Avowed Dawntreader quest guide: What should you do with the Oracle?

Side quests are a great way to level up in Avowed, allowing you to explore more of the world and get some impressive gear in the process. One of the best to get early is Dawntreader, so we’ve broken down exactly how to start and complete it.

Outside of the very limited number of bounties available, side quests are a solid source of XP in Avowed. The quests tend to be shorter (though perhaps not in this case), and they often offer different challenges to those you’ll find in the main narrative.

Dawntreader is a quest that you can pick up pretty early (we did it at Level 5 with Common gear), so don’t worry too much about being underpowered heading in.

With all of that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about completing Dawntreader in Avowed (N.B. The sections dealing with the consequences of choices will contain spoilers for elements of the story, so be aware of that before reading on.)

Where to get the Dawntreader quest in Avowed

To pick up the Dawntreader quest, head to the Southern Paradis Administration District. The main story will have you speak to the Ambassador early, so it makes sense to pick up this quest at the same time.

Outside of the Ambassador’s office, you’ll see a heavily injured NPC named Ofryc. Speak to him and he will tell you of an expedition he was on with the Free Expedition Corps and his brother Caedmon.

He’ll ask you to track down the Expedition and his brother to safely get them out of there. Accept the task and you can get on your way.

Avowed Dawntreader quest walkthrough

Find the Eothasian Temple and Caedmon

Leave Paradis and head North towards the map marker. The location you want is South of Pilgrim’s Path and East of the Godless Ruins. Once you encounter two NPCs arguing (Seegwin & Kauia), you’ll know you’re on the right track.

The best way past them is to pass the Dexterity check during the conversation, which allows you to just walk on. Otherwise, you’ll just have to pull rank and persuade them to let you through.

Head through the narrow pass until you reach the Eothasian Temple. Continue in and follow the path (this is fully linear), taking out the Xaurips along the way.

This is where you’ll first be introduced to Essence Generators and gates that require shock interactions to activate. The easiest thing to do is throw Electric Lily Seeds at the panel, but you can also use electrical abilities like Jolting Touch to achieve the same thing.

After about five minutes of progressing through, you’ll come to an area bathed in purple light that serves as a de facto library. Head upstairs, and you’ll find Caedmon, who is also not doing so well. He will tell you about the Oracle and give you a new objective to speak to him. Send Caedmon home and proceed down the path.

Speak to Sargamis, the Oracle and learn more

After proceeding through, you’ll come to a large area with a statue and an entirely golden humanoid male. This is Sargamis, known to most as the Oracle, and you should speak to him to learn more about what’s going on.

He’ll claim ignorance over the fate of the Expeditionary Corps, claiming not to have seen them, before he asks you to retrieve the Splinter of Eothas. He intends to put it in the statue, finally completing his great work.

Agree to retrieve it for him and head through to see if you can track down the other members of the Corps.

Proceed through and retrieve the relic

After leaving the large chamber, you’ll quickly come to a flooded tunnel that you’ll need to swim through. You’ll come across Web Spinners of various sizes throughout here, so always be prepared for a fight.

Up next is a webbed wall that you’ll need to burn through, before you come to another large cave with various collapsed structures. You won’t be able to climb on most of these yet (as they’re out of reach), so head up the stairs to the right.

Proceed through and you’ll find the relic, but be warned that once you pick it up, a horde of skeletons will appear behind you. This includes a boss known as the Godless Executioner, and he hits like a train, so save your most potent abilities for him.

After you’ve defeated all the skeletons, go back the way you came and you’ll see the cave is now filled with water. This allows you to navigate along the large collapsed tree to the next area.

Optional: Continue Searching for the Aedyran Expedition

Before you head back to Sargamis, go to the right until you reach another area bathed in purple light. Drop down into the main room and you’ll find the unfortunate (and very dead) members of the Expedition piled on a cart. Grab Gjeda’s Journal and you’re done with that part of the objective.

From there, you’ll have several ways you can deal with the next step as you pass by the Oracle once again.

Give the relic to the Oracle

When speaking to Sargamis, you can agree to place the relic in the statue. Once you do so and pull the lever, nothing will happen, leading the Oracle to the conclusion that the Animancy device needs a sacrifice.

You can agree to do this yourself before stepping out of the Animancy Device to trigger a boss fight against him. You can also persuade him that he is the only figure who is important enough to be a worthwhile sacrifice, and he will step into the device and allow you to electrocute him.

If you chose the Court Augur background at the start of the game, you can also persuade him to abandon his plans.

Refuse to give the Oracle the relic

If you discovered the Expeditionary Corps earlier, you can confront the Oracle, and he will confirm (in a really convoluted way), that he’s responsible for their deaths. You can choose to fight him for that, or refusing to return the relic, but the result is a boss fight either way.

He’s pretty easy to kill, just take out the adds he summons as quickly as possible and dodge or block his linear fire attack, as that does do a lot of damage.

Once you’ve killed him, you can loot the Last Light of Day +2 one-handed sword, a great option for melee Fighter players. After that, the voice will call you and you’ll have one more decision to make.

Decide what to do with the statue

The mysterious voice will ask the player to place the relic in the statue anyway (if you haven’t already), because it reckons it can make good use of it in the future.

If you place the relic in the statue, the voice will be pleased, though there isn’t any payoff to doing so at this juncture. If you choose to take the destructive route, you can damage the three Essence Generators and overload the statue, ruining it forever.

The voice won’t be happy about this, screaming its objections, but there aren’t any consequences at this point either.

Report back to Ofryc

Head out of the instance and back to the Administration area to speak to Ofryc. You’ll find that he has been reunited with his brother when you arrive, and they’re both very grateful for your intervention.

Inform them of the fate of the rest of the Expeditionary Corps and they will reward you with their grandfather’s ring, Delver’s Caution. This adds +1 to your Dexterity score and makes the world a little easier to navigate with +15% Parkour Speed.

That’ll be the end of the quest, but if you head to the bathhouse later on, you’ll find Caedmon living his life to the fullest, after promising he would do so in conversation with you earlier.

That's all there is to know! Make sure to check out our favorite Fighter and Ranger builds, as well as our guide to the Dead Man's Mail treasure location.