt by 30% and increases damage dealt by 0.2% every second. Champion on the Field (Red-Eyed) Attack damage increases by 5% when Critical Hit is landed. Attack Increase effect rises to allow 4 maximum stacks. N/A Expert (Beast) Critical Hit has a 25% chance to increase attack by 0.8%. Critical Hit has a 50% chance to increase attack by 1.6%. N/A

For different Jewelry options, Champion on the Field can be used to buff Attack and Expert will greatly increase Critical Hit Rate. However, both of these are nowhere near as effective as the DPS benefits you get from using the 8-piece Burning Curse set.

How to get Amamiya Mirei in Solo Leveling: Arise

To get Amamiya Mirei in Solo Leveling: Arise, you must draw the SSR hunter from her Spectral Warrior Rate Up banner.

Netmarble / Dexerto You can pull Amamiya Mirei from her featured Rate Up banner called Spectral Warrior.

You will be able to draw the character from the banner using Draw Tickets from July 31, 2024, until the banner ends on August 20, 2024. If you need free Arise codes to help you get more Essence Stones to draw from the banner, then we have you covered.

Article continues after ad

For Solo Leveling: Arise, we have complete guides on the best build for Sung Jinwoo, the best Artifact sets and the best weapons for every hunter character.