Baldur’s Gate 3 players are calling its buggy final act “a disaster”

Baldur’s Gate 3 has earned every bit of the near-unanimous praise it’s gotten from both the gaming industry and consumers alike. Despite that, as adventurers come to the close of this massive game, the many bugs present in Act 3 are grating on players.

Baldur’s Gate 3 as a complete package is an amazing game and nobody is calling that into question. Our own review calls it “life-affirming” and “a once-in-a-decade fantasy RPG”.

An overwhelmingly positive reception thanks to its freedom of choice, gameplay, and characters has made it one of the most popular PC releases of all time. Larian’s passion and dedication to the project can be felt in almost every inch of the game.

We say ‘almost’ because now that players have meandered through the first two acts of the game, they’re beginning to notice some cracks. Multiple players have taken to the game’s Subreddit to vent their frustrations with the lack of polish in Act 3.

u/rejian qualified at the beginning of their post that they did love Baldur’s Gate 3 but the sheer volume of game-breaking bugs makes them “afraid to play more”. They’ve allegedly been locked out of six late-game quests due to bugs preventing progression.

“Some of them bugged out at the end of the quest, some of them are dead almost at the beginning,” they explained. Other players shared a similar sentiment. “Act 3 feels like early access, it’s really disappointing. Several of the quests are bugged, and it just lacks the polish of acts 1 & 2,” one user replied in the thread.

Other Baldur’s Gate 3 players like u/meriamipopper claim that their negative experience in the game’s third act invalidates a lot of the praise for the game. They’ve even retroactively adjusted their own rating of the game after experiencing it.

“The game has a 10/10 start but anyone claiming this is one of the best games ever made can’t have made it to Act 3 yet,” they asserted. “Games of that caliber don’t need this much work.”

Developer Larian Studios did launch the first major patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 on August 25 which addressed a lot of bugs in the game. Unfortunately, these were primarily for the first and second acts of the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s third act will almost certainly go through a number of corrections in post-release patches as well. Given the first one was so large it exceeded Steam’s text limit, Larian has certainly proven its commitment.