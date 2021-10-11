Back 4 Blood: Best decks & card combinations to complete campaign

Building a strong deck ahead of your Back 4 Blood campaign run is essential if you want to maximize your power and specialize in a particular playstyle.

Back 4 Blood has finally arrived and zombie slayers everywhere are jumping into the game to teardown hordes of undead enemies.

While your choice of weapon will always be an important decision, the new deck mechanic is also significant if you want to maximize your power.

With loads of special cards offering unique bonuses and drawbacks, the system allows you to customize your playstyle. whether you like meleeing zombies or using snipers from afar, there’s a set of cards for you.

Advertisement

Below we’ve outlined three of our favorite builds that all focus on different styles, so consider checking them out if you’re struggling to create your own.

Contents

Assault Rifle Weakspot build

AR Weakspot deck

Vitamins

Cross Trainers

Reckless Strategy

Motorcycle Jacket

Ammo Scavenger

Tactical Vest

Line ‘Em Up

Chemical Courage

Second Chance

Knowledge is Power

Ridden Slayer

Trigger Control

This build is perfect for anyone who wants a well-rounded set of bonuses to complete their first-ever campaign run. Boosting your damage with assault rifles and giving you plenty of mobility, this deck allows you to kite out the undead hordes of enemies and tear them down with ease.

Not only that, the build shreds through mutated enemies with added weakspot damage, so just make sure you’re aiming for the highlighted red spots on bosses and high-level opponents.

Advertisement

Melee Only build

Melee Only deck

Slugger

Brazen

Meth Head

Breakout

Vanguard

Batter Up

Spiky Bits

Heavy Hitter

Ignore the Pain

Battle Lust

Sunder

Berserker

Cross Trainers

True Grit

For some players, using guns is the best way to dispatch a horde of undead enemies, for others, using melee weapons will always be a more appealing choice.

This build completely focuses on boosting your close-quarter cleave damage and allowing you to heal through the hits you are taking by swinging at zombies.

Not only that, it gives you the resistance to sponge damage from mutated opponents and wipe out hordes in no time. While this is a risky playstyle, it’s incredibly fun.

Shotgun Mobility

Shotgun Mobility

Cross Trainers

Rolling Thunder

Reload Drills

Scattergun Skills

Buckshot Bruiser

Shell Carrier

Superior Cardio

Run and Gun

True Grit

Vitamins

Zombie games and shotguns go hand in hand, so if you’re looking to blast a path through undead enemies, this is the build for you.

Advertisement

Allowing you to kite and keep up your stamina while taking out trailing opponents, this build is all about movement and huge damage at close quarters.

With cards that boost overall shotgun damage and increase magazine size, this is definitely a deck worth trying out if you’re struggling to complete the campaign.

So, there you have it, those are our best three builds to use in Back 4 Blood’s campaign mode.

Don’t forget decks all come down to preference, so make sure to add your own favorite cards so these builds completely fit the way you want to play the game.