Become the Mandalorian this Cyber Monday with $35 off this replica helmet

Save 21% on the premium wearable Black Series The Mandalorian helmet for just $129.99 this Cyber Monday.

This Cyber Monday, bounty hunters and Star Wars fans can save 21% on a premium electronic helmet modeled after Din Djarin’s in the acclaimed Disney+ series – The Mandalorian.

Usually $164.99, the Black Series headgear is now $129.99 for 24 hours only. With exceptional deco accuracy and detailing, it authentically brings the Mando’s iconic Beskar helm to life at over $35 off.

Slip on the finished helmet, recreating the bounty hunter’s HUD display from the show. There’s also a removable tactical torch on the side to illuminate those shadowy cantina deals. And with thick padded interior lining, the helmet stays comfortable however long the hunt.

The clean silver finish captures Mandalorian Beskar at its best – crafted to stand the test of time across countless parsecs. From sandblasted Tatooine to ice-capped Navarro, this is a helm made for the most formidable hunters in the parsec.

The Mandalorian Premium Electronic Helmet for just $129.99

Even with the Cyber Monday 21% discount, collectors get unbeatable build quality. With adjustable inner fittings, the helmet slides on smoothly whether you’re a Jedi padawan or a fully-grown hunter.

So if you know a Mandalorian clan member without a helm this holiday season, Cyber Monday makes completing their armor a far more reasonable deal at over $35 off.

Now even bounty-hunting foundlings can continue the way of the Manda and uphold the creed. It’s likely that this deal won’t last forever, so be sure to move quick.

