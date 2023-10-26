Baldur’s Gate 3 players want a “short king” in their party

While there are so many races to explore in Baldur’s Gate 3, many fans are wondering why such diversity isn’t wholly reflected by their party.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, heroes come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. Whether you’re a Half-Orc or a Halfling, you’re just as capable of taking on the game’s epic adventure. With that in mind, some players have started to question why select races are absent from the roster of recruitable companions.

While there’s more variance among temporary companions and hirelings, your core party is missing five of the game’s ten playable races — a circumstance that is being deemed a missed opportunity by many on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players call for greater party diversity

Sharing their thoughts on Reddit, one user stated: “I just think it’s kind of a shame that we can’t get companions of half of the races,” going on to say, “Sure we have hirelings, but they don’t have interactions like the others”.

Other Baldur’s Gate 3 fans expressed their agreement saying, “It’s a shame we don’t have more dragonborn in the game, and it’s weird that not a single companion is any of the three shorter races”.

Who wouldn’t want this friendly little guy hanging around their camp?

Speculating as to why certain races didn’t make the cut, a few players suggested that issues around “glitchy” dialogue and romance scenes for short characters could be at play.

Others believed it to be less of a problem of the practicality and more of an aesthetic one: “The reality is, if Shadowheart were a gnome she’d be like 1/20th as popular. The sex appeal of the companions is genuinely a huge selling point of the game”.

However, given Baldur’s Gate 3 fans’ colorful in-game romantic history, it’s hard to imagine a companion’s short stature or strange appearance would deter their thirst too much. As OP succinctly put it, “I just wanted to f*ck a dragon or a short king”.