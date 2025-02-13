Avowed Godlikes explained: All powers & how to get

Avowed drops players into a mysterious land filled with plagues, the Godless, monsters, harsh cities, and of course Godlikes – which are among some of the most complicated creatures in the game.

It’s no wonder that a general conversation in Avowed comes with the ability to check up on the lore and understand what the characters are on about. From the names of the Gods, the history of the Living Lands, the occasional swear word, and monsters you’ve never heard of, there’s plenty to get caught up on.

However, the most recurring name that appears is Godlike, which happens to be what the protagonist is. So, here’s everything you need to know about these Kith, as well as the powers that come with it.

What are Godlikes?

Godlikes are essentially Kith (humanoids) who have been touched by a God before their birth. Think of it like a pre-birth blessing, where the God selects the being as their champion, offering them powers and guiding their way through their life.

In Avowed, however, being a Godlike comes with certain physical changes, from branches, mushrooms, and plagues of nature along your skin. Naturally, this makes the Godlikes stand out meaning NPCs will often react to your status and comment on your Godlike visage.

Players can change their look as a Godlike, but it won’t change the reactions, particularly after it’s discovered that most Godlikes were mysteriously wiped out. Many of the Gods retracted back to their realm, likely bringing their Godlikes with them, though you were left behind.

All Godlike powers & how to get

As previously mentioned, being a Godlike doesn’t just come with scorn and unease, it also comes with some additional powers for you to use in combat. Some, like the Divine Thorn, you’re born with, but most powers will be given or you’ll earn them from making certain choices.

All the currently discovered powers and how you can get them are below:

Divine Thorn

Grants a stealth attack against unaware enemies while crouched behind them. Summons a lance of energy that causes massive damage. Born with this power



Dream Touch

Cost : 30 Essence

: 30 Essence Cooldown: 90 seconds

90 seconds Heals and revives all nearby allies and deals damage over time to nearby Delemgan, Dreamthralls, and Vessels. Accept The Voice’s offer of power in the Strangleroot



Thorn of Sapadal

Cost: 30 Essence

30 Essence Duration: 3 seconds

3 seconds Cooldown: 30 seconds

30 seconds Fires a thorn of energy that passes through multiple enemies, causing damage on impact and momentarily Rooting them in place. Accept The Voice’s offer of power in Naku Tedek.



Severed Branch

Cost: 30 Essence

30 Essence Duration: 20 seconds

20 seconds Cooldown: 60 seconds

60 seconds Grants maximum Move Speed for 20 seconds. Choose to accept The Voice’s offer of power in Naku Tedek and choose Ryngrim’s solution.



Scion of the Immortal Land

Increases your damage and grants Health regeneration for 12 seconds. Choose to accept The Voice’s offer of power in Naku Tedek and choose Lodwyn’s solution.



Seeds of Vengeance

Cost: 30 Essence

30 Essence Cooldown: 90 seconds

90 seconds Replaces Dream Touch: Heals and revives all nearby allies and deals damage over time to nearby Delemgan, Dreamthralls, and Vessels. Temporarily turns up to three nearby Kith corpses into allied Dreamthralls. Accept The Voice’s offer of power at Mt. Forja.



Remembrance of Kishamal

Increases your Maximum Health by 10%. You discovered the memory of Kishamal in The Rist of Dawnshore.



Naturally, given the choices offer different rewards, we’ve not discovered all of the powers. When we find them all, we’ll update this article.

