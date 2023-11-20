Baldur’s Gate 3 players stunned by immersive class-specific dialogue option

Baldur’s Gate 3 players were left stunned by an incredibly immersive class-specific dialogue option for Paladin, letting them fully take on their character.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been one of the most successful games to hit the scene in 2023. The CRPG developed by Larian Studios has taken the internet by storm and quickly surged to a strong contender for being one of the best games of the year. Players fell in love with the game’s characters, immersive world, and storytelling.

Inspired by Dungeons and Dragons, Baldur’s Gate 3 asks players to create an origin for themselves, including class and race. These will change what options are available to your character and will dictate how they go about approaching various situations that you’ll come across in the game.

For example, some races are able to access other areas of the map that would normally be impossible, or certain classes have dialogue that may change the outcome of a conversation. Some of the class-specific dialogue for Paladin has impressed players, allowing them to be even more immersed in the story.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players wowed by dialogue options

Baldur’s Gate 3 players were dazzled by some of the “badass” dialogue options offered to Paladins in the game. “So simple but so good! 3.5 playthroughs in and this is def one of the best I’ve come across… The setting, background and moment in the story make this even more badass,” the post read.

Other users chimed in agreeance, claiming that both Paladins and Warlocks have fantastic dialogue options. “Paladin and Warlock have some of the best class-specific dialogues in this game. Even better if you multiclass it” they explained.

“Paladins are just so badass in this game.” another agreed.

With Baldur’s Gate 3 still receiving patches there could be a chance we see more of these dialogue options being added in the future, but it seems for now players are more than impressed with the title.