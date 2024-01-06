Baldur’s Gate 3 player praises small moment showing Larian “thought of everything”

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has brought up an example of a small event in the game that shows how Larian “thought of everything” for it.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has reached critical acclaim for many reasons, one of which is how many possible paths there are for players to take.

The amount of possibilities in the game has taken the community by storm, and has left them wanting to play the game over and over again to see it all.

Article continues after ad

Now, a fan has posted about a specific, small event that shows just how much thought Larian Studios put into the game.

Article continues after ad

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player is sharing a small event that shows the attention to detail from Larian

The moment was shared on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit with a title that explains what it’s about: “They really thought of everything lol.”

They go on to explain that they were able to bypass the Marcus the Flaming Fist boss fight in Act 2 by using an ability on the enemy beforehand and killing them.

Article continues after ad

What really surprises them, though, is that there is a conversation in the game that results from this happening:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“Isobel comes running in the room asking why I killed him. I explain he had a tadpole. I’m more and more impressed by Larian every day.”

Article continues after ad

The responses follow suit, agreeing with how impressive it is that the game really doesn’t miss anything and has something for whatever decisions players make.

“Yeah, I’m always impressed by how meticulous they planned the flow of events,” says another user in the comments.

Article continues after ad

That same user expresses how much it feels like playing a real Dungeons & Dragons campaign, with “a real DM.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a lot of opportunities for players, and the community continues to love it for that fact.