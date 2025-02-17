Avowed Precious Light quest: Should you side with Sapiento or Bardatto?

While exploring the bustling merchant stalls of Paradis in Avowed, you’ll stumble upon an alchemist named Sapiento who will put you on the spot by asking for your help. But, is it the right choice?

After coming across Sapiento, you’ll find him muttering in frustration, deep in thought about his latest experiment.

Turns out, he’s working on a potion that could help restore the flora and fauna destroyed by the Dreamscourge. While it is a noble cause, there’s just one problem. He’s missing a crucial ingredient: Luminous Adra.

Sapiento originally sent a group to retrieve the Adra, but things didn’t go as planned. So, now it’s your turn to retrieve the Luminous Adra, and here’s how to do it and whether you should hand it to Captain Bardatto or Sapiento.

How to retrieve the Luminous Adra



To retrieve the Luminous Adra, swim from the southern edge of Ondra’s Reach to Castol’s Folly. Here, look for a set of rocks you can jump on to climb the mountain.

There’s a group of bandits you’ll have to deal with. Once you’re done, don’t immediately leave. Climb the mountain to your left to find a treasure chest, and burn the brambles on the right side to find a second one.

There’s a third chest you can lockpick under the wooden structure near the path to the left.



Ahead, climb the rundown structure, open the chest nearby, and then jump to the wooden structure south. Up here, you’ll run into Captain Trevik.

Once you track down Trevik and secure the Luminous Adra, the real challenge begins. Bardatto is furious about the theft, and she wants the Adra back. You now have two options:

Give the adra to Sapiento. Hand it over to Captain Bardatto.

While both choices have consequences, there’s a clear winner here – helping Sapiento is the best decision.

Side with Sapiento

If you refuse Bardatto and keep the Adra for Sapiento, she won’t take no for an answer.

She and her lackeys – along with a massive bear – will attack you on sight. It’s a tough fight, but if you and your companions emerge victorious, you’ll be able to loot Bardatto and her crew, scoring some solid rewards.

Once the dust settles, return to Sapiento and hand over the Adra.

He’ll be absolutely thrilled and will reward you with The Fantastic Alembic, a unique trinket that removes status accumulations whenever you drink a potion.

Later in the game, when you reach the final quest, ‘The Siege of Paradis’, you’ll cross paths with Sapiento again. He’ll admit that while he couldn’t find a cure for the Dreamscourge, he did manage to create a powerful tonic that will revolutionize the medical field. His research wasn’t in vain, and you played a part in making that happen.

Side with Bardatto

If you decide to hand over the Adra to Captain Bardatto, she’ll be pleased – but she won’t reward you unless you specifically try to bargain with her. Even then, the rewards are lackluster compared to what Sapiento offers.

Meanwhile, Sapiento will be devastated. Without the Luminous Adra, his work grinds to a halt. He’ll understand that you had to choose to save Trevik and his friends, but you’ll always wonder what could have been. No special items, no game-changing rewards – just a missed opportunity to help a good cause.

Precious Light quest best outcome

Siding with Sapiento in Avowed’s Precious Light quest is the best outcome for you, for science, and for the future of Paradis.

By siding with Sapiento, you:

Get an exciting fight against Bardatto and her goons (plus a big bear)

against Bardatto and her goons (plus a big bear) Loot Bardatto’s corpses for extra rewards

for extra rewards Earn The Fantastic Alembic , a powerful trinket

, a powerful trinket Help further scientific progress and create a useful medical tonic

On the other hand, giving the adra to Bardatto only results in disappointment and regret.

That's all there is to know about the Precious Light quest's outcome in Avowed.