Baldur’s Gate 3 players pick which class each character would hate most

Players are discussing which Baldur’s Gate 3 classes are the worst fits for the game’s playable character based on their personality and lore.

Baldur’s Gate 3 gives players lots of options for character builds for custom avatars, Origin characters, and other companions. But while players can respec any character to fit their chosen build, some classes make far less sense when paired with certain characters from a lore perspective.

For instance, even if you turn Astarion into a Cleric, he’ll still be the same ill-mannered and sarcastic guy he was as a Rogue.

Now, players are discussing which class is the worst choice for each character based on their personalities and lore.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans think each character would hate being certain classes

The discussion started in a Reddit thread created by ZeShmoutt, who had plenty of suggestions of their own, covering every playable character except Jaheira.

Highlights from the original post include Berserker Barbarian Gale, Dark Urge Monk, and Wizard Minsc (with Boo the hamster, of course, getting all the intelligence).

These selections play with the character’s personal dislikes, goals, and fears. For example, Gale is written as a magical powerhouse with deep ties to the Weave, but Berserker takes all magical options away. Similarly, a multiclass Beastmaster Ranger/Moon Druid for Shadowheart would torment the Shar worshipper with her canonical fear of wolves.

Some argued that the Monk Dark Urge is actually a great storytelling choice, particularly for a run where the player resists the urge to kill. After all, that internal struggle between inner peace and instinctual violence is a major element of that Origin’s arc.

As for Jaheira, several commenters have suggested Bard. She does specifically say that she hates Bards and their songs about her, so she’d probably be miserable having to live as one.

While many of these options are funny, some, like that Shadowheart build are quite cruel – making them perfect for your next evil run.

