Baldur’s Gate 3 bug gives player an unexpected buff following frustrating encounter

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has been bestowed a long-lasting buff thanks to a minor bug and an unwitting Gerringothe Thorm.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a surprising amount of bugs for a Game of the Year winner. For a large part of its player base, it’s part of the game’s charm.

Some are happy occurrences like when they keep your player alive despite dropping to zero HP. Others are the stuff of nightmares like the save-wiping bugs that plagued Baldur’s Gate 3’s release on Xbox consoles.

Reddit user u/Jamesbondbadil luckily experienced one of the former after Gerringothe Thorm turned a majority of their party into gold. Following the battle, the positive effects of being made an opulent statue persisted for a good portion of their run.

For a bit of background, being turned to gold in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be a major annoyance as it, well, turns you into gold. This renders you immobile and essentially useless until the end of the encounter.

While you are a big gold statue, there are some benefits of course. Slashing, Bludgeoning, and Piercing damage from both magical and non-magical sources is halved.

Fortunately for u/Jamesbondbadi, those party members that Thorm turned to gold kept those resistances for the rest of the game’s second act. They also noted that the buffs persisted after numerous long rests.

There was a hint of jealousy among other players for whom Baldur’s Gate 3’s bugs were a little less beneficial. “Meanwhile I lost the ‘permanent’ bonus from Auntie Ethel’s hair the first time I fast-travelled,” one player bemoaned.

Larian Studios u/Jamesbondbadi’s was the only party member who didn’t get the buff and she’s not happy about it.

Unfortunately for u/Jamesbondbadi, the buff wore off sometime during the third act which is a bit of a shame.

Resistances to a suite of damage types would have come in handy during the late game’s tougher combat encounters.