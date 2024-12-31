The 25 most exciting games set for release in 2025

2024 was a great year for gaming, but the clock’s chiming midnight, and it’s time to start thinking about the games of 2025.

Now, I can’t lie; 2025 is going to be a massive year for video games with the release of long-awaited sequels, the return of classic franchises, and even a new idea or two (gasp!). So, to help you work out what you need to keep an eye out for as the year flies by, we thought we’d put together a list of the 25 games we’re most excited about in 2025.

How did we put the list together with so many great games on the way? Well, we gathered the Dexerto Gaming team together for a great council of our brightest minds to vote on a list… then the senior team threw that list away and chose the games they liked (I kid… there was never a vote).

Anyway, we think you’ll agree we’ve done a great job picking out the biggest, most exciting games of 2025, but a quick note. We haven’t ranked these games. They’re in release order. We did this because we haven’t played them yet, and it felt unfair to put one over the other. If you really like rankings, though, you can pretend we put GTA 6 at No.1 because, let’s be realistic, that’s where it would be.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Ubisoft

Release date: February 14, 2025

February 14, 2025 Genre: RPG

RPG Multiplayer: No

What it’s about: Playing as the Samurai Yasuke and Shinobi Naoe, players will dive into 16th-century Japan to restore peace and, naturally, destroy the deadly Templars that will undoubtedly stand in your way.

Why we’re excited: From Origins to Valhalla, it was clear the Assassin’s Creed games had lost its way (though Odyssey is still great). The stealthy and story-driven narrative we’d seen from the likes of Ezio had sadly been left behind. While Mirage managed to steady the SS Assassin’s Creed, fans hope that Shadows will be the return to form we’ve been waiting for.

From what we’ve seen, that seems likely. The game boasts a visually stunning world, unique weapons, and a setting that fans have demanded for years. There’s a lot of pressure, but if Ubisoft gets this right, it could be a classic.

Words by Jessica Filby

Avowed

Release date: February 18, 2025

February 18, 2025 Genre: Fantasy RPG

Fantasy RPG Multiplayer: No

What it’s about: This first-person fantasy RPG from Obsidian Entertainment set in Eora, the world from Pillars of Eternity, sees you investigate a plague that’s turning the local people and wildlife into mindless, mushroom-covered zombies.

Why we’re excited: Obsidian, of Fallout: New Vegas and The Outer Worlds fame, know how to make a damn good RPG. So it should come as no surprise that Avowed offers meaningful dialogue choices, complex political factions to interact with, and a bright and colorful world with swords, magic, and guns. Basically, it sounds like they’re sticking to what they do best – and we couldn’t ask for more.

If the idea of another open-world fantasy game you won’t find the time to finish made you audibly sigh, then don’t worry. It’s not a 1,000-hour epic; it’s scaled back with smaller, intricate biomes instead of a massive open world. Ignoring the obvious Skyrim comparisons, Avowed sounds like New Vegas with swords and sorcery and that couldn’t have us more excited.

Words by Liam Mackay

Monster Hunter Wilds

Capcom

Release date: 28 February 2025

28 February 2025 Genre: Action role-playing

Action role-playing Multiplayer: Yes

What’s it about: Killing monolithic monsters with oversized weapons. However, this time, players will be whisked away to the Forbidden Lands – a new open-world location home to formidable beasts. It’s up to you to dust off your Great Sword, don your Hunter’s cap, and protect the ecosystem’s balance by taking down toothy terrors.

Why we’re excited: Monster Hunter Wilds is the most ambitious game in the series to date, bringing with it gigantic biomes, an ever-changing weather system, and new wyverns that look truly terrifying.

Fortunately, you’ll have 14 weapon types to choose from so you have plenty of choice when it comes to slicing and dicing up your scaly foes. If that wasn’t exciting enough, Capcom has even made changes to its oversized arsenal, which brings even more flashy attacks to the hunting table.

Capcom has even sprinkled in crossplay – a feature fans have wanted since Monster Hunter World hit our screens back in 2018. So, to say that there’s a lot to be excited about would be an understatement. It’s clear the devs have cooked up something special, and I can’t wait to spend hundreds of hours chowing down at this behemoth buffet.

Words by James Busby

Tales of the Shire

Release date : March 25, 2025

: March 25, 2025 Genre: Life Simulation, Cozy Fantasy

Life Simulation, Cozy Fantasy Multiplayer: No

What it’s about: Tales of the Shire allows players the chance to become a hobbit and live out their cozy, slice-of-life fantasy in the Shire. You will have the chance to cook, decorate, and explore while learning about the other hobbits in town. Gardening and cooking are some of the most anticipated elements of this game, outside of the opportunity to experience a cozy take on The Lord of the Rings universe, which usually produces more action/adventure-style titles.

Why we’re excited: As huge Lord of the Rings fans, everyone here is excited to dive into the Shire and stake their claim on a cozy little homestead. I think the biggest draw for Tales of the Shire is that it is low-stakes. After titles like Gollum and Return to Moria, a softer look at a beloved corner of Middle Earth sounds like a much-needed vacation. While many of the mechanics are still in progress, the game looks serene and beautiful, and we can’t wait to jump in.

Words by Laura Gray

Judas

Ghost Story Games

Release window: March 2025

March 2025 Genre: Single-player FPS

Single-player FPS Multiplayer: No

What it’s about: A starship transporting the remnants of humanity to a new home begins breaking apart before its mission is complete. As the woman who started the disaster, your only hope of survival is to make allies, or enemies, with the three leaders, who have all had their minds preserved in a computer and happen to be one family.

Why we’re excited: Over a decade after his last project, Bioshock creator Ken Levine’s return with a new IP is reason enough to be hyped. But as more and more details come trickling out, there’s plenty for fans of his brand of philosophical storytelling to latch onto.

With three distinct factions to choose between, Judas’ complex narrative changes based on each decision you make along the way, as you win or lose favor with each of the ship’s digital leaders. There’s no telling how deep and unhinged these self-aware holograms could get, but if Bioshock is anything to go by, it’s sure to be a memorable ride.

Words by Nathan Warby

Borderlands 4

Release window: 2025

2025 Genre : Looter Shooter

: Looter Shooter Multiplayer: Yes

What’s it about: The newest entry in the beloved Borderlands series, following four new Vault Hunters hunting for wealth and glory on the planet of Kairos. You’ll come up against the Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses, and it’s the Vault Hunter’s job to ignite a resistance.

Why we’re excited: The Borderlands games are as fun as they are chaotic. The villains of 3 may not have lived up to the tyrannical Handsome Jack of Borderlands 2, but the action-packed gameplay has only continued to improve with each instalment.

The wacky world of Borderlands has truly carved out a unique space for itself in the looter shooter genre over the years. With new Vault Hunters taking center stage, thousands of crazy weapons to wield, and endless loot to collect on a brand-new Planet, I can’t wait to dive into what promises to be an epic sci-fi adventure in 2025. Learn more about Borderlands 4 here.

Words by Tyler Constable

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Kojima Productions Death Stranding 2 is well overdue a solidified release date.

Release window: 2025

2025 Genre : Action-adventure

: Action-adventure Multiplayer: No

What it’s about: Norman Reedus returns as Sam Porter Bridges as he works to expanding the Chiral Network outside of America.



Why we’re excited: Hideo Kojima’s ambition and artistry have earned him a degree of good will and I’ll play anything he puts out but his involvement isn’t the only reason we’re excited. We got a good look at Death Stranding 2 during January 2024 PlayStation State of Play and beyond its breath-taking graphics and the incredible mo-cap performances we were intrigued by the return of Higgs who has somehow returned from the dead. How’s he crawled his way back to the land of the living? We’ll have to play to find out.

Words by Tom Percival

Doom: The Dark Ages

id software

Release window: 2025

2025 Genre: First-person shooter/slasher

First-person shooter/slasher Multiplayer: Unknown

What it’s about: Doom Slayer becomes humanity’s last hope when demons invade a techno-medieval kingdom. Luckily, he has experience when it comes to ripping and tearing.

Why we’re excited: While Doom Eternal was a stellar entry in the rebooted franchise, Doom once again found itself in need of a shake-up – and that’s exactly what Doom: The Dark Ages will deliver. This time, Doom trades its sci-fi setting for something more akin to Id Software’s Hexen series, so get ready to kill some demonic knights with axes, flails, and whatever else Doom Slayer can get his hands on.

The game’s emphasis will be on delivering a fast-paced and violent single-player campaign, so there’s been no word on multiplayer as of yet. But let’s be honest: Doom is about blasting and carving up demons, not other players.

Words by Sam Smith

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Directive 8020

Release window: 2025

2025 Genre: Survival Horror

Survival Horror Multiplayer: Yes

What it’s about: Trapped onboard a spacecraft lightyears from home, a terrified crew is stalked by an aggressive alien organism that mimics them while it picks them off.

Why we’re excited: In space, no one can hear you scream, but your next-door neighbors will. Directive 8020 is the next entry in The Dark Pictures Anthology, kicking off Season 2. In what sounds like a deliciously menacing cross between Ridley Scott’s Alien and Jon Carpenter’s The Thing, this entry moves the horror to space for the first time in the series.

It’ll be fun to guide our characters around the tight confines of a spaceship, knowing that one wrong decision could spell their doom. We also expect some juicy twists in the story, something TDPA always delivers.

Words by Sam Smith

Deltarune Chapter 3 & 4

Toby Fox

Release window: 2025

2025 Genre: RPG

RPG Multiplayer: No

What’s it about: The parallel universe take on Undertale’s story will finally continue, with Kris opening a Dark Fountain in his home, presumably sending his friends and family into another world where nothing is at it seems.

Why we’re excited: Undertale fans had it easy, as the game was released as a whole package. Deltarune fans have been stuck theorizing about the game since Chapter 1 launched in 2018. With Toby Fox promising two more Chapters in 2025, it’s finally time to learn more about the fascinating world of Deltarune.

Is Kris the Knight? Will Toriel become part of the next adventure? Will we finally meet the Deltarune version of Sans? Will Dess Holiday or Gaster make an appearance? Fans are dying to know more, and 2025 will hopefully give them answers… before the wait for more Chapters begins.

Words by Scott Baird

Elden Ring Nightreign

Release window: 2025

2025 Genre: Multiplayer roguelike

Multiplayer roguelike Multiplayer: Yes

What it’s about: Set in a parallel universe to Elden Ring, the Tarnished must battle a new threat when enemies from across space and time begin invading the Lands Between.

Why we’re excited: Elden Ring Nightreign marks the first official crossover of the Souls series with legendary bosses from all three Dark Souls games finally tangling with characters from Elden Ring.

Not only does the existence of Nightreign prove that the Miyazaki multiverse theory was correct, but players are finally going to see what happens when these worlds collide. With old and new enemies popping up all over the Lands Between, players are going to need to work together to slay them in some classic Souls co-op action. Or take them on solo to become the ultimate Dark Elden Lord.

Words by Sam Smith

Fable

Playground Games

Release window: 2025

2025 Genre: Fantasy RPG

Fantasy RPG Multiplayer: Maybe? Probably not

What it’s about: A soft-reboot of the legendary RPG franchise, Fable (Fable 4 to appease Google) sees players return to Albion – a whimsical and quintessentially British fantasy land. The age of heroes is over, and you must team up with retired hero Humphry (Peep Show’s Matt King) after a dangerous figure from his past returns.

Why we’re excited: Just the name ‘Fable’ is enough to get us excited. Many RPGs promise to give you free rein over your character, but few have done it as well as the Fable games. You can buy a house, get married, and have kids, all alongside a simple but effective morality system where you can be the hero of Albion or a chicken-kicking maniac.

2025’s reboot has already promised the humor that made the originals so memorable, with British sitcom legends Richard Ayoade and Matt King signed on. Playground Games are leading development for the first time after Lionhead shut down in 2016, but they’ve nailed the tone so far, and we can’t wait to see more in the run-up to launch.

Words by Liam Mackay

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad

Release window: 2025

2025 Genre: Action RPG

Action RPG Multiplayer: Yes

What’s it about: Set during Season 4 of Game of Thrones (aka, the last good one,) Kingsroad involves the player character going on a journey across Westeros, seeking allies in the fight against the White Walkers. Unfortunately, the realm is still at war, and the living are a far greater threat than the dead.

Why we’re excited: The world of Game of Thrones is crying out for a great video game adaptation. There have been a few decent titles, like the Telltale series, but nothing has quite grasped what makes the setting so appealing.

With Kingsroad going back to the high point of the franchise, it has a chance to recapture the spark that made fans fall in love with Westeros. Making the White Walkers the central focus is the smart choice for an action game, and with the original actors back voicing their iconic characters, we can’t wait to go back for some more fire and blood.

Words by Scott Baird

Ghost of Yotei

Sucker Punch

Release window: 2025

2025 Genre: Action-adventure

Action-adventure Multiplayer: Unrevealed

What’s it about: Ghost of Yotei takes place in 1603, more than 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima. As the name suggests, Yotei leaves Jin and the war-raged lands of Tsushima in the past and sets its sights on Atsu – a new protagonist who finds herself roaming through the beautiful vistas of the Hokkaido region.

Why we’re excited: We’re leaving the tiny island of Tsushima behind and heading to Hokkaido – a vast area known for its outstanding beauty. This prospect alone has the armchair adventurer in us incredibly excited. I can’t wait to grab the nearest horse and gallop through the countryside, searching for wandering Ronin to take down.

Also, what’s cooler than a katana? Well, how about two katanas? Yes, Atsu seems to have a double-bladed combat style echoing that of Miyamoto Musashi – a legendary swordsman who was renowned for his undefeated duels. If that wasn’t cool enough, there will also be new weapons like the Tanegashima (Matchlock Rifles), which add extra firepower to ranged engagements.

While no gameplay has been shown aside from what we’ve seen in the announcement trailer, I can’t wait to see if Sucker Punch has landed another critical hit with Yotei.

Words by James Busby

GTA 6

Release window: Fall 2025

Fall 2025 Genre: Action-adventure

Action-adventure Multiplayer: Yes, it would be shocking if it didn’t. GTA Online prints money.

What it’s about: GTA 6 is set to take fans back to Vice City after all this time, letting us play through the story of Jason and Lucia. There’ll be guns, car chases, and everything else you get in a Grand Theft Auto game.

Why we’re excited: At this point, who isn’t excited for Grand Theft Auto 6? It’s been a decade since GTA V, so something new to get our teeth stuck into is more than welcome.

Rockstar’s previous releases – GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 – both raised the bar, again, for mission design, story beats, and world-building. So, with plenty of time to innovate off the back of those two titles, GTA 6 should provide a pretty mind-blowing experience and the most immersive experience yet.

Oh, and did we mention that we’re going back to Vice City? Yeah, that’s happening. So, strap in for plenty of nostalgia.

Words by Connor Bennett

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Warhorse Studios

Release date: 2025

Genre: Open-world adventure

Multiplayer: No

What it’s about: Set in 15th-century Bohemia, a lowly farmhand goes on a journey to become a warrior and change the course of history.

Why we’re excited: The first Kingdom Come: Deliverance game was rough around the edges, but it had a lot of promising ideas. A sequel is very exciting because it gives the developers a chance to learn from the past and make the Kingdom Come: Deliverance game they always wanted to make. The adventure is set during the Middle Ages and charts the life of a character who changes the course of their fate by becoming a soldier. Soon they’re sucked into events beyond their control and find themselves embroiled in a deadly game of war and politics. There are no dragons are magic spells in Kingdom Come: Deliverance, cold steel, and an indomitable will are your only friends.

Words by Sam Smith

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra

Release window: 2025

Genre: Action-adventure

Multiplayer: No

What it’s about: Heavily inspired by the 2010 Flags of Our Fathers comic run, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra sees Captain America and Black Panther begrudgingly team up to prevent Hyrda from using WWII to expand their operation.

Why we’re excited: In a world where the MCU dominates the box office, there have been precious few top-tier games featuring their many iconic characters. Insomniac’s Spider-Man and Marvel Rivals being the obvious expectations, it’s high time that some other heroes got the AAA treatment, and Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is delivering just that.

This Cap and Azzuri team-up is everything you could want from a modern comic book game; a focused, single-player title with a grounded vibe and no interest in the multiverse (at least we hope not, anyway). If Skydance Studios nail the nuances of both characters’ abilities and fully embraces its WWII setting, they could have something truly special on their hands.

Words by Nathan Warby

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Konami

Release window: 2025

Genre: Stealth Action

Multiplayer: No

What’s it about: In an alternate history version of the Cold War, the legendry soldier known as The Boss has defected to the Soviet Union. Her protégé, Naked Snake, is sent on a mission to destroy a new weapon that is being developed by the Russians, where he will inevitably face her on the battlefield once more.



Why we’re excited: The Metal Gear Solid franchise has been dead for a long time, with Konami being uninterested in making (good) entries in the series, and Kojima off doing his own thing with his studio.

Metal Gear Solid Delta is a chance for Snake to return, and what better way to do it than with a remake of one of the best entries in the franchise. Will all new visuals, the return of the classic cast, and control/QoL improvements up to the wazoo, Metal Gear Solid Delta is shaping up to be something fresh players and returning fans can look forward to.

Words by Scott Baird

Pokemon Legends: Z-A

The Pokemon Company

Release window: 2025

Genre: Action RPG

Multiplayer: No

What it’s about: The second Pokemon Legends game, with this upcoming entry exploring Kalos and the urban development of its vast capital, Lumiose City.

Why we’re excited: Pokemon games have not been in the best place over the last few years. Sword and Shield was barebones, Scarlet and Violet had endless performance issues, and the less said about Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, the better. However, there was one glowing exception that has given everyone hope again – Legends: Arceus.

This innovative title gave the franchise new life, allowing trainers to finally fulfill their dream of freely exploring the Pokemon world. It also had a compelling gameplay loop and provided insight into Sinnoh’s fascinating past. Pokemon Legends: Z-A will aim to do the same for Kalos, and we can’t wait to play what has the potential to be the greatest Pokemon game ever made.

Words by Kurt Perry

Mafia: The Old Country

Release window: 2025

2025 Genre: Action-adventure

Action-adventure Multiplayer: No

What it’s about: Set in 1900s Sicily, Mafia: The Old Country goes back to where it all began and explores the origins of organized crime. New protagonist Enzo Favara escapes a life of poverty by joining the brutal Torrisi crime family ruled by its enigmatic leader.

Why we’re excited: After Mafia 3 went a little too far in jumping on the open-world bandwagon, The Old Country is going back to what the series does best: polished, focused storytelling. By trimming the excess fat, this prequel to the original game looks set to double down on the cinematic qualities that made the first two titles so special.

This time, we’re going all the way back to Sicily to explore how and why organized crime spread across the Italian island before breaking into the US. Whether you’re a long-time fan of the franchise ora Sopranos fan just looking for more mob stories, ‘Mafia 4’ is making an offer you can’t refuse.

Words by Nathan Warby

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Nintendo

Release window: 2025

2025 Genre: First-Person Shooter/Adventure

First-Person Shooter/Adventure Multiplayer: Maybe?

What’s it about: Samus pursues the Sylux the Space Pirate to a strange new world, where she’ll have to shoot lots of aliens and make up half of the Metroidvania name by gradually exploring a map with unlockable powers.

Why we’re excited: Metroid Prime 4 was first announced in 2017 and those jerks at Nintendo have kept us waiting the entire time. The time has almost arrived for Samus’ long overdue return in the Prime universe.

The original Metroid Prime trilogy consists of some of the best Nintendo games ever made, which is no small boast, and with this many years in the over, it will hopefully live up to the hype. The excellent Metroid Prime remaster on Nintendo Switch has reintroduced the genius of the series to a new generation, getting everyone hyped for Samus’ new adventure.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Release window: 2025

2025 Genre: Hack and slash

Hack and slash Multiplayer: Unknown

What it’s about: When demons invade 16th-century Japan, a lone Samurai takes on a terrible burden to drive them out of his homeland.

Why we’re excited: Onimusha returning now after a twenty-year hiatus just feels right. In the era of Ghost of Tsushima, Nioh, and Rise of the Ronin, the original samurai demon slayer is back to take his rightful throne. While we’re unsure if Way of the Sword is Onimusha 5 or a full reboot, the game looks like it’s bringing back its classic sword-fighting system for a new generation of players to master.

The original series sometimes felt like Resident Evil in medieval Japan due to its survival horror elements, so it’ll be fun to see if the new Onimusha game also learns into the creepiness, or if it decides to be all-out action instead.

Words by Sam Smith

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

The Chinese Room / Hardsuit Labs Inc. / Paradox Interactive

Release window: 2025

2025 Genre: Action RPG

Action RPG Multiplayer: No

What it’s about: A vampiric RPG set in Seattle, where you’re an elder vampire in a city that’s on the brink of war.

Why we’re excited: 2004’s Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines is one of those nostalgic games that, even when resisting it years later, the rose-tinted lenses aren’t just your memory playing tricks on you. A frankly iconic game that’s much-loved by the gaming community has been long due a sequel, and this one was revealed way back in 2020.

Vampire games are few and far between these days, and as someone who loved the likes of VTMB and BloodRayne growing up, I can’t wait for another opportunity to embrace the night and stalk from the shadows as the vampiric Phyre.

Words by Ava Thompson-Powell