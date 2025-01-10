Avowed, Obsidian Entertainment’s brand-new fantasy RPG, arrives on PC on February 18. Games are only getting more difficult to run but don’t worry, most PCs should meet its system requirements and it won’t take up too much storage space either.

Here you’ll explore the gorgeous but deadly world of Eora, the same location seen in Pillars of Eternity. Instead of one massive open world, you’ll explore smaller zones as you try to find out what’s causing the deadly Dreamscourge plague.

If you get the Premium Edition, you can play early on February 14 through Xbox Game Pass, Steam, and Battle.net, so you might wonder if your PC is up to the task. Fortunately, Avowed has modest PC requirements and a file size that’ll go easy on your hard drive when there are plenty of exciting games releasing alongside it.

Avowed PC requirements

Minimum

OS: Windows 10/11 with updates

Windows 10/11 with updates Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel i5-8400

: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel i5-8400 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD RX 5700 or Nvidia GTX 1070 or Intel Arc A580

AMD RX 5700 or Nvidia GTX 1070 or Intel Arc A580 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 75 GB available space

Recommended

OS : Windows 10/11 with updates

: Windows 10/11 with updates Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel i7-10700K

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel i7-10700K Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD RX 6800 XT or Nvidia RTX 3080

AMD RX 6800 XT or Nvidia RTX 3080 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 75 GB available space

Obsidian Entertainment

Avowed system requirements explained

Avowed’s minimum requirements are reasonable and what you’d expect from a new release, so if you’ve been playing 2024 titles like Dragon Age: The Veilguard and Black Myth: Wukong, you won’t have any trouble running it.

The recommended requirements are slightly higher but align with what you’d expect from a 2025 release. RAM requirements are only getting higher, with Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 having 32GB as recommended, but 16GB will be enough for Avowed. Of course, if you want to play at 4K or use Ray Tracing, you’ll need a more powerful rig or upscaling

Its 75 GB storage requirement is very reasonable, with Black Ops 6 requiring over 100 GB and Stalker 2 needing 160 GB. So, even though February is a super busy month with Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Civilization 7, and Monster Hunter Wilds all releasing, you won’t have to make much room for Avowed.

Will it run on Steam Deck?

Avowed will run on Steam Deck but don’t expect a smooth 60 FPS. Its modest minimum requirements mean that you might be able to get a steady 30 FPS during quieter moments, but expect drops during combat or built-up areas.

We’ll have to wait and see how it performs once we have hands-on later in February. In the meantime, you can also check out why it won’t have co-op and how companion relationships work.

