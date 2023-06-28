BattleBit Remastered system requirements – Minimum & recommended PC specs
Knowing BattleBit Remastered’s system requirements can help you have the smoothest experience, so here are both the minimum and recommended settings needed to run the popular FPS.
BattleBit Remastered has received a lot of hype from FPS fans, thanks to its massive lobbies and destructible environments. The game takes inspiration from shooters like Battlefield, enabling players to dive into intense firefights on large-scale maps.
However, with numerous vehicles and 254-player lobbies, the game’s onscreen action can get rather hectic. So, if you’re wondering whether you’ll be able to run BattleBit Remastered on your PC or wish to know what hardware is needed for a smooth experience, then our system requirements guide has you covered.
BattleBit Remastered minimum requirements
To ensure that you can run BattleBit Remastered smoothly, here’s a complete list of the minimum spec requirements you need to meet:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 (x64) – Windows 11 (x64)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-2310
- Memory: 6 GB RAM
- Graphics: Geforce GTS 450 or equivalent or better
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 2 GB available space
BattleBit Remastered recommended requirements
In order to maximize your FPS and reduce any performance-related frustrations, you’ll want to check to see if your PC meets the BattleBit recommended requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 (x64) – Windows 11 (x64)
- Processor: Intel Core i5 4th Generation and above
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Geforce GTX 600 Series or equivalent or better
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 2 GB available space
Unlike many current-gen FPS games, BattleBit Remastered can run on very old hardware, which makes it a fantastic game for most systems. However, the above system requirements are needed to have the best gameplay experience possible.
Of course, if you have a high-end PC, then you won’t need to worry when it comes to encountering any frame rate drops or stutters.
So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the BattleBit Remastered system requirements. In the meantime, be sure to check out our other BattleBit Remastered guides below:
