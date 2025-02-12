Obsidian Entertainment are back with Avowed, which brings players to the lands of Eora for a brand-new fantasy RPG adventure.

Set in the world of Pillars of Eternity, you play as an envoy from the Aedyr Empire, investigating a deadly disease called the Dream Scourge. In true Obsidian RPG fashion, you’ll be able to do your own thing –explore, complete side quests, recruit companions, and fight all manner of foes.

While Avowed officially releases on February 18, you can play five days early by getting the Premium Edition. Here are the release times to know exactly when you can play, as well as the preload details and file size.

Avowed early access release times in all regions

Avowed’s early access period starts on Thursday, February 13, and you can get it through the Premium Edition for $89.99/£89.99.

Los Angeles: 10 AM PDT

Mexico City: 12 PM CST

New York/Toronto: 1 PM EDT

Sao Paulo: 3 PM BRT

London: 6 PM GMT

Paris/Berlin: 7 PM CET

Helsinki: 8 PM EET

Riyadh: 9 PM AST

February 14

Seoul: 3 AM KST

Tokyo: 3 AM JST

Sydney: 5 AM AEDT

Auckland: 7 AM NZDT

Avowed release times in all regions

Avowed releases on Tuesday, February 18. Anyone who buys the standard edition for $69.99/£69.99 or has Xbox Game Pass can play the full game on this date.

Los Angeles: 10 AM PDT

Mexico City: 12 PM CST

New York/Toronto: 1 PM EDT

Sao Paulo: 3 PM BRT

London: 6 PM GMT

Paris/Berlin: 7 PM CET

Helsinki: 8 PM EET

Riyadh: 9 PM AST

February 19

Seoul: 3 AM KST

Tokyo: 3 AM JST

Sydney: 5 AM AEDT

Auckland: 7 AM NZDT

How to pre-load Avowed

You can preload Avowed now to start playing the game as soon as it goes live, and here’s how:

Buy Avowed through the Xbox Store or Steam, or have Xbox Game Pass. Find Avowed on your platform’s store. Select the pre-install button. Select your hard drive (SSD recommended). Hit pre-install one more time to confirm the download.

Download file size

At launch, Avowed is 72.03 GB on PC. This is on the lower end for big releases – Dragon Age: The Veilguard is around 93GB and Xbox’s last major release, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, took up 113 GB on PC. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, a massive open-world RPG, is around 84GB.

For more on Avowed, you can check out the PC system requirements and why you won’t be able to romance any of the companions.