Baldur’s Gate 3 player discovers game-changing light cantrip trick after 600 hours

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player has unveiled a game-changing trick with the Light cantrip that strangely involves the character’s underwear.

Since its release, Baldur’s Gate 3 players have uncovered all kinds of neat tricks, from using classic tactics to one-shot difficult bosses to turning gold into a powerful weapon.

One player, however, has recently shared a game-changing tip that took them a staggering 600 hours of gameplay to realize, showcasing just how deep the rabbit hole goes in Baldur’s Gate 3.

The trick revolves around the Light cantrip, a spell in the game typically used to illuminate dark areas by making an object generate bright light. While most players would cast it on a weapon or piece of clothing, this player discovered a hilarious and tactically advantageous alternative: casting it on their character’s underwear.

The process is simple but ingenious. Players must drop their character’s underwear on the ground, cast the Light cantrip on it, and then put it back on.

This approach allows players to benefit from the bright light without the usual drawbacks of having a shiny weapon or piece of clothing, providing a unique advantage in dark environments.

This trick proves particularly beneficial in Act 2 of the game, where having a reliable light source becomes crucial. The environments become more treacherous, and visibility is key to navigating and surviving the challenges that lie ahead.

While casting Light on weapons comes with the drawback of losing the light source when switching between ranged and melee weapons, casting Light on armor or, in this case, underwear ensures that the source of light remains constant, regardless of how they choose to engage in combat.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community jumped at the chance to joke about the hilarious tip with comments such as, “In an effort to outshine the sun, the brightest celestial body is now Uranus?” Another added, “I’ve heard of putting stuff ‘where the sun don’t shine,’ but that seems a bit excessive.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 players continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the game, and this innovative Light cantrip trick is yet another example.