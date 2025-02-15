Avowed level cap: What’s the max character level

Reaching the highest level in Avowed takes dedication, strategy, and a whole lot of XP. While the number is not as high, it’ll still take you lots of time.

If you want to push your character to their limits, you’ll need to make the most of the game’s skill tree system, optimize your Fighter, Ranger, Wizard, or Godlike abilities, and know when to respec for maximum efficiency.

This guide covers everything you need to know about character progression – because nobody has time for wasted XP.

Dexerto Bounties can also earn you decent XP.

Maximum player level in Avowed

The maximum level you can reach in Avowed is Level 30.

To achieve this, you must accumulate over 100,000 XP by completing quests, exploring new areas, and engaging in combat.

While Avowed features a relatively low level cap compared to some other RPGs, the game compensates with a deep ability tree system that allows for extensive character customization.

All Skill trees

Character progression in Avowed revolves around a skill tree system, which provides four options for specialization.

Dexerto You’ve got four skill trees to choose from.

Fighter: Specializes in melee combat, stamina management, crowd control, and shield usage.

Specializes in melee combat, stamina management, crowd control, and shield usage. Ranger: Focuses on agility, finesse, ranged combat, stealth, and quick melee strikes.

Focuses on agility, finesse, ranged combat, stealth, and quick melee strikes. Wizard: Masters spellcasting, elemental effects, and essence management.

Masters spellcasting, elemental effects, and essence management. Godlike: Offers unique abilities tied to the player’s godlike status, unlocked at key story moments.

Ability types and progression

Abilities in Avowed fall into two main categories:

Active abilities : These require direct activation and consume Essence , a finite resource, with cooldowns to prevent excessive use.

: These require direct activation and consume , a finite resource, with cooldowns to prevent excessive use. Passive abilities: Always active once acquired, enhancing stats, combat effectiveness, or environmental interactions.

Abilities start at Rank 1 and can be upgraded to improve their effectiveness. Upgrades become available at key levels, such as Level 5 for Rank 2 abilities.

Are there hybrid builds in Avowed?

Yes, you can mix abilities from different skill trees to create a hybrid build.

One of Avowed’s standout features is the ability to mix abilities from different trees, allowing for hybrid builds. This system encourages experimentation, letting you tailor your characters to your preferred gameplay style.

How to respec

You can respec your abilities and attributes, as well as your companions, anytime from the character, abilities, and companions tabs.

Dexerto Attributes, abilities, and companion skills can be reset.

Respecing abilities : Costs 100 Copper Skeyt initially, increasing with subsequent uses. Resets all ability points except for Godlike abilities.

: Costs initially, increasing with subsequent uses. Resets all ability points except for Godlike abilities. Respecing attributes : Also starts at 100 Copper Skeyt and allows redistribution of attribute points.

: Also starts at and allows redistribution of attribute points. Respecing companions: Requires gold and allows companions’ builds to be adjusted.

This respec system ensures that you can customize your characters without having to start over, making Avowed an accessible and adaptable RPG experience. If you want to learn how to level up fast, we’ve got you covered.