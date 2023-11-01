Baldur’s Gate & Dragon Age vet releases hellish new D&D adventure for charity

The newly released Chains of Asmodeus for D&D Fifth Edition offers new monsters and a high-level adventure through the Nine Hells written in part by a former BioWare designer.

Dungeons & Dragons‘ latest book for Fifth Edition brings players to the Nine Hells for an adventure where they’ll encounter Archdevils and Asmodeus himself.

Released on DMsGuild by Wizards of the Coast, Arcanum Worlds’ Chains of Asmodeus is a sourcebook and adventure that provides plenty of content for high-level players, including a stat block for Asmodeus, Lord of the Nine.

The book, written by former BioWare designer James Ohlen and Hugo-winning British author Adrian Tchaikovsky, also supports the charity Extra Life.

D&D 5e’s Chains of Asmodeus is a high-level adventure through the Nine Hells

A Nine Hells adventure like this is certainly an exciting prospect for D&D players.

For one, Ohlen has a long history of writing for RPGs and D&D. He spent 22 years at BioWare, serving as Lead Designer or Creative Director on games like the first two Baldur’s Gate titles, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and Dragon Age: Origins.

Chains of Asmodeus also introduces a stat block for over 50 high-level monsters including the Lord of the Nine Hells himself and the other major Archdevils. These will come in handy for the book’s adventure, written for players level 11-20.

Given that a major criticism of D&D 5e is the lack of high-level content, Chains of Asmodeus looks to scratch that itch for more challenging content.

The book also supports a good cause. All proceeds from Chains of Asmodeus go to Extra Life, a program from the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals that raises money for life-saving treatments, health care services, research, and much more.

Chains of Asmodeus is available to purchase as a PDF, with plans for a print version coming soon.

