The 25 best games of 2024

Another year is nearly over (terrifying, we know), so it’s about time we take a look at the best games of 2024.

What a year it’s been. As 2024 kicked off, we went to war with the Terminids in Helldivers 2 and helped Cloud defeat Sephiroth for the gazillionth time. Then, as summer rolled around, we sheltered from the Sun in the Lands Between and battled Messmer and his legions. Finally, we’ve been spending the start of winter dominating in Black Ops 6.

Basically, we’ve been having a very good time gaming, but you can’t spend all your time having fun (as my dear old dad once told me). Sometimes, you’ve got to go to work. So today, our team of experts has put together the definitive list of the best games of 2024 (our opinion is always the definitive one).

If you’re wondering how we put this list together, let me explain. Every new game released in 2024 was eligible for inclusion – that includes early-access titles and DLC (yes, we’re just like The Game Awards) – and we polled the entire Dexerto gaming team, who nominated 60 games for consideration. We then locked our senior team in a room (Ok it was Slack chat) and bitterly argued for several hours before finally whittling it down to the 25 titles you see below.

Note: We’ve put this list together to give you enough time to get some of these on your Christmas lists or take advantage of Black Friday bargains, but we know that a few highly anticipated games are released in December (we’re looking at you, Great Circle). If they are great, we’ll get back in the Dexerto debating chamber and decide if they deserve to make it into our games of the year.

25. Solo Leveling: Arise

Netmarble

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Android, iOS

Initial release date: 8 May 2024

Genre: Action RPG

Multiplayer: Yes

What it’s about: Solo Leveling: Arise adapts the beloved webtoon and anime into a gacha-based action RPG where players follow Sung Jinwoo’s journey from the world’s worst Hunter to the strongest.

Why we like it: Arise is a near-perfect homage to the beloved manhwa and anime, offering an immersive experience with masterful storytelling, faithful visuals, and fluid gameplay. The combat mechanics alone rival the best in the RPG genre and it’s paired with an addictively rewarding gacha system brimming with new Hunters, weapons, items, and events.

Read our full Solo Leveling Arise review

Words by Josh Taylor

24. Pokemon TCG Pocket

Dexerto / The Pokemon Company

Platforms: iOS, Android

Initial release date: October 30, 2024

Genre: Card game

Multiplayer: Yes

What it’s about: A cozy, casual-friendly alternative to competitive-focused Pokemon TCG Live that successfully mimics the dopamine hit of cracking physical booster packs to build a collection.

Why we like it: Before its release, a lot of fans questioned the need for Pokemon TCG Pocket but once they got their hands on the game it became immediately apparent what the offshoot mobile title was aiming to do.

Rather than cannibalize the existing TCG Live player base, Pocket sits as the perfect accompaniment to competitive play, offering a digital and cheaper – despite the connotations that come with mobile gaming – alternative for Pokemon fans who can’t or don’t want to shell out hundreds of dollars on bits of cardboard.

Words by Joe Pring

23. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: Xbox, Microsoft Windows

Initial release date: 21 May 2024

Genre: Action-adventure

Multiplayer: No

What it’s about: A direct sequel to Senua’s Sacrifice, this new Hellblade game swaps 8th-century Orkney for 9th-century Iceland as Senua attempts to free her people from slavery.

Why we like it: The first Hellblade game used clever gameplay choices to deliver a deeply touching story that dealt directly with mental illness. This sequel picks up where the last left off, as Senua’s psychosis once again proves to be her greatest adversary in her attempts to secure the future of her people.

In their continued attempts to depict psychosis accurately, developer Ninja Theory consulted professors at Cambridge University and those suffering from similar conditions. That attention to detail really shines through in the sequel, creating a narrative that feels visceral and relentless, allowing the player to become truly invested in what Senua is trying to do. With solid combat gameplay and stunning visuals, it’s a more than worthy successor to the excellent original.

Read our full Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 review

Words by James Lynch

EA Sports

Platforms: PlayStation, Xbox

Initial release date: 9 July 2024

Genre: Sports

Multiplayer: Yes

What it’s about: After an 11-year hiatus, football fans can represent their favorite college once again in College Football 25. This new game lets you build a powerhouse college program in Dynasty, live the life of a student-athlete in Road to Glory and aim for NFL Draft glory, or even play with the best of the best in Ultimate Team.



Why we like it: For more than a decade, college football fans called for this game, and EA SPORTS delivered with CFB 25. Taking your favorite college to championship glory never loses its lustre (you can tell we like it because we’re using fancy words), especially bringing a trophy home to what was once a 1-star program. While some players have found the annual Madden NFL formula stale, College Football 25 brings a fresh feeling to the tried and true template it set.

Read our College Football 25 review here.

Words by Jacob Hale

21. Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Cygames

Platforms: PlayStation, Microsoft Windows

Initial release date: 31 January 2024

Genre: Action RPG

Multiplayer: Yes

What it’s about: Granblue Fantasy: Relink is an action JRPG set in the stunning Skydoms – a world where floating islands are connected by airships. You’ll join a skyfaring crew on a quest to find the legendary island of Estalucia.

Why we like it: While you may play as the mostly silent protagonists, Gran or Djeeta, what makes Relink a delight is the quirky crew accompanying you. Each of these 19 playable characters brings their own set of unique skills and styles, making battles a visual spectacle and an absolute blast. Whether you want to slice enemies into ribbons, blast them full of holes, or take them down with a well-aimed lasso, there’s a character ideally suited for the job.

Read our Granblue Fantasy: Relink review

Words by Cande Maldonado

20. Age of Mythology: Retold

World’s Edge

Platforms: Xbox, Microsoft Windows

Initial release date: September 4, 2024

Genre: Real-time strategy

Multiplayer: Yes

What it’s about: Retold is a remaster of the classic 2002 RTS title, Age of Mythology. It combines mythological lore with strategic gameplay, and allows players to lead ancient civilizations – like Greeks, Egyptians, Norse, and even Atlanteans (bet you didn’t read about them in your history textbooks) – to war.

Why we like it: Retold preserves the original game’s charm while upgrading all other aspects. Thanks to the enhanced visuals and refined gameplay, this iconic 20-year-old RTS titan feels as fast-paced and addictive as any newer game in the genre.

Features such as rechargeable God Powers, a long-awaited Population Cap increase, and the new Wonder Age add layers of strategic depth. Meanwhile, unique challenges such as building Titan Gates or deploying Myth units help inspire creative and diverse playstyles, ensuring a fresh yet familiar experience for veterans and newcomers.

Read our Age of Mythology: Retold review

Words by Josh Taylor

19. Dragon’s Dogma 2

Capcom

Platforms: PlayStation, Xbox, Microsoft Windows

Initial release date: 21 March 2024

Genre: Action RPG

Multiplayer: No

What it’s about: Dragon’s Dogma 2 puts players in the shoes of the Arisen, a prophetic figure who’s given control over the Pawn Legion, a group of warriors from across the multiverse. Together, they must save reality from a fiery apocalypse.

Why we like it: Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t pander to players and does its own thing rather than conform to modern gaming norms. For example, rather than fast-traveling all over the map, Dragon’s Dogma 2 forces players to plan their journeys, camp under the stars, and consider their survival. Sure, you’re playing as a legendary hero destined to slay a world-ending dragon god, but this game also wants you to appreciate the little things. While these mechanics mean Dragon’s Dogma 2 won’t be for everyone, those who surrender to its quirky and sometimes obtuse gameplay will fall in love with it.

Read our full Dragon’s Dogma 2 review

Words by Sam Smith

18. Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred

Blizzard

Platforms: PlayStation, Xbox, Microsoft Windows

Initial release date: 7 October 2024

Genres: Action RPG, Dungeon crawler

Multiplayer: Yes

What it’s about: Set directly after Diablo 4, this expansion sees the Wanderer go on a quest to stop Mephisto, the Lord of Hatred, from returning to the world.

Why we like it: Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred improves upon the base game in every way. Adding the new Spiritborn class and reintroducing classic elements from older Diablo games, like recruitable mercenaries and Runewords, this expansion sets the tone for another year of Diablo 4. While loot chasing has never felt so polished and addictive, Diablo 4 also expands the universe with a compelling new villain to take down and the threat of a demonic civil war – with all of Sanctuary caught in the middle.

Read our full Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred review

Words by Sam Smith

17. Persona 3 Reload

Atlus

Platforms: PlayStation, Xbox, Microsoft Windows

Initial release date: 1 February 2024

Genre: RPG

Multiplayer: No

What it’s about: A ground-up remake of Persona 3 that follows the protagonist as he joins the Specialized Extracurricular Investigation Squad (S.E.E.S) and tries to uncover the secrets of The Dark Hour.

Why we like it: Persona 3 Reload delivers a mysterious and fascinating narrative with stylish graphics and quality-of-life enhancements that bring it up to the modern standards of Persona 5 and Royal, making it the definitive way to experience this classic JRPG.

Telling one of the darkest stories in the franchise, the concept of The Dark Hour and S.E.E.S’ mission is extremely compelling. The ability to control your entire party in combat is a welcome addition, and the additional hangouts let you feel closer than ever to the main cast. Overall, this is a brilliant remake that every Persona fan should pick up.

Read our full Persona 3 Reload review

Words by Tyler Constable

16. Palworld

Pocketpair

Platforms: PlayStation, Xbox, Microsoft Windows, macOS

Initial release date: January 19, 2024 (Early access)

Genres: Survival, Monster-taming

Multiplayer: Yes

What it’s about: A unique survival game that features monster taming, crafting, and plenty of action (just don’ t call it Pokemon with guns).

Why we like it: Palworld is a controversial title, with some people criticizing its perceived similarities with Pokemon. However, its impact cannot be denied. It peaked at an astonishing 2.1 million concurrent players on Steam alone and was arguably the most talked about game in the world on release.

This success was well earned, with Palworld offering an experience like nothing else. Combining the best aspects of Ark, Pokemon, and Zelda, this vast title delivered one of the most complete experiences of the year. The fun’s not over yet either and it continues to receive updates, too, and with the recent release of the Sakurajima expansion, we won’t be running out of content anytime soon.

Read our Palworld review

Words by Kurt Perry

15. Dragon Age: Veilguard

BioWare

Platforms: PlayStation, Xbox, Windows Microsoft

Initial release date: 31 October 2024

Genre: Action RPG

Multiplayer: No

What it’s about: Veilguard is a sprawling RPG that has you building a resistance against two unleashed elven gods.

Why we like it: Whether you’re a seasoned visitor to Thedas or jumping in for the first time, Dragon Age: The Veilguard takes the franchise to new heights. Fluid, glitzy combat can be as straightforward or as complex as you want it to be, with difficulty settings that can be changed on the fly, along with companion skills and runes.

Character creation is a far cry from the lackluster days of Dragon Age: Inquisition, introducing the dreamiest hair physics that give Merida from Pixar’s Brave a run for her money – and it’s just a backdrop to the rest of what’s on offer here.

While I miss the open-world environments of Inquisition and certain locales (I’m looking at you, Treviso) feel like labyrinthian outdoor mazes instead of explorable slices of a larger world. Still, its characters, dialogue, and Bioware letting you to craft a character that fits in with whatever fantasy you envision makes Veilguard one game you won’t want to miss.

Read our full Dragon Age: The Veilguard review here.

Words by Ava Thompson-Powell

14. Astro Bot

Team Asobi

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Initial release date: 6 September 2024

Genre: Platformer

Multiplayer: No

What it’s about: An adorable 3D platformer and sequel to the beloved Astro’s Playroom, where players guide the titular robot through levels themed on PlayStation’s lengthy history.

Why we like it: In a world of shooters, RPGs, and immensely complex MMOs, sometimes it’s nice to boot up a simple platformer, and there are none better than Astro Bot. Building on everything that the developer was able to do in the original Astro’s Playroom, this successor is a gloriously freeing foray into the decades of spectacular history that the PlayStation is now able to boast.

Though it isn’t as ridiculously challenging as other platformers, there’s still a cathartic joy to be found in finally completing difficult levels (I still get Splashing Sprints flashbacks). The game’s only bum note is the lack of Final Fantasy representation, but otherwise, it deserves its position alongside titans like Super Mario Odyssey.

Read our Astro Bot review.

Words by James Lynch

13. Space Marine 2

Saber Interactive

Platforms: PlayStation, Xbox, Microsoft Windows

Initial release date: 9 September 2024

Genre: Third-person shooter

Multiplayer: Yes

What it’s about: Space Marine 2 is a brutal hack-and-slash adventure where you and your team play as superhuman warriors fighting for the Imperium and destroying all that stands in your way.

Why we like it: It’s been 13 years since the original Space Marine game was released, so the hype for Space Marine 2 was extremely high. Despite this pressure, the game lives up to its predecessor and then some, providing some brutal hack-and-slash combat with an outstanding storyline and graphics that make it feel like the tabletop game has come to life.

The multitude of different classes, weapons, builds, and, of course, designs feel both versatile and ideal for a franchise like Warhammer. It’s not every day a game inspired by Warhammer or other TTRPGs blows other AAA games out of the water, but Space Marine 2 manages to do just that.

Read our Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 review

Words by Jessica Filby

12. Silent Hill 2

Konami

Platforms: PlayStation, Windows Microsoft

Initial release date: October 8, 2024

Genre: Survival horror

Multiplayer: No

What it’s about: A complete remake of the 2001 survival horror classic, as James Sunderland continues to be tortured by the loss of his late wife.

Why we like it: Silent Hill 2 is arguably the best horror game ever made, so it was only a matter of time before players finally got the remake that brings it to the modern day. Fortunately, developer Bloober Team has done a spectacular job of making only the most necessary changes, retaining the heart and soul of the original in the process.

The immense and unrelenting grief that permeates throughout is, if anything, more difficult to deal with, thanks to the updated visuals. The overhauled combat is a very welcome change and, coupled with the vastly improved third-person camera, it’s a much better game to play this time around. Though that’s not to be taken as a criticism of the original in any way – the Silent Hill 2 remake is arguably the best example of a modern-day translation, one that recognizes the advancements made over the last two decades and knows exactly which to incorporate.

Words by James Lynch

11. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

SEGA

Platforms: PlayStation, Xbox, Microsoft Windows

Initial release date: 26 January 2024

Genre: RPG

Multiplayer: No

What’s it about: Taking place on the sunny shores of Hawaii, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth sees our happy-go-lucky protagonist, Ichiban Kasuga, set out on a quest to find his biological mother. However, things take a turn when Ichiban and his colorful crew of outcasts uncover that they’re not the only ones after Akane Kishida.

Why we like it: Yakuza 8 is without a doubt the biggest and boldest game yet from RGG Studio, taking players across both Yokohama and Honolulu. It marks the first time the series has traveled outside of Japan, effortlessly splitting its 50+ hour story across both locations.

With its roster of beloved characters, a plethora of wacky minigames, and a near-endless amount of sidequests – Infinite Wealth features a treasure trove of content that will keep both series fans and newcomers invested.



I adored our time with Ichiban and co., especially the interactions between Kazuma Kiryu – the series’ original protagonist. The game has proven so successful that Goro Majima will be heading to the sun-soaked island himself when Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii launches early next year.

Read our Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth review.

Words by James Busby

10. Metaphor Re:Fantazio

Atlus

Platforms: PlayStation, Xbox, Microsoft Windows

Initial release date: 11 October 2024

Genre: RPG

Multiplayer: No

What it’s about: A sprawling medieval fantasy RPG that follows a turbulent royal family after the assassination of the King.

Why we like it: Metaphor Re: Fantazio is a game packed with interesting characters, unique settings, and beautiful visuals. Beneath that, its real strength comes in the way that it deals with difficult themes like racism, discrimination, and supremacy more generally, all while offering a subtle window into power structures and institutions that bear more than a passing resemblance to the real world.

As part of that, the social simulation elements featured arguably feel more at home here than they did even in the excellent Persona series. The characters also have much greater depth, as the developer eschews a down-the-line approach to good vs evil, in favor of a morally complex cast who all have elements of both. As such, it bridges the gap between fantasy and reality brilliantly, offering escapism alongside genuinely biting emotional moments.

Read our full Metaphor ReFantazio review here.

Words by James Lynch

9. Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

Bandai Namco

Platforms: PlayStation, Xbox, Microsoft Windows

Initial release date: 7 October 2024

Genre: Fighting

Multiplayer: Yes

What it’s about: The latest installment in the beloved Dragon Ball Budokai Tenkaichi series. Sparking Zero brings the popular arena fighter into the modern day with the biggest roster of characters in franchise history.

Why we like it: The Budokai Tenkaichi series was a huge staple for Dragon Ball fans in the early 2000s. It’s the closest any game has ever come to truly making players feel like Super Saiyan.

Sparking Zero has taken the solid foundation of the old games and brought it into the modern day. With fantastic graphics, a giant fighter roster, and familiar combat that puts you right into the action, this is an absolute must-play for any Dragon Ball fan that’s made even better by unique What-If scenarios.

Read our full Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero review

Words by Tyler Constable

8. Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Bungie

Platforms: PlayStation, Xbox, Microsoft Windows

Initial release date: 4 June 2024

Genres: FPS, MMO

Multiplayer: Yes

What it’s about: The latest expansion for Destiny 2 concludes the epic Light and Darkness saga that began 10 years ago, with Guardians taking down the Witness once and for all.

Why we like it: It’s rare for a series to deliver on a decade-long story made up of countless campaigns, seasonal content, dungeons, and raids, but that’s precisely what The Final Shape did. This ambitious expansion rounded off a glorious journey, allowing Destiny fans to celebrate everything they have been through.

From start to finish, this expansion introduced franchise-defining plot twists that we never saw coming. It isn’t just the story either, with more content still being added through new Episodes, which innovate Destiny’s long-standing seasonal structure. This will be remembered fondly as the best Destiny 2 expansion of all time, and that’s something Bungie can always be proud of.

Read our Destiny 2: The Final Shape review

Words by Kurt Perry

7. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Nintendo

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Initial release date: 26 September 2024

Genres: Action-adventure, Puzzle game

Multiplayer: No

What it’s about: After Link is abducted by an unknown force and trapped in the Still World, Princess Zelda takes matters into her own hands and departs on a quest to heal Hyrule, prevent its destruction, and save Link from the mysterious Null.

Why we like it: It only took Nintendo the better part of 40 years to give Zelda a starring role in her own series, but it was well worth the wait.

Rather than take the lazy route of having Zelda mimic Link’s traditional abilities (though you can use those, too), Echoes of Wisdom blends several bespoke systems in whimsical harmony, finding the perfect balance between familiarity and the unknown.

Transplanting Breath of the Wild and its sequel’s building-lite mechanics to a top-down Zelda title and expanding its functionality to include Hyrule’s diverse wildlife is a stroke of genius that makes the player genuinely feel as though they’re solving puzzles and combat encounters in ways no other has.

Read our The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom review

Words by Joe Pring

6. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Square Enix

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Initial release date: 29 February 2024

Genre: Action RPG

Multiplayer: No

What it’s about: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth isn’t a straight-up remake of the 1997 classic RPG – it’s more like a wild remix. This action RPG has you on a mission to stop the shady Shinra corporation from draining the planet’s lifeblood, MAKO, while you’re also busy running from (and occasionally battling) the very extra former SOLDIER, Sephiroth.

Why we like it: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a massive game which boasts an impressive open world, spectacular combat mechanics, as well as a a compelling story that’ll appeal to long-time fans and newer players. Yet the game’s real charm lies in all the quirky side content – including ridiculous minigames and epic Queen’s Blood matches. Yes, you could skip all of this, but honestly, what’s a road trip with your RPG buddies without a few detours?

Read our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review

Words by Cande Maldonado

5. Stellar Blade

SHIFT UP CORPORATION

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Initial release date: April 26, 2024

Genre: Action-adventure

Multiplayer: No

What it’s about: Stellar Blade takes place in a post-apocalyptic future where Earth has been overrun by mysterious creatures called Naytiba – grotesque, fleshy beings that have brought humanity to the brink of extinction. Players assume the role of Eve, a deadly android whose sole purpose is to eliminate the alien threat.



Why we like it: Stellar Blade’s killer combination of flashy animations, lightning-fast combat, and fantastic boss fights make it a must-play for Nier: Automata and Souls fans. Every duel is like a rhythmic dance, where you’ll be rewarded for learning the game’s brutal parry windows and perfect dodges.

However, if you master each killer combo and game-changing abilities, you’ll be running rings around the game’s toothy terrors. Watching Eve dart around the battlefield, narrowly avoiding lethal blows, before finishing off her fleshy foe with a well-timed finisher is as cathartic as it is cool.

Pair this with a killer OST from Nier’s Keiichi Okabe, beautiful semi-open world environments, and a plethora of unlockable outfits – and you have a recipe for a knockout hit that puts it firmly next to the greats it’s trying to emulate.

Read our full Stellar Blade review here.

Words by Carver Fisher

4. Helldivers 2

Arrowhead Studios

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

Initial release date: 8 February 2024

Genre: Third-person shooter

Multiplayer: Yes

What it’s about: As the last line of offense, you’re enlisted into the Helldivers to fight for freedom and ‘democracy’ all while defending Super Earth from ferocious Termanids and Automatons… and whatever else the devs want to throw at you.

Why we like it: Helldivers 2 may seem pretty simple on the surface – dive in, shoot bugs or robots, complete a small mission, and jump back out without dying too much – and it is, but that’s not what makes it so brilliant.

What really sets Helldivers 2 apart is just how fantastically fun it is to play. In our review, we wrote how the combination of chaotic gameplay, incredible environments, and brutal bug butchery combined to make an experience that thousands couldn’t get enough of and we stand by that.

Read our Helldivers 2 review

Words by Jessica Filby

3. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

FromSoftware

Platforms: PlayStation, Xbox, Microsoft Windows

Initial release date: 20 June 2024

Genre: Action RPG

Multiplayer: Yes

What it’s about: Shadow of the Erdtree explores a lost chapter of Elden Ring, detailing where the demigod Miquella has been while the Chosen Tarnished has been busy slaying his family members to become undisputed Elden Lord.

Why we like it: Adding a vast new region known as the Shadowlands, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree finally delivers the answers players have spent two years waiting for. Not only does the DLC bring this epic tale to a close, but it also adds some incredible mechanics and some of the most challenging bosses in all of gaming.

Not only that, Shadow of the Erdtree rewards player exploration and delivers a sense of accomplishment that few other games could ever hope to match. Elden Ring raised the bar for open-world games, and this expansion elevates it even higher.

Read our Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree review

Words by Sam Smith

2. Black Myth: Wukong

Game Science

Platforms: PlayStation, Xbox, Microsoft Windows

Initial release date: 19 August 2024

Genre: Action RPG

Multiplayer: No

What it’s about: Based on the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West, Black Myth: Wukong follows The Destined One as he searches for the six relics needed to revive Sun Wukong.

Why we like it: If you’ve ever found yourself drawn to Soulslike games in the vein of Elden Ring or Dark Souls but have been put off by the crushing difficulty, then Black Myth: Wukong is the entry point for you. It combines the very best of what the genre has to offer but sprinkles in just enough action-RPG elements to make it accessible.

The combat system is one of the best of the entire year, starting simple but forcing you to master it if you want to reach the credits, and the mythical backdrops are consistently breathtaking. But the real stars here are the boss encounters, which come at a blistering pace one after another and offer some of the most memorable fights in any game of its ilk.

Read our Black Myth: Wukong review.

Words by: Nathan Warby

1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Activision

Platforms: PlayStation, Xbox, Microsoft Windows

Initial release date: 25 October 2024

Genre: FPS

Multiplayer: Yes

What it’s about: Black Ops 6 is the first game in the illustrious Call of Duty franchise to be set during the Gulf War, taking players back to 1991 and across various landscapes all over the globe. Not only that, but it also has a completely revamped movement system and a refreshed Zombies experience, meaning there’s something for literally everyone.

Why we like it: Black Ops 6 hasn’t just moved the needle for Call of Duty; it’s completely reinvented the wheel. The omnimovement system has provided a semblance of pace and a skill gap that COD fans have clamored for years while still capturing the essence of what the franchise truly is at its roots: a fun, frantic, frenzied arcade shooter. On top of that, the campaign is one of the best in recent years, with a story that feels like quintessential Black Ops, leaving players craving the next installment already.

Read our Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 review.

Words by Jacob Hale

Want to know what else we loved in 2024? Then check out our Best of the Year schedule.