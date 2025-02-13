Avowed review: Sublime RPG blends masterful choices and magical combat

After a six-year wait, Obsidian has stepped into the RPG world once again, bringing the Living Lands and all its chaos into an unforgettable adventure that excels at almost every turn. It may not be groundbreaking, but Avowed certainly leaves one hell of a mark on the genre.

Often referred to as Obsidian’s Skyrim, expectations are high for fantasy RPG Avowed, as well as plenty of expectant Godlikes looking to dive into the world already explored by Pillars of Eternity.

However, while it expertly separates itself from the RPGs many know and love, Skyrim it is not. But that’s a good thing, as you’ll soon come to see.

Avowed screenshots & details











Price: $69.99 / £69.99

$69.99 / £69.99 Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Obsidian Entertainment Release date: 18 February 2025 (13 February for Early Access)

18 February 2025 (13 February for Early Access) Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X and Series S

PC, Xbox Series X and Series S Reviewed on PC

Choices around every corner

Avowed places you into the world of Eora, more specifically the Living Lands, with one instruction: Discover the source of the Dream Scourge. A deadly disease that’s ravaging the world.

With Avowed being set within the same universe as Pillar of Eternity, the lore, people, and design are predetermined, which initially feels like there’s little room for expansion.

However, you’d be wrong for thinking this is the case. From the very beginning, you’re treated to a plethora of character customizations, Godlike features, and facial designs.

This is also reflected in the wider gameplay, where you’re met with decisions that mold the type of person your Envoy is. Are they heartless? Rebellious? Loyal to a fault? Or are they desperate to just be seen as normal in a world where the markings on their face force them into the spotlight? All this is up to you and how you respond to scenarios put before you.

Avowed feels unique on this front. Sure, most RPGs allow you to play a role and invent your character, but with the number of choices, backstories, and control you have over the story, it feels more potent here. I was left fully understanding the person my character was and had become by the end of the game, which made certain story choices a whole lot easier.

That being said, personal decisions aren’t the hardest part. Those go to the choices you’re forced to make throughout the story. Nothing will humble you more in Avowed than having to sit for minutes, quietly deciding the fate of an entire civilization, not knowing which choice is the correct one.

Obsidian has perfected the psychology of pushing the player’s decision-making to the forefront, forcing these dilemmas at practically every turn. Do you release the prisoner and use their aid, or do you leave them to starve? Do you agree with one psychopath or the other? All choices matter in Avowed, shaping the story and your character around your own moral compass.

Predictable joy

Regardless of the choices thrown your way, there is something to be said about the overarching story, which pertains to three pretty obvious acts. Within each, you’re given a series of quests and twists. Sadly, if you’ve played many RPGs, these won’t feel new.

Avowed resembles Baldur’s Gate 3 and Dragon Age: Veilguard in many ways, but its storyline is one of the most prominent similarities. Of course, I won’t spoil anything here, but the tropes are extremely familiar, which often negated any shock or unexpected storylines.

From the start, you already know who the villains are, which dulls the impact of the adventure. Though, what it doesn’t dull is the impact of the characters. Obsidian has managed to make purely evil characters incredibly believable, placing a moral dilemma onto the Envoy from beginning to end.

Companion power over heart

These moral dilemmas were only exacerbated by some of the most opinionated companions I’ve ever seen. No matter what choice you make, at least one of them will come in and hound you for it the next time you head into camp, which can often make the camp feel like a chore.

There are four companions, each specializing in their skills and having their own (strong) opinions. Unfortunately, it doesn’t feel like you get enough time with them, with all their training and personal quests being hidden behind mountains of conversation and complicated dialogue.

The majority of the companions are fantastic to fight with, and as time goes on, you get to know them more (albeit reluctantly if you don’t like lots of talking). Despite this, there’s a distinct lack of deep emotion connected with the four of them.

One of the most disappointing aspects of Avowed is its lack of romance. We are able to forge love through friendship, but in this game, that doesn’t quite hit the mark. What we’re left with is a mid-way relationship with each companion that never gets deep enough by the time the game ends.

That being said, if you do dedicate the time to their backstories, your playthrough will be all the richer for it. This is especially true, given that companion relationships directly impact combat. Players can level up their friends and instruct them in battle, heightening the clashes with monsters, which makes for a much more tactical and enjoyable adventure.

Reinventing RPG combat

Where Avowed excels is in its combat. Not once does it feel slow or repetitive. Thanks to the many powerful abilities you earn from leveling up and the ones you gain from your God, every fight allows for something new to be tested.

The addition of Unique weapons and enchantment heightens your fighting experience, as you’re encouraged to choose a certain fighting style (I went for summoner) and perfect it. Complementing this are the companions, who all feel a world away from each other in terms of fighting, allowing you to build the perfect team for your style.

However, just because the combat is versatile, that doesn’t mean it’s not a challenge. It’s one of the toughest parts of Avowed and should never be taken lightly. Players are forced to level up their weapons before taking on certain enemies, which brings me to the next best thing about Avowed – its quests.

To increase your survivability, you need to gain more loot, which naturally brings the side quests into play. Unlike some other RPGs, which tend to repeat the same dull fetch quests, every side quest feels unique in Avowed.

You’ll always get something new, whether it’s money, armor, jewelry, or an additional speech option that can help you convince a stubborn NPC. Each decision you make has an impact, and every side quest dramatically enhances your experience throughout the Living Lands, perfectly complementing the many combat clashes you find yourself in.

Dexerto Review Score: 4/5 – Very Good

Pros Cons Tough combat with rewarding designs Predictable story Stunning worldbuilding Frustrating camp mechanic Tons of quests and mysteries Companions that lack desired heart Filled with tough choices Well written NPCs Extremely polished with no bugs

Avowed doesn’t exactly reinvent the wheel, but it does provide an unforgiving, yet enjoyable gameplay experience. The game certainly has its frustrating elements, like an enchanting table that’s only accessible via the camp or the need to trudge through dull conversations with your companions, but for many players, this will go down a treat rather than as a point of frustration.

Ultimately, Avowed is fun, challenging, and extremely enjoyable to play from start to finish, even when you’re being hounded by giant mechanical undead creatures.

