Bayonetta 3 fans torn after Platinum reveals family-friendly mode

Lawrence Scotti . 40 minutes ago

Platinum Games revealed that their upcoming action game Bayonetta 3 will include a mode that censors much of the character’s bare skin in the game, leaving fans torn over the decision.

Bayonetta is a franchise marked by its sexuality as much as its blood-pumping action combat, and the latest trailer for the third installment in the series is no different.

While the game finally has a release date which will help Nintendo round out the fall Switch lineup of 2022, many Bayonetta faithful turned their attention to an announcement after the trailer dropped regarding a new mode Platinum is introducing, one that is splitting the fanbase.

PlatinumGames Bayonetta 3 will launch for the Nintendo Switch.

Bayonetta 3 fans split on new mode which covers up characters’ skin

After the trailer dropped on July 13, Platinum shared on social media news that a new mode would be added to the game come launch day of October 28.

“We’ve added the revolutionary ‘Naive Angel Mode’ to Bayonetta 3 so more people can fully enjoy it. By turning it on, you can play right in the living room without having to worry about what’s on-screen… we think.”

The company included a video to demonstrate how the mode works. When turned on, the Umbra Witch will be completely covered up when she would normally show bare skin. On top of covering up the main character, the mode alters the outfits of side characters as well.

Quickly after, the company’s replies were full of both support for the decision and anger by fans who disliked their choice to offer a censored version of the game.

One user embraced the decision and said, “With Angel Mode, people who ‘can’t enjoy it because of fanservice’ now can play, and those who want to see the game as intended can enjoy without censorship. This is a total win.”

Not all fans were thrilled with the introduction of a family-friendly mode, however. One confused Bayonetta fan said, “So it censors the sexual stuff and not the violence, seems an odd choice in my opinion.”

Although not all fans of the series are convinced the game needed this mode, it will certainly make it easier for players to fire the game up in their family living room without any added awkwardness.