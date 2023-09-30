Baldur’s Gate 3 players create functional “Bowler’s Gate” bowling minigame

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are once again pushing the limits of the game’s creativity to the next level by creating bespoke minigames in its engine.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been widely praised for the freedom it grants to players and the seemingly infinite number of ways its systems interact with each other.

We’ve already seen some insanely creative feats being pulled off, and developer Larian Studios seems eager to engage with and encourage this kind of behavior. The frequent updates the game has received since its launch have only expanded on the game’s flexibility.

Article continues after ad

However, this latest minigame might be the most creative use of the game’s mechanics yet, because players have somehow managed to make a functioning bowling minigame.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 players add Bowling minigame to Act 1

The minigame was posted to Twitter by the official PlayStation account as part of the celebration of Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to console.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Unfortunately, it looks like neither bowling pins nor bowling balls have been invented yet, so they’ve had to make do with barrels and… goblins.

Article continues after ad

Apart from that, this setup looks like it works pretty well! There’s even a bit of chance involved as it not certain how many barrels you’ll break with each throw.

It should be noted that anyone with the Fire Bolt cantrip can use it to blatantly cheat and get a perfect strike.

Article continues after ad

For more news and updates on Baldur’s Gate, check out the rarest ending in the game, which features a surprising amount of talking animals.