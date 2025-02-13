Avowed: Should you let Ilora out of her cell in On Strange Shores?

Avowed gets its main story quest started with a bang, as you escape from Fort Northreach after a shipwreck kills most of your crew. It also features a moral choice that has some effects on the later game and are well worth knowing beforehand.

As you make your way through Fort Northreach for the first time, you’ll be faced with aggressive creatures to deal with. You’ll also pickup your first bits of gear and get to grips with the combat systems of the game more generally.

About halfway through the introductory mission, On Strange Shores, you’ll come across a woman in a cell, who is clearly angling to be freed by you before you move on. Her name is Ilora and how exactly she ended up in prison is unclear.

So should you track down the keys and set her loose, or leave her to her fate in the prison?

Let Ilora out of prison

Dexerto/Obsidian Entertainment

If you decide to go with merciful and benevolent as your character arc, letting Ilora free actually turns out to be a very useful option. Once you arrive in Paradis, you’ll say your goodbyes, with the conversation being considerably more friendly than your first.

The real plus comes later when you pick up the side quest Escape Plan. Starting in Paradis, you’ll be told of two citizens who need to escape the city after enemies who have been hunting them discover they live there.

After collecting a couple of items to facilitate their departure, the couple will inform you that the smugglers who were supposed to get them out of town are extorting them for more money. After heading over to discuss it with the smugglers, you’ll find Ilora is one of their party.

She’ll advocate for your position and save a pretty penny that either you or the couple would have to pay. It’s a significant saving and makes the whole exchange a lot easier and more civil than it would otherwise have been.

Leave Ilora in her cell

Dexerto/Obsidian Entertainment

If you’re feeling particularly unmerciful, it’s possible to leave Ilora behind in her cell, though the game will give you several opportunities not to throughout your conversation. Once you’ve told her that you’re leaving (and stealing her boat) you can proceed through the next few areas throughout incident.

Once you arrive at the final area of the quest, you’ll be faced with a disease-ridden member of your crew, babbling and incoherent. That’s Steadman Ralke and he’ll serve as the first boss you’ll need to take on in Avowed.

Unfortunately, he won’t be alone, because Ilora has picked the lock on her cell door and escaped. Now, in her fury at your earlier decision, she’s going to try and kill you, so you’ll have to dispatch both foes before progressing.

That’s all there is to know! Setting Ilora free is largely the better option, unless you like more challenging fights or roleplaying as a terrible person.

While making your decision, be sure to check out the best Companions in Avowed, as well as the best classes, so you know exactly what to choose later on in the game.