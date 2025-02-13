From the moment you step into the Living Lands, it’s clear, Avowed is far from a forgiving game, which is why you need some stellar companions by your side.

Befitting to its RPG style, Avowed has no shortage of companions, with four possible characters accompanying you along your journey, each specializing in their own fighting styles, regions, and knowledge.

As such, they’re all pretty different, though that extends to power too. While these companions are best crafted around your playstyle and chosen class, you’ll want to choose the ones that complement your skills and have skills to help your survivability. Though, some are much better at that than others.

Avowed companions tier list

TIER Companion S Giatta A Marius, Kai B Yatzli

Our tiers explained

S: The best

The best A: Very good

Very good B: There are situations where they can perform well

As previously mentioned, each companion has their own skills and fighting style, so you’ll need to choose the ones that complement your class and Abilities. However, you’ll want to prioritize our S and A-tier characters.

S-Tier companions in Avowed

Giatta

Dexerto / Obsidian

Acting as the game’s healer, Giatta is a must-have on anyone’s team. Her Purification spell heals all allies by 25% of their maximum health (50% if you choose that level up), she’s able to cast shields, and speed up your attacks, all while healing you every time she attacks.

Giatta may not do a ton of damage, but that is more than made up for in her powerful healing spells. With her on your team, she’ll keep you alive through just about anything.

A-Tier companions in Avowed

Marius

Dexerto / Obsidian

Marius is a fantastic companion to have by your side. The only reason he’s sitting in A-tier instead of S is due to his niche fighting style. If you’re choosing either a fellow Ranger or a Wizard, then that leaves no one on the front line (unless you choose Kai too) which can be a major issue.

Nevertheless, Marius has some great control spells through Binding Roots, and some powerful attacks, through his weapon and Heart Seeker Ability. Combine that with his invisibility and you know you won’t need to worry about his survivability, as long as someone’s covering the front line.

Kai

Dexerto / Obsidian

Similar to Marius, Kai sits comfortably in A-tier due to his niche fighting style. If you’re in the backlines and choose Giatta, then Kai is the only tank, and he doesn’t usually last long with that. However, if you’re upfront with him, then there are some fantastic opportunities to surround an enemy, pin them down, or destroy multiple in one go thanks to his Leap of Daring Ability.

What really places Kai in the A-tier is his Second Wind passive, which automatically revives him at 50% of his maximum health. This is often a game-changer and eliminates any ‘babysitting’ on the battlefield.

B-Tier companion in Avowed

Yatzli

Dexerto / Obsidian

Yatzli may be one of the more colorful companions, in both style and substance, but she’s just not able to keep up with the rest of the fighters, particularly on the battlefield.

Due to her nature as a Wizard, she’s pretty weak when it comes to health, and given the time in which you unlock her, you’re already dealing with some deadly enemies. As such, Yatzli often goes down regardless of support.

Then there are her attacks – AoE missiles are undeniably useful, but for the most part, they don’t keep the enemy at bay and only end up causing problems for the rest of the team.

So, those are the best, and worst companions in Avowed. While working towards unlocking all four, or exploring their playstyles, be sure to check out the best Abilities to unlock early, or the Practical Pockets treasure chest location for a new piece of armor.

